RS Feva Northern Open Training at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club

by Lucy Jameson today at 7:51 pm

A full day's sunshine and perfect conditions at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club granted ten lucky Feva North sailors a great day's coaching with Paul Brotherton this weekend.

He was assisted by Henry Rastrick as a junior coach, whom we anticipated may be kept busy as a fresh north-easterly breeze picked up just as the Fevas launched in the morning. However all the boats managed admirably, especially the lightest pairing, Felix Stewart/Jake Harris from Windermere School.

After a restoring warm lunch and rest, Paul asked Tom Storey, who is part of the national squad, to explain the rigging set up on his boat to the sailors and parents. Then, after a quick run around the car park to boost energy levels, it was back on the water, the wind had dropped slightly and a super session was spent focussing on boat speed and decision making. Parents were rewarded for their efforts with a glorious walk around the reservoir in the autumn sun and then a grandstand view of the coaching from the clubhouse.

Our next Feva North open training is at Leigh & Lowton 18/19 November. Tim Rush (Head coach for NJS) has kindly offered to lead the weekend.

Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd
RS Feva Burnham Squiddie training
Rapidly rearranged due to Storm Brian The RS Feva Burnham Squiddie training, on 21-22 October, had to be rearranged at short notice due to storm Brian. Appointments, bookings and other commitments were quickly altered and two days of Feva training were successfully run on 25-26 October Posted today at 3:43 pm RS Fevas at Parkstone
40 boats for Grand Prix Series Round 2 Parkstone Yacht Club and Poole Harbour was the venue of the second in the 2017/18 RS Feva Grand Prix Series and the final event for the Winter Squad selection. Posted on 3 Oct RYA Welsh Zone Championships
Callum in command More than 100 sailors enjoyed the sunny weather and gusty conditions on Fishguard Bay with a range of winds from high to manageable. Sailors aged 8-16 competed in six fleets. Posted on 1 Oct RYA Zone and Home Country Championships
Winners crowned across the nation Hundreds of the UK's most promising young sailors took part in the RYA Zone Championships this weekend (23-24 September) held at various locations across the UK. Posted on 28 Sep Young sailors raring to race
At Zone Championships across the country Hundreds of youngsters will commence battle at the 2017 RYA Zone and Home Country Championships across the country this weekend (23-24 September). Posted on 22 Sep RS Fevas at Northampton
Volvo Grand Prix Series Round 1 The 2017/18 RS Feva Volvo Grand Prix Series started with a weekend at Northampton Sailing Club on the 16th and 17th September. A fleet of 40 boats attended with this Grand Prix also doubling up as one of the indicators for the winter training squads. Posted on 18 Sep RS Feva sailors win ticket to Endeavour Trophy
Two kids set to face competition on home turf Ben Hutton-Penman from the Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham-on-Crouch, sailing with Lucy Hewitson, has won the RS Feva national championship and with it a ticket to his home club's annual event: the Endeavour Trophy. Posted on 14 Sep Chichester Harbour Race Week overall
Ending on a high note! After four days of glorious sailing on Chichester Harbour, one brand-new competitor summed up his feelings to the organisers... Posted on 29 Aug Irish RS200, RS400 & RS Feva Inlands
Over 40 boats race at Blessington SC Over 40 crews arrived at Blessington Sailing Club to the clubs usual very friendly hospitality to join the newly established local fleet of RS200s. Posted on 15 Aug Bembridge Sailing Club Annual Regatta
A record 106 entries! The number of boats entered for the Inshore Regatta on Friday were a record 106 which certainly tested the race committee! Posted on 14 Aug

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
