Evacuated Clipper Race Yacht (CV24) partially under water after running aground near Cape Town

Greenings Clipper yacht partially submerged © Clipper Ventures Greenings Clipper yacht partially submerged © Clipper Ventures

by Chris Harris today at 5:43 pm

Following careful analysis of the situation and state of the Clipper Race Yacht CV24 the Clipper Race office has confirmed that the vessel is partially underwater after running aground on the western side of the Cape Peninsula, South Africa, and will take no further part in the Clipper 2017-18 Race.

The crew of Clipper Round the World Yacht Race team, Greenings (CV24), had previously been safely evacuated after running aground at approximately 2140 UTC (2340 local time) on Tuesday 31 October after departing Cape town earlier in the day for Leg 3 of the eight-leg global sailing race.

The decision has been communicated to the Interim Skipper, Andy Woodruff, and discussions have taken place with Greenings Skipper, David Hartshorn (recovering from an earlier injury) and his crew regarding their future participation in this edition of the race.

The safety of the Skipper and crew have been paramount throughout this incident and all are doing well and no injuries have been reported.

Underwriters have appointed a surveyor who will attend the boat tomorrow and, on receipt of his report, a decision will be made as to whether the boat will be salvaged or not.

A full investigation of the incident is underway. Further updates are available on the Clipper Race website, www.clipperroundtheworld.com.