Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Surefooted
Product Feature
P&B Race Team Holdall
P&B Race Team Holdall

Boats for sale

Mirror 14 (Marauder)
located in Staines

2017 RORC Season's Points Championship Winners Announced

by Louay Habib today at 4:21 pm 1 November 2017
Double victory: Lisa, First 44.7, Nick & Suzi Jones has retained their 2016 title; once again securing the 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship for IRC overall as well as being announced the RORC Yacht of the Year © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Over 500 boats took part in the 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship, with teams flying the flags of 30 different nations from Canada to Russia and Chile to New Zealand.

Well over 4,000 sailors took part, and whilst the majority of the races were in the English Channel, the Championship included the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, the Celtic Sea, the Mediterranean Sea and the North Sea. The 13-race series, which this year included the Rolex Fastnet Race, is truly international and it is the largest offshore series by participation, anywhere in the world. For the serious offshore sailor, winning the championship is a real challenge.

The full list of 2017 winners can be found here.

Lisa - Overall winner - 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship

The overall winner of the 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship is Nick & Suzi Jones' British First 44.7 Lisa, skippered by RORC Commodore Michael Boyd. The corinthian team retained the title from 2016; the only yacht to achieve the double since Piet Vroon's Dutch Ker 46 Tonnerre de Breskens (2011-12). Gilles Fournier & Corinne Migraine's J/133 Pintia was second overall and Thomas Kneen's JPK 1080 Sunrise was third.

Lisa - 2017 RORC Yacht of the Year

Lisa has also been awarded the RORC Yacht of the Year, winning the Somerset Memorial Trophy for an outstanding racing achievement by a yacht owned or sailed by a RORC member, as voted for by the RORC Committee.

"This has been a tough season, winning the championship in a Fastnet year makes it even more of a challenge," commented Lisa's Nick Jones. "Our goal was to defend our win in 2016 and to be awarded RORC Yacht of the Year is beyond our dreams. Michael (Boyd) has been an inspiration, especially to the young crew, whose energy and tenacity has been fundamental to our success. The youth sailors at the RORC are the future of offshore sailing and we will be using our contacts and experience to help them. Lisa will not be racing next year so it is great to finish the adventure on such a high. Next season, Suzi and I will spend our time with our children; Charlie, Freddie and Toby, teaching them the joys of sailing in Chichester Harbour."

The future of RORC offshore sailing: Tom Needham wins the Duncan Munro Kerr Youth Challenge Trophy and both he and Neil Morton win the Keith Ludlow Trophy for best Navigator of the IRC Overall Yacht, Lisa - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
The future of RORC offshore sailing: Tom Needham wins the Duncan Munro Kerr Youth Challenge Trophy and both he and Neil Morton win the Keith Ludlow Trophy for best Navigator of the IRC Overall Yacht, Lisa - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

The impressive fleet for the RORC Season's Points Championship is separated into six classes racing under IRC, a Class40 Division and a Multihull Class. Two outstanding results from this year's Championship were in IRC Two Handed and IRC Four.

Bellino - IRC Two Handed & Mixed Two Handed

Rob Craigie's racing Sun Fast 3600 Bellino with Deb Fish, was the winner of the IRC Two Handed Class. Racing in a fleet of 78 teams, Bellino fended off a strong challenge from Ian Hoddle's Game On, and Ed Fishwick's Redshift Reloaded.

"Game On and Redshift were always at our heels; we couldn't relax at any moment, in any race," commented Craigie. "Whilst all three boats are Sun Fast 3600s, there are different keels and rigs, so we all have strengths and weaknesses in different conditions. Deb Fish has been my sailing partner all season. She is very good at the analysis, whilst I am the more experienced seaman, and in terms of boat speed, we are an equal match, so it is a great synergy."

Rob Craigie and Deb Fish win the IRC Two Handed Class and the Boyd Trophy for Mixed Two Handed Division in their Sun Fast 3600 Bellino, seen here rounding the Fastnet Rock - photo © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi
Rob Craigie and Deb Fish win the IRC Two Handed Class and the Boyd Trophy for Mixed Two Handed Division in their Sun Fast 3600 Bellino, seen here rounding the Fastnet Rock - photo © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi

Foggy Dew - IRC Four

Noel Racine's French JPK 10.10 Foggy Dew has been in scintillating form, securing the class win in IRC Four in a fleet of 116 boats, with two races to spare. Foggy Dew's winning streak in the Championship dates back to 2013.

"Every year we have to start as new; we have changes to the crew and the competitors are different," commented Racine. "Winning is not about doing one thing well, it is about attention to detail. Preparing the boat, the sails and the equipment, and reacting to changes on the race course. In IRC Four, we race against all different types of boat, but I believe that Foggy Dew is a good all-round performer."

The Annual Dinner and Prize Giving for the 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship is a spectacular event where prize winners, competitors, crews, RORC members and guests will celebrate the achievements of 2017.

For further information go to www.rorc.org

Results can be found here www.rorc.org/racing/race-results/2017-results

A great all-round performer: IRC Four winner - Noel Racine's JPK 10.10 Foggy Dew. The French team secured an impressive win in the 116-strong class fleet - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
A great all-round performer: IRC Four winner - Noel Racine's JPK 10.10 Foggy Dew. The French team secured an impressive win in the 116-strong class fleet - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Europeans Cup for winning IRC Zero will be awarded to Ker 46 Lady Mariposa - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com
Europeans Cup for winning IRC Zero will be awarded to Ker 46 Lady Mariposa - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com
IRC One victory and the Trenchemer Cup goes to James Neville's HH42 Ino XXX - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
IRC One victory and the Trenchemer Cup goes to James Neville's HH42 Ino XXX - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Gilles Fournier's J/133, Pintia secures IRC Two - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Gilles Fournier's J/133, Pintia secures IRC Two - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
IRC Three winner - Arnaud Delamare and Eric Mordret's JPK 10.80, Dream Pearls - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
IRC Three winner - Arnaud Delamare and Eric Mordret's JPK 10.80, Dream Pearls - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Multihull winner - Lloyd Thornburg's MOD70 Phaedo³ - photo © Rachel Fallon-Langdon
Multihull winner - Lloyd Thornburg's MOD70 Phaedo³ - photo © Rachel Fallon-Langdon
Sailing Logic's First 40, Lancelot II win the David Fayle Memorial Cup for Best Sailing School Yacht - photo © Tim Wright / www.photoaction.com
Sailing Logic's First 40, Lancelot II win the David Fayle Memorial Cup for Best Sailing School Yacht - photo © Tim Wright / www.photoaction.com
Class40 win goes to Halvard Mabire & Miranda Merron on Campagne de France - photo © RORC / Arthur Daniel
Class40 win goes to Halvard Mabire & Miranda Merron on Campagne de France - photo © RORC / Arthur Daniel
Concours d'Élegance in RORC Race, awarded to Patrick Broughton's S & S 73 Classic, Kialoa II - photo © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi
Concours d'Élegance in RORC Race, awarded to Patrick Broughton's S & S 73 Classic, Kialoa II - photo © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

LTSC Solent Circuit 2017 day 3
Plenty of action across all four fleets Video highlights of the Lymington Town Sailing Club Solent Circuit 2017 featuring plenty of action across all four fleets. Racing was tight throughout in blustery conditions on Sunday morning. Posted on 31 Oct Medway YC Autumn Series Race 1
Twenty-nine yachts on the start line Twenty-nine yachts entered the 2017 Medway YC Cruiser Class Autumn Series, which started on Sunday 29th October and will run over five weekends until late November. Posted on 31 Oct First all female crew in Rolex Middle Sea Race
Deydreamer has unfinished business Among the 104 starters this year saw the races' first ever all female entry, skippered by Clair Reed on her Dehler 36, Deydreamer. Clair put together a crew of five, including two highly experienced offshore racers. Posted on 30 Oct Entries close with 110 yachts
All keen to contest Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race Last year's overall winner and the record-breaking line honours victor are among the quality 110 entries, including a record 31 internationals, received by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) for the 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. Posted on 30 Oct China Cup International Regatta overall
Kiwis win China Cup at their third attempt Yiihua Pocket Emirates Team New Zealand has won the China Cup after sailing a strong final day in the Beneteau 40.7 one-design division. The breeze blew in at around 10 knots this morning, setting up the perfect scenario for a big battle. Posted on 29 Oct Rolex Middle Sea Race summary
New heroes embellish the legend An old adage in yacht racing dictates that to win a race, you first need to finish. A strenuous 38th edition of Rolex Middle Sea Race, held from 21-28 October, proved an emphatic case study. Posted on 29 Oct Smuggler first entry
For Sydney Short Ocean Racing Championship Entries are now open for Middle Harbour Yacht Club's Sydney Short Ocean Racing Championship to be conducted on the weekend of 25-26 November, and Sebastian Bohm, with his Rogers 46, Smuggler, was quick off the mark to enter in the Premier Class. Posted on 29 Oct China Cup International Regatta day 3
Longcheer moves further ahead with Round the Island victory Vanhang Longcheer extended her lead in the Beneteau 40.7 division of the China Cup International Regatta after winning Saturday's round the island race. The defending champion skippered by Australia's Joseph Dennis O'Keeffe is proving hard to beat. Posted on 28 Oct Campagne de France wins RORC Championship
26 boats add scores across 10 events this year The Royal Ocean Racing Club has crowned its 2017 champions in the Class 40 category; the Franco-British duo Halvard Mabire / Miranda Merron who succeed the 2016 winner, Tony Lawson's Concise 2. Posted on 28 Oct China Cup International Regatta day 2
Tactical challenges on first day of inshore battle Vanhang Longcheer made sense of a difficult day to move into the lead of the Beneteau 40.7 fleet at the China Cup International Regatta. The defending champion boat skippered by Joseph Dennis O'Keeffe was the most consistent on a day with fickle wind. Posted on 27 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy