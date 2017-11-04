Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2017 Elite 728x90
Product Feature
Elite Offshore Racer Jacket
Elite Offshore Racer Jacket

Applications open for the 2017 Clagett Boat Grant Program

by Sam Crichton today at 4:08 pm 4 November 2017

The C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta would like to invite North American community sailing programs and other sailing organizations aimed at expanding opportunities for sailors with adaptive needs, to apply for the 2017 Clagett Boat Grant Program.

On offer for the second Clagett Boat Grant Program, will be up to two 2.4mR boats with sails and trailer race ready.

In December of 2016, the Y-Knot program in Lake George, New York, was the recipient of the first of the Clagett Boat Grant Program boats, a Sonar, and they have been putting it to good use. Sailing the Sonar at The Clagett regatta in Newport this year the team won the Sonar class. They then put their Sonar sailing skills to use at the Clagett/Oakcliff Match Racing Regatta in Oyster Bay in August.

"The Clagett Regatta's award of a brand new Sonar to Y-Knot Sailing, through its Boat Grant Program, has had a huge impact on our adaptive sailing program. The publicity and excitement surrounding the award generated a lot of interest, both locally with new sailors and volunteers, and nationally as it brought Y-Knot recognition among the larger adaptive sailing community. We've developed several different seating and steering adaptations for the Sonar, including the sip and puff steering operation for our quadriplegic sailors. And taking that boat down to Newport and winning the Sonar fleet in the Clagett Regatta was the high point of a very busy and successful summer sailing season," commented Y-Knot Sailing Program Chair, Spencer Raggio (Malta, N.Y.).

This year the boat that has been selected for the Boat Grant Program is the single handed 2.4mR, which has been retained as the technical boat for the bid to reinstate sailing to the Paralympic Games.

"This year we are pleased to be able to offer two 2.4mR boats from the Clagett Boat Grant Program. Applications can be for one or both boats depending on the needs of the organization applying. This year we raised the funds to purchase the two boats through a grant from the Newman's Own Foundation and the generosity of supporters at the annual Clagett fundraiser this year. The 2.4mR boat is one that sailors continue to comment is a challenge to sail for any sailor," remarked Clagett Co-founder and President, Judy McLennan (Portsmouth, R.I.).

The deadline for applications for this boat grant is November 30th 2017.

For information about the Clagett Boat Grant Program application please contact Clagett Administrative Assistant Sara Klik email

For more information about The Clagett visit: www.clagettregatta.org or follow the Clagett on Instagram @clagett_regatta or on Facebook Clagett Regatta.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Zhik to partner with Sail Melbourne
As Official Apparel Partner and Event Supplier Australia's technical sailing apparel producer Zhik has come on board as Official Apparel Partner and Event Supplier of the 2017 Sail Melbourne International regatta (29 November - 3 December 2017). Posted on 3 Nov 2.4mR Antwerp City Cup
Eight British helms travel for sailing, friendship and Belgian beer Eight British 2.4mR sailors joined the Dutch, Germans, Czechs and Belgiums for the 7th edition of the Antwerp City Cup. Some say we go for the sailing, but for most it is meeting up with some old and new friends in an amazing city at a great yacht club. Posted on 1 Nov Daniel Fitzgibbon & Liesl Tesch to be inducted
Into the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame Australia's back to back Paralympic sailing gold medallists, Daniel Fitzgibbon OAM and Liesl Tesch AM will be inducted into the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame this week at a ceremony in Sydney. Posted on 1 Nov Australian Olympic medallists confirmed
For Sail Melbourne International Regatta The Australian Sailing Team, including its Olympic medallists, will head to Melbourne at the end of November for the 2017 edition of the Sail Melbourne International Regatta. Posted on 28 Oct Fast 40+ class join the fleet in 2018
For the International Paint Poole Regatta The International Paint Poole Regatta Committee are delighted to announce that the Fast 40+ class will be competing at Poole next May as part of their race circuit for 2018. Posted on 22 Oct Melges 20 Worlds at Newport, R.I. overall
Freides and his Pacific Yankee team win With new World Champion Drew Freides atop the overall division, Canada's Quigg goes on to clinch Corinthian World Champ title. Posted on 8 Oct Melges 20 Worlds at Newport, R.I. day 3
A lengthy postponement and one light air race After two days of perfect Southwest Newport breeze, Day Three of the Melges 20 World Championship dawned sunny skies and warm temps, but no wind. As sailors arrived to begin their preparations, the glassy water was tempting for water skiing. Posted on 7 Oct Melges 20 Worlds at Newport, R.I. day 2
Newport delivers more of a good thing Day Two of the Melges 20 Worlds featured another Sou'Wester and a near perfect day of sailing. Three challenging races shuffled the standings, but Drew Freides remains in the lead. Posted on 6 Oct Melges 20 Worlds at Newport, R.I. day 1
Surfin' the Sou'Wester Melges 20 Worlds kicks off in epic fashion with a perfect Southwest breeze at 18-23 kts, three races were completed in near perfect conditions. Posted on 5 Oct Melges 20 Worlds at Newport, R.I. preview
Racing starts on Wednesday The biggest event of the entire 2017 Melges 20 World League season gets underway this week, October 2-7, hosted by the New York Yacht Club. Posted on 2 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy