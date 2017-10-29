Magic Marine RS Aero UK Inland Championships at Northampton Sailing Club

38 RS Aeros arrived at Northampton SC with the promise of some good fresh breezes throughout the weekend. The field was stacked with an RS Aero World Champion, a UK National Champion and two RS Aerocup Italian Champions.

Gusts and shifts were the key factor on the race course and some clever risk management was required to try to be in the right place and direction for as much as possible of the time. As the breeze freshened to around 25kns the fleet had an exciting time on the downwind P course with its mix of blast reaching and more technical running.

The RS Aero 5 fleet was dominated by youth duo William Caiger (Sevenoaks School) and Ned Stattersfield (Wells Next To The Sea) with William ultimately taking all the bullets and Ned closing out the 2nds. Top Lady in 3rd was Jackie Craven (Yorkshire Dales).

The RS Aero fleet saw 29 boats on the start line and some intense racing throughout the fleet. Fergus Barnham (Snettisham Beach) opened up with two wins before Peter Barton (Lymington Town) and Steve Cockerill (Stokes Bay) fought back with a win apiece in the afternoon. On Sunday Fergus clinched the deal with a 1,2 to add the RS Aero 7 Inlands to the GP14 Inlands he won earlier this year, and laying down his marker in advance of next year's RS Aero World Championship in Weymouth at the RS Games in August.

Steve's 1st in the final race put him one point up on Peter for 2nd overall. Local speedster Anthony 'Chunky' York (Northampton) took 4th overall with a couple of 2nds on his score sheet. Top Youth (U19) was Noah Rees (Torpoint Mosquito) in 7th overall who scored a 4th in race 1 and top Lady was Sarah Cockerill (Stokes Bay). Skillfully winning page 2 on the score sheet and a Magic Marine neoprene bobble hat was Nick Craven (Yorkshire Dales)!

With the breeze up all weekend only a hardened squad of macho RS Aero 9 sailors stuck with the big rig. UK Nationals runner up Chris Larr (Northampton) out paced the recent RS Aerocup Champ Liam Willis (Lymington Town) for the title with Matt Thursfield (RYA) rounding out the top three.

Magic Marine provided a generous supply of prize vouchers enabling everyone to go shopping to prepare for the winter ahead! Many thanks to Northampton Sailing Club for being great hosts with great food, racing, organisation and opening the bar for us on Friday too!

Next up in the UK are the RS Aero End of Seasons. With the event planned for the 11/12th Nov at Queen Mary just cancelled due to lack of water the RS Aeros are seeking a new venue for a one day End of Season event that weekend - so save the date! Keep a close eye on the class website www.rsaerosailing.org/index.asp and facebook group www.facebook.com/groups/rsaeroclass for more details on that soon.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club Cat R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts RS Aero 5 1st 1844 William Caiger Sevenoaks School Y ‑1 1 1 1 1 1 5 2nd 2325 Ned Stattersfield Wells Next To The Sea Y ‑2 2 2 2 2 2 10 3rd 1264 Jackie Craven Yorkshire SC L 3 3 (DNC) DNC 3 3 18 4th 2152 Sam Schofield Spinnaker SC Y 4 (DNC) DNC DNC 4 5 25 5th 2415 Janet Schofield Spinnaker SC L 5 (DNC) DNC DNC 5 4 26 RS Aero 7 1st 1534 Fergus Barnham Snettisham Beach SC 1 1 2 ‑3 1 2 7 2nd 2319 Stephen Cockerill Stokes Bay SC M ‑3 3 3 1 3 1 11 3rd 2093 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC ‑8 2 1 2 4 3 12 4th 1676 Anthony York Northampton SC 2 4 5 4 2 ‑9 17 5th 1533 Finlay Barnham Snettisham Beach SC 5 6 4 5 ‑7 4 24 6th 1819 Mark Riddington Emsworth Slipper SC 7 5 ‑10 6 8 5 31 7th 1230 Noah Rees Torpoint Mosquito SC Y 4 ‑14 6 7 10 12 39 8th 2427 Nigel Rolfe Lymington Town SC 6 ‑17 8 8 15 6 43 9th 2389 Gary Stuart Northampton SC 13 12 7 (DNC) 6 11 49 10th 2155 Iain McGonigal East Lothian YC M 9 7 13 12 ‑17 10 51 11th 2162 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC M 10 ‑13 9 9 13 13 54 12th 2320 Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC L 12 11 11 10 11 ‑14 55 13th 2074 Matt Evans Great Moor SC Y 15 ‑21 12 13 16 7 63 14th 1566 Tim Hire Royal Lymington YC Y 14 8 (DNC) DNC 5 8 66 15th 1581 Steve Stewart Yorkshire Dales SC 16 10 16 (DNC) 14 18 74 16th 1002 David Cherrill Broadwater SC 11 9 (DNC) DNC 9 16 76 17th 1062 Dan Phillips Ripon SC 17 15 15 15 ‑18 15 77 18th 1653 Richard Butler Covenham SC M ‑19 16 17 11 19 17 80 19th 2196 Liz Potter West Kirby SC L 20 18 14 16 21 (DNC) 89 20th 1211 Nicholas Eales Lymington Town SC M (DNC) 22 19 14 22 20 97 21st 2146 Nick Craven Yorkshire Dales SC 18 19 18 (DNC) 25 19 99 22nd 2285 Roger Cowan Burghfield SC 23 23 20 17 ‑26 23 106 23rd 1846 Steve Fraser East Lothian YC M 21 20 (DNC) DNC 20 22 114 24th 2421 Paul Speirs Notts County SC 24 (DNC) 21 DNC 24 21 121 25th 2186 Alan Beaton Notts County SC 25 25 (DNC) DNC 12 DNC 124 26th 1020 Malcolm Mellor Hickling Broad SC M 26 24 (DNC) DNC 23 25 129 27th 2429 Robin Caiger Bough Beech SC 27 27 (DNC) DNC 27 24 136 28th 1365 Dean Hassell Hunts SC 22 26 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 141 29th 2270 Andrew Petter Littleton SC 28 (DNC) DNC DNC 28 26 144 30th 1792 Andy Hill Hayling Island SC (DNS) DNS DNC DNC DNC DNC 155 RS Aero 9 1st 1888 Chris Larr Northampton SC ‑1 1 1 1 1 1 5 2nd 1551 Liam Willis Lymington Town SC Y 2 3 2 2 2 (DNC) 11 3rd 1744 Matt Thursfield RYA 3 2 3 (DNC) 3 2 13