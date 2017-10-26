RS Feva Burnham Squiddie training

by Jo Tribe today at 3:43 pm

The RS Feva Burnham Squiddie training, on 21st/22nd October, had to be rearranged at short notice due to storm Brian.

Appointments, bookings and other commitments were quickly altered and two days of Feva training were successfully run on Thursday 25th and Friday 26th October in perfect sailing conditions. Despite the last minute date change 15 fevas launched on Thursday morning following a short briefing to welcome new sailors and parents to the Squiddie family.

The afternoon training focused on teamwork during tacking and gybing with sailors manouvers scrutinised and corrected / perfected by coaches Jon Lewis, Flynn Davies and Dylan Collingbourne. Thursdays evening debrief was followed by a "Feva Facts" quiz composed and hosted by Dylan. The quiz became highly competitive, however, it was the integration of our new sailors that won overall.

Costa del Crouch supplied champagne sailing on Friday. The sailors achieved a further 6 hours the water, perfecting the previous days progress together with boat on boat tactics. A quick lunch was taken including the most amazing apple crumble. This was home baked and served by the fabulous ladies that work tirelessly in the galley.

As a non selected Squad, we look forward to welcoming more Feva sailors to our next Squiddie training weekend on 11/12th November please contact us to book a place.

www.burnhamsquiddies.co.uk