RS Feva Northern Open Training at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club

by Lucy Jameson today at 7:51 pm

A full day's sunshine and perfect conditions at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club granted ten lucky Feva North sailors a great day's coaching with Paul Brotherton this weekend.

He was assisted by Henry Rastrick as a junior coach, whom we anticipated may be kept busy as a fresh north-easterly breeze picked up just as the Fevas launched in the morning. However all the boats managed admirably, especially the lightest pairing, Felix Stewart/Jake Harris from Windermere School.

After a restoring warm lunch and rest, Paul asked Tom Storey, who is part of the national squad, to explain the rigging set up on his boat to the sailors and parents. Then, after a quick run around the car park to boost energy levels, it was back on the water, the wind had dropped slightly and a super session was spent focussing on boat speed and decision making. Parents were rewarded for their efforts with a glorious walk around the reservoir in the autumn sun and then a grandstand view of the coaching from the clubhouse.

Our next Feva North open training is at Leigh & Lowton 18/19 November. Tim Rush (Head coach for NJS) has kindly offered to lead the weekend.