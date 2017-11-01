Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race: Cape Town to Fremantle - Day 1

by Clipper Ventures today at 3:09 pm 1 November 2017
Clipper 2017-18 Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race © Clipper Ventures

Though the tactics for Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race across the Southern Ocean are in full swing, the thoughts of the fleet are very much with Greenings, after the boat ran aground last night, shortly after leaving Cape Town, South Africa.

The Skipper and crew of Greenings were unhurt in the incident and have been relocated to accommodation in Cape Town, after being safely evacuated from the boat by South Africa's National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

Greenings ran aground on the western side of Cape Peninsula, which sits roughly halfway between Cape Town and Cape Point at approximately 2140 UTC (2340 local time) on Tuesday 31 October.

After hearing of the incident, Rob Graham, Skipper of the currently tenth placed Nasdaq, said: "Pleased to hear that everybody on board was unhurt and got back to land safely."

HotelPlanner.com Skipper Conall Morrison, whose team is eighth, added: "It was awful news to hear about Greenings grounding last night, and everyone on board feels for the crew and are wishing that they are all ok."

Clipper Race Director Mark Light and Sir Robin Knox-Johnston are currently inspecting the boat and for further updates, please keep an eye on the Clipper Race Website.

Sanya Serenity Coast is currently leading the way in Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race, and has a 28 nautical mile advantage on the second placed Dare To Lead. With its spinnaker flying, Sanya Serenity Coast was first to the first mark after crossing the start line in Cape Town's Table Bay, and Skipper Wendy Tuck says: "Well, what a start it was. The team was pumped and it showed in the teamwork in the first 18 hours - it has been amazing.

"The breeze was light and then all over the place a few hours after the start, so sails were going up and down. It's great to be back out here."

Dare To Lead was first across the start line yesterday, but had to use all the Skipper's local knowledge of the waters around Cape Town to move into second place, as Dale Smyth reports: "We had a frustrating start in Table Bay with very fickle wind and a botched spinnaker hoist. But we quickly got going and back up to second, and have started to pick up the promised north-westerly winds, which have given us a fast run south."

PSP Logistics, under the leadership of new Skipper Matt Mitchell is right on Dare To Lead's tail, less than 1 nautical mile behind in third. Whilst the team's progress slowed overnight after a tangle with a turtle (which was unharmed), Matt is pleased with the race so far, commenting: "The start was a good one with light and challenging airs and we ended up being second around the last mark, and fourth out of the bay where more light winds challenged the fleet. With a bit of a lucky break, we managed to gain a place and break off in a group of three, ahead of the rest of the pack."

With just nine nautical miles separating second from the ninth placed Liverpool 2018, racing after day one in the Dell Latitude Rugged Race is extremely tight. The fourth placed Visit Seattle was briefly stuck in a wind hole off Clifton Bay with Qingdao, who is currently sixth behind Garmin. Both teams have since re-found the wind, though Visit Seattle Skipper Nikki Henderson says: "It will be interesting to see how the next 12 to 24 hours plays out with the wind forecast to die and shift round to the east. Fingers crossed we have got ourselves in a good position."

With the teams so close, there is no time for rest on board, as Andy Burns, the Skipper of the seventh placed GREAT Britain, explains: "We have completed more sail changes in the last 18 hours than I think we completed in the whole of Leg 2. We currently have Liverpool 2018 500 metres behind us, and HotelPlanner.com 500 metres on our beam. It just shows what a competitive fleet we have."

Unicef is currently 87 nautical miles off the pace in eleventh place after being asked by the Clipper Race Director Mark Light to standby and assist Greenings. With the situation under control, Unicef has resumed racing.

Whilst the teams should find the wind backing and easing today, they will start to get their first taste of the Southern Ocean and Roaring Forties in the coming days, as Clipper Race Meteorologist Simon Rowell reports: "The wind should settle and build east-northeast tomorrow, driving in between the next low and the high to the south.

"This will get quite strong too, gusting into the 40 knots tomorrow, with the front on Friday gusting into the 50's before backing rapidly northwest."

To follow the progress of the Clipper Race Fleet during Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race, please keep an eye on the Race Viewer.

Visit the Team Pages to read the Skipper Blogs in full and to see what the crew are writing about in the Crew Blogs. All data correct at time of publishing.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Greenings Clipper Race crew safely evacuated
After running aground near Cape Town The crew of Clipper Race team, Greenings, have been safely evacuated after running aground on the western side of Cape Peninsula, which sits roughly halfway between Cape Town and Cape Point during Leg 3 of the eight-leg global sailing race. Posted today at 6:31 am Clipper 2017-18 Race departs South Africa
For tough Southern Ocean sleigh ride to Fremantle The third stage of the Clipper 2017-18 Race, officially known as Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race, got underway today from Cape Town for its highly anticipated 4,754nm Southern Ocean sleigh ride towards Fremantle, Australia. Posted on 31 Oct Who will I become after this race?
Charlie Garratt, Ocean Safety Clipper Race Ambassador Charlie Garratt knows all about the importance of staying safe on an ocean going yacht. Charlie, who is the Clipper Race Ambassador to 3Si Group company Ocean Safety is already two legs into the voyage of a lifetime. Posted on 31 Oct Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival
Just 75 days to go The countdown is on to one of the biggest parties the Whitsundays has ever seen, with just 75 days until the Clipper Race Fleet sails into town and the Clipper Race Carnival begins. Posted on 30 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 24
Land in sight for PSP Logistics It's the final day of a long and eventful Leg 2 for PSP Logistics but the end is finally in sight in Race 2: The Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms. Posted on 28 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 23
The final stretch With just 275 nautical miles left for PSP Logistics in Race 2: Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, full focus is on getting the boat in the best possible shape for a speedy turn around in Cape Town, South Africa. Posted on 27 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 22
Wind Woes for PSP Logistics PSP Logistics remains on track for a Saturday arrival into Cape Town, but the final few days of what has already been a hard Race 2: The Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms won't be easy for the team. Posted on 26 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 21
Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint results are in Day 21 saw PSP Logistics reach its final milestone mark of Race 2: Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms; the Eastern gate of the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint. Posted on 25 Oct Clipper retains host broadcaster
For 4th season of Award-Winning Global TV Series UK based 1080 Media TV production and distribution deal with Clipper Round the World Yacht Race extended to 2020. Posted on 25 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 20
Under 1000nm left for PSP Logistics Thirteen days after re-joining Race 2: The Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, PSP Logistics has hit another major milestone, passing the 1,000 nautical mile to go mark. Posted on 24 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy