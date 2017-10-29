Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets
Product Feature
Shadow Long John
Shadow Long John

Magic Marine RS Aero UK Inland Championships at Northampton Sailing Club

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 9:05 am 28-29 October 2017
Anthony York RS Aero sailing at Northampton © Anthony York

38 RS Aeros arrived at Northampton SC with the promise of some good fresh breezes throughout the weekend. The field was stacked with an RS Aero World Champion, a UK National Champion and two RS Aerocup Italian Champions.

Gusts and shifts were the key factor on the race course and some clever risk management was required to try to be in the right place and direction for as much as possible of the time. As the breeze freshened to around 25kns the fleet had an exciting time on the downwind P course with its mix of blast reaching and more technical running.

The RS Aero 5 fleet was dominated by youth duo William Caiger (Sevenoaks School) and Ned Stattersfield (Wells Next To The Sea) with William ultimately taking all the bullets and Ned closing out the 2nds. Top Lady in 3rd was Jackie Craven (Yorkshire Dales).

The RS Aero fleet saw 29 boats on the start line and some intense racing throughout the fleet. Fergus Barnham (Snettisham Beach) opened up with two wins before Peter Barton (Lymington Town) and Steve Cockerill (Stokes Bay) fought back with a win apiece in the afternoon. On Sunday Fergus clinched the deal with a 1,2 to add the RS Aero 7 Inlands to the GP14 Inlands he won earlier this year, and laying down his marker in advance of next year's RS Aero World Championship in Weymouth at the RS Games in August.

Steve's 1st in the final race put him one point up on Peter for 2nd overall. Local speedster Anthony 'Chunky' York (Northampton) took 4th overall with a couple of 2nds on his score sheet. Top Youth (U19) was Noah Rees (Torpoint Mosquito) in 7th overall who scored a 4th in race 1 and top Lady was Sarah Cockerill (Stokes Bay). Skillfully winning page 2 on the score sheet and a Magic Marine neoprene bobble hat was Nick Craven (Yorkshire Dales)!

With the breeze up all weekend only a hardened squad of macho RS Aero 9 sailors stuck with the big rig. UK Nationals runner up Chris Larr (Northampton) out paced the recent RS Aerocup Champ Liam Willis (Lymington Town) for the title with Matt Thursfield (RYA) rounding out the top three.

Magic Marine provided a generous supply of prize vouchers enabling everyone to go shopping to prepare for the winter ahead! Many thanks to Northampton Sailing Club for being great hosts with great food, racing, organisation and opening the bar for us on Friday too!

Magic Marine RS Aero UK Inlands Prize Giving - photo © Nigel Rolfe
Magic Marine RS Aero UK Inlands Prize Giving - photo © Nigel Rolfe

Next up in the UK are the RS Aero End of Seasons. With the event planned for the 11/12th Nov at Queen Mary just cancelled due to lack of water the RS Aeros are seeking a new venue for a one day End of Season event that weekend - so save the date! Keep a close eye on the class website www.rsaerosailing.org/index.asp and facebook group www.facebook.com/groups/rsaeroclass for more details on that soon.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubCatR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
RS Aero 5
1st1844William CaigerSevenoaks SchoolY‑1111115
2nd2325Ned StattersfieldWells Next To The SeaY‑22222210
3rd1264Jackie CravenYorkshire SCL33(DNC)DNC3318
4th2152Sam SchofieldSpinnaker SCY4(DNC)DNCDNC4525
5th2415Janet SchofieldSpinnaker SCL5(DNC)DNCDNC5426
RS Aero 7
1st1534Fergus BarnhamSnettisham Beach SC 112‑3127
2nd2319Stephen CockerillStokes Bay SCM‑33313111
3rd2093Peter BartonLymington Town SC ‑82124312
4th1676Anthony YorkNorthampton SC 24542‑917
5th1533Finlay BarnhamSnettisham Beach SC 5645‑7424
6th1819Mark RiddingtonEmsworth Slipper SC 75‑1068531
7th1230Noah ReesTorpoint Mosquito SCY4‑1467101239
8th2427Nigel RolfeLymington Town SC 6‑178815643
9th2389Gary StuartNorthampton SC 13127(DNC)61149
10th2155Iain McGonigalEast Lothian YCM971312‑171051
11th2162Peter ChaplinBurghfield SCM10‑1399131354
12th2320Sarah CockerillStokes Bay SCL1211111011‑1455
13th2074Matt EvansGreat Moor SCY15‑21121316763
14th1566Tim HireRoyal Lymington YCY148(DNC)DNC5866
15th1581Steve StewartYorkshire Dales SC 161016(DNC)141874
16th1002David CherrillBroadwater SC 119(DNC)DNC91676
17th1062Dan PhillipsRipon SC 17151515‑181577
18th1653Richard ButlerCovenham SCM‑19161711191780
19th2196Liz PotterWest Kirby SCL2018141621(DNC)89
20th1211Nicholas EalesLymington Town SCM(DNC)221914222097
21st2146Nick CravenYorkshire Dales SC 181918(DNC)251999
22nd2285Roger CowanBurghfield SC 23232017‑2623106
23rd1846Steve FraserEast Lothian YCM2120(DNC)DNC2022114
24th2421Paul SpeirsNotts County SC 24(DNC)21DNC2421121
25th2186Alan BeatonNotts County SC 2525(DNC)DNC12DNC124
26th1020Malcolm MellorHickling Broad SCM2624(DNC)DNC2325129
27th2429Robin CaigerBough Beech SC 2727(DNC)DNC2724136
28th1365Dean HassellHunts SC 2226(DNC)DNCDNCDNC141
29th2270Andrew PetterLittleton SC 28(DNC)DNCDNC2826144
30th1792Andy HillHayling Island SC (DNS)DNSDNCDNCDNCDNC155
RS Aero 9
1st1888Chris LarrNorthampton SC ‑1111115
2nd1551Liam WillisLymington Town SCY23222(DNC)11
3rd1744Matt ThursfieldRYA 323(DNC)3213
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RS Sailing Autumn Update
South West Demo Event on 3-4 November Are you looking to test drive any of the RS Sailing latest additions? We are co-running an event alongside the RYA at Roadford Lake in the South West on the 3rd and 4th November 2017. Here you can try the RS Zest, RS Quest, RS Neo and RS Aero. Posted on 27 Oct RS Aeros at the Quahog Dinghy Regatta
Held at Bristol YC, Rhode Island, USA Eight RS Aeros registered for the inaugural Quahog Regatta at Bristol Yacht Club in Bristol, RI. I awoke to drizzle and grey skies, and on the 2.5-hour drive to Bristol encountered nothing that would indicate conditions would be different there. Posted on 24 Oct RS Aeros at the Puget Sound Sailing Championship
Held at the Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle The annual Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle PSSC regatta is the local championship regatta marking the traditional end of the racing season in Seattle, though there is great racing through the winter on Puget Sound. Posted on 23 Oct Rooster RS Aerocup at Lake Garda overall
Big breeze and an early start for the final day! The crisp morning Peler mountain breeze from the North had been regularly stronger that the afternoon's Ora from the South and, to ensure reliable racing, some good variety and a prompt finish on the final day, the call had been made for an 08:30 start. Posted on 23 Oct RS Aero UK events coming up this Autumn
The season is a changing! We have some great RS Aero events coming up - make the most of them before the weather turns colder! Posted on 18 Oct RS Aeros at Chelmarsh
On the 110 acre reservoir near Bridgnorth On Saturday 14th October, 2017, Chelmarsh Sailing Club held their RS Aero Class Open on their picturesque, 110 acre reservoir near Bridgnorth, Shropshire. Posted on 17 Oct NEW RS Zest and Autumn Sale
The latest from RS Sailing This bulletin contains our family, club and training fleet highlights. Please find more information below about our latest boats, the RS Zest, the RS Neo, the RS Quest and the RS Aero just for fun! Posted on 15 Oct Rooster RS Aerocup at Lake Garda day 2
Southerly breeze arrives like clockwork The RS Aerocup at Lake Garda saw a slight increase in breeze for Day 2. Like clockwork the southerly breeze came down the lake in time for the 13:00hrs start after the fresh morning northerly had dissipated. Posted on 10 Oct Rooster RS Aerocup at Lake Garda day 1
Superb international fleet of 50 boats at Malcesine The RS Aerocup kicked of Sunday with 50 entries from 13 countries signed up, providing an awesomely international fleet set for some intense but friendly racing, extending the season at Italy's legendary venue. Posted on 9 Oct RS Aerocup at Lake Garda starts Sunday
50 entries from 13 countries are signed up The 3rd RS Aerocup, supported by Rooster Sailing, kicks off at Fraglia Vela Malcesine, Lake Garda this week. Entries continue to build year on year following the successful previous annual Aerocups at Barcelona and Malcesine. Posted on 7 Oct

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS Aero End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy