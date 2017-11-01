Please select your home edition
Sailing charity opens new watersports facility in Portsmouth

by Amy Harvey today at 4:10 pm 1 November 2017
Cllr Linda Symes officially handing the keys over to ASF CEO, Richard Percy at the Portsmouth Watersports Centre this afternoon. ASWC Team L-R Lindsay Frost, Jake Biggs, Nathan Staley, Tim Anderton © Andrew Simpson Foundation

The licence for the Portsmouth City Council (PCC) owned facility, Portsmouth Watersports Centre has been transferred to the Andrew Simpson Foundation and renamed as the Andrew Simpson Watersports Centre - Portsmouth (ASWC - Portsmouth).

The Andrew Simpson Watersports Centre - Portsmouth will deliver a full programme of RYA sailing, windsurfing and powerboating courses, a range of paddle sports, outdoor activities and an extensive instructor training programme.

ASWC - Portsmouth will also help fulfil the Andrew Simpson Foundation's charitable objectives via the delivery of seven flagship Community Sailing Programmes to local disadvantaged young people in Portsmouth. These programmes aim to help young people learn a variety of practical, personal and life skills that will enable them to deal effectively with the demands and challenges of life.

The centre will operate as a not-for-profit watersports centre with proceeds generated from the teaching of sailing and watersports to the public enabling the Foundation to continue improving the lives of disadvantaged young people.

Cllr Linda Symes, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: "We're delighted to be handing this facility over to the Andrew Simpson Foundation. The Watersports Centre will have an exciting range of sailing, watersports and outdoor activities for the local community and the Foundation's Community Sailing Programmes provide great opportunities and will benefit disadvantaged young people from the city."

Richard Percy, ASF CEO added "We're hugely grateful for this fantastic opportunity to run the Watersports Centre in Portsmouth. This new facility will allow the Andrew Simpson Foundation to continue to work with young people in the community. We will offer a huge variety of affordable activities with an aim to broaden horizons and improve lives, whilst also delivering world-class watersports tuition for all."

The Andrew Simpson Watersports Centre will operate throughout the winter months with a variety of courses and programmes on offer, including land-based activities for schools and groups (Archery, High Ropes, Orienteering) and an intensive instructor training course.

There will be an official opening day in Spring 2018. Follow ASWC Portsmouth on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information.

Should you have any questions regarding the new operation, please don't hesitate to contact the ASWC team on 023 9266 3873 or email .

