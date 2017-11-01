Top 20 disclosed in the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image 2017

by Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image today at 7:18 am

The top twenty pictures from the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award will be exhibited at World Sailing's Annual Conference in Puerto Vallarta (November 4 - 12), and then at the Yacht Racing Forum (Aarhus, Denmark, November 27-28). Today, we disclose the photographers selected.

No less than 134 professional photographers spanning 27 countries have submitted a picture for the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award 2017. The top eighty pictures have been selected last month by the international jury and published on the event website, allowing the public to vote for their favourite pictures.

Today, we are pleased to disclose the top 20 pictures selected by the international jury. The winner of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award - who will be announced and celebrated during the Yacht Racing Forum in Aarhus (DEN) on November 28 - is one of them!

Top twenty photographers: (in alphabetical order)

Cristina Balcells (SPA)

Stephanie Billarant (FRA)

Olivier Blanchet (FRA)

Chris Cameron (NZL)

Sharon Green (USA)

Sören Hese (GER)

Nicolas Jutzi (SUI)

Harry Kenney Herbert (UK)

Anton Makhanov (RUS)

Gilles Martin Raget (FRA)

Pedro Martinez (SPA)

Rob Migliaccio (USA)

Tomas Moya (SPA)

Jerome Naquet (FRA)

Martina Orsini (ITA)

Elena Otekina (RUS)

Marina Semenova (RUS)

Dmitry Sharomov (RUS)

Tobias Stoerkle (GER)

Sander van der Borch (NED)

The leading countries are: Russia (4 pictures), France (4 pictures), Spain (3 pictures), USA and Germany (2 pictures), New Zealand, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Italy and The Netherlands (1 picture).

The votes by the public on Internet are still open, and not restricted to the top 20 images selected by the Jury.

The partnership between World Sailing and the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image will provide great visibility to the world's best photographers, and showcase their work to their current and potential future clients.

The delegates from World Sailing's annual conference will be asked to vote for their favourite picture. Their votes will be added to the voices from the delegates of the Yacht Racing Forum, and will contribute to the election of the winner of the Yacht Racing Forum award.

Started in 2010, the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award is the world's premier photography competition dedicated to the sport of sailing, celebrating the very best yacht racing image taken during the year, and which best represents the essence and excitement of the sport. Open to professional photographers, it provides an opportunity for yacht racing specialists to display their work and share their passion with a wide audience. More than one million people saw the pictures submitted for the last edition of the contest.

International financial services Group Mirabaud is the official title sponsor of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award.

New partner Hublot will provide the winner of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award with a beautiful and prestigious wall clock.