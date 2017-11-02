Please select your home edition
Graphics, Coatings, Creative: A year of diversification for Grapefruit

by Mark Jardine today at 9:00 am 2 November 2017
Grapefruit © Grapefruit

Big changes are happening to Grapefruit this year as we speak to Andy Yeomans, Founder and CEO to find out more.

"Grapefruit Graphics has a superb global reputation in marine graphics, but when you talk about MacGlide and Propspeed to the marine trade, the question is, 'Why am I buying a protective hull coating product from a graphics company?' So we decided that we need to send a clearer message to our customers, whilst also retaining our graphics business.

From November 2017, Grapefruit Graphics Ltd will become known purely as 'Grapefruit' and will have three trading styles of Grapefruit Graphics, Grapefruit Coatings and Grapefruit Creative to ensure the customer experience is focussed to the type of products and services they are looking for. As well as these new trading styles, we also have a new logo design to form a more modern brand identity along with three new websites to help differentiate all the services we provide."

Grapefruit Graphics, Coatings and Creative - photo © Grapefruit

Far from moving away from the marine side of the business, Grapefruit are diversifying into other sports and events, providing an all-round service to their many loyal and new customers.

"We've grown in size as a company and in order to sustain a level of work over a 12-month period, we looked at how we could work with other sports and events. A lot of the skill sets we have here are transferrable so we are now providing flags, banners and signage for sporting events, live events, music festivals and more. Events all require similar services and our advantage is that we have everything in-house; design, production and installation. We can deliver from end-to-end to our customers and although we're still small compared to some competitors in the industry, our service level is high and that's where we win more contracts."

So what can we expect to see from Grapefruits' three new divisions?

Grapefruit Coatings - photo © Grapefruit

"Grapefruit Coatings is the marine coatings division of Grapefruit and has built a reputation for high quality workmanship and excellent service. As well as installing high quality vinyl hull wraps, we and are the exclusive UK supplier of Mactac MacGlide fouling release film wraps and Propspeed fouling release propeller coatings which is distributed through a nationwide network of trained & approved applicators."

Grapefruit Creative - photo © Grapefruit

"Grapefruit Creative is the innovative design agency division of Grapefruit, providing clients with well thought-out visual solutions to all their design needs, big and small. From logo and brand development through to monstrous yacht designs, our team of forward thinking creatives have experience working with a multitude of clients on a wide variety of projects."

Grapefruit Graphics - photo © Grapefruit

"Grapefruit Graphics is the signage & print division of Grapefruit, a world renowned sports branding company, providing event overlay worldwide as well as the regular services of a standard graphics company such as commercial branding fit-out, signage and vehicle graphics. Our large team enables us to call upon vast amounts of experience and the superior skills needed to cater for our client's needs."

