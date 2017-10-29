Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
ICOM IC-M323 Entry Level VHF/DSC MARINE Transceiver
ICOM IC-M323 Entry Level VHF/DSC MARINE Transceiver

Championship of the Alde at Aldeburgh Yacht Club

by John Adcroft today at 4:48 pm 29 October 2017
Aldeburgh Lapwings during Classics Weekend © John Adcroft

Once again this year the "Championship of the Alde" lived up to expectations as a great finale to the season's racing at AYC.

The race is quite straight forward, start from the club line sail down river past Orford then leave Dove Point at the southern end of Havergate island to the prescribed side and return back to the club line. A total distance of 15 miles, made all the more interesting this year by a steady force 6 with gusts up to force 7.

A total of 24 boats entered including 7 from the Loch Long fleet, 3 from the resurgent Flying Fifteen fleet and 5 K6's. With the wind out of the west it was a slog down with the tide to Orford with a lot of the course being a close fetch which allowed the FF's to stay with the K6's until it turned into a beat round the back of Havergate. A gybe round Dove Point and then it was Spinnakers up for a white knuckle ride back along the island at low water, a tight fetch from the top of the island to Orford Quay then chutes up again! The bend in the river by Pigpail mark meant it was chutes down and a beam reach back to the finish line.

Line honours went to Ian Robson in his K6 who completed the 15 miles in 1hour 41 minutes, but that was not going to be enough on corrected time. Hero of the day was Simon Davies in a Laser Radial, the only dinghy competing, who completed the course in 2hrs and 2 minutes; this giving him the win by over 4 minutes. It was however close with the Flying Fifteen of Nick Barker being only 21 seconds behind Simon on corrected time. The top four were joined by Robert Mulcahy's Loch Long less than a minute behind the K6.

Close K6 racing on the Alde - photo © John Adcroft
Close K6 racing on the Alde - photo © John Adcroft

Although club racing continues till the middle of December with the Winter Series, the Championship marks the end of the season for many members, and what a season we have had at Aldeburgh in 2017. One of the highlights must be the opening of the new "Riverview" lounge which together with new caterers has taken the club facilities to a new level.

On the water there have been many outstanding events including the Big Kids Sailing Project which helps disadvantaged youngsters from Inner London. The Classic Boat weekend attracted 35 entries from around the U.K and our two summer regatta weeks saw strong participation defying the trend seen elsewhere. Junior Regatta saw 171 entries for the morning and afternoon races and the Senior Regatta the following week saw 172 entries. The strong K6 fleet has been augmented by a brilliant revival in the Flying Fifteens with more than 10 boats arriving in the dinghy park. Our Loch Long fleet continues to flourish and this year went to Lake Como and there are signs of a revival in the Classic Dragon fleet.

This all points to 2018 being a fantastic season and cements Aldeburgh Yacht Club's position as one of the East Coast premier clubs.

Championship of the Alde: (top three)

1st Laser Radial, Simon Davies
2nd Flying Fifteen, Nick Barker
3rd K6, Ian Robson

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Aldeburgh Yacht Club's new Riverview facilities
Opened by TV presenter Bill Turnbull After 3 years of fundraising and months of building works, Aldeburgh YC formally opened its new Riverview extension. Television presenter and Suffolk resident Bill Turnbull joined AYC Commodore Tikkii Mawson and Cllr Jocelyn Bond, the Mayor of Aldeburgh. Posted on 21 Aug RS200s at Aldeburgh
Fox's Great Eastern Traveller Series event The penultimate event in the Fox's Marine & Country RS200 Great Eastern Traveller Series took place at Aldeburgh YC on Saturday 5th August. Five RS200s arrived at Aldeburgh Yacht Club in fine sunshine but with the ominous threat of heavy showers to come. Posted on 7 Aug Loch Long Nationals at Aldeburgh
24 boats on the river Alde in Suffolk Twenty four boats took part in the Loch Long One-Design National Championships from 23rd to 28th July 2017 on the river Alde in Suffolk. The event was hosted by Aldeburgh Yacht Club and supported by a number of generous sponsors. Posted on 6 Aug Wayfarers at Aldeburgh
Mediterranean skies for the L'Escargot Trophy Mediterranean skies and force 3-4 winds proved the forecasters wrong for the crews who battled it out for L'Escargot trophy at Aldeburgh Yacht Club. This event was started in 1969 and this year formed part of the National Circuit Series. Posted on 10 Jul Wayfarers at Aldeburgh preview
Racing for the L'Escargot Trophy This weekend sees the travelling Wayfarers descend on Aldeburgh YC for the L'Escargot Trophy which is the fourth event of the Craftinsure National Circuit and Travellers Series 2017. Posted on 6 Jul Aldeburgh Classics Weekend
'Ora' blows for the 38 entries For the second year in succession the Aldebugh 'Ora' blew but it didn't put off the 38 entries for this year's Classic Weekend. Although visitor numbers were down we still had travellers from the West Country, East Midlands and Scotland. Posted on 13 Jun Aldeburgh Yacht Club host BIGKID Foundation
Urban kids take to the water over half term Urban kids from inner city London estates take to the water at Aldeburgh Yacht Club for half term, under auspices of BIGKID Foundation Posted on 7 Jun K6s at Aldeburgh
First fixture of the 2017 season for the class The Aldeburgh YC on the Suffolk coast hosted the first 2017 season K6 Open meeting over the weekend of 13/14 May. The next fixture is also on the East coast at Stone SC on the Blackwater in early June followed by the bi-annual expedition to Lake Garda. Posted on 18 May Push the Boat Out at Aldeburgh
Everyone welcome on 21st May Everyone is welcome to join members of the Aldeburgh Yacht Club on the 21st of May to participate in the RYA's 'Push the Boat Out'. The club is an RYA recognised training establishment and offers courses for all ability and ages of sailors. Posted on 19 Apr Second Aldeburgh Classics Weekend
Event to be held on 10-11 June 2017 Following the success of the first event held last September, Aldeburgh YC are hosting their second "Classics Weekend" over the weekend of 10/11th June. There will be racing, on the picturesque River Alde, for Dinghies and Dayboats under CVRDA rules. Posted on 9 Apr

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy