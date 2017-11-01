Please select your home edition
Top 20 disclosed in the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image 2017

by Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image today at 7:18 am 1 November 2017
Top 20 in the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image 2017 © Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image 2017

The top twenty pictures from the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award will be exhibited at World Sailing's Annual Conference in Puerto Vallarta (November 4 - 12), and then at the Yacht Racing Forum (Aarhus, Denmark, November 27-28). Today, we disclose the photographers selected.

No less than 134 professional photographers spanning 27 countries have submitted a picture for the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award 2017. The top eighty pictures have been selected last month by the international jury and published on the event website, allowing the public to vote for their favourite pictures.

Today, we are pleased to disclose the top 20 pictures selected by the international jury. The winner of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award - who will be announced and celebrated during the Yacht Racing Forum in Aarhus (DEN) on November 28 - is one of them!

Top twenty photographers: (in alphabetical order)

  • Cristina Balcells (SPA)
  • Stephanie Billarant (FRA)
  • Olivier Blanchet (FRA)
  • Chris Cameron (NZL)
  • Sharon Green (USA)
  • Sören Hese (GER)
  • Nicolas Jutzi (SUI)
  • Harry Kenney Herbert (UK)
  • Anton Makhanov (RUS)
  • Gilles Martin Raget (FRA)
  • Pedro Martinez (SPA)
  • Rob Migliaccio (USA)
  • Tomas Moya (SPA)
  • Jerome Naquet (FRA)
  • Martina Orsini (ITA)
  • Elena Otekina (RUS)
  • Marina Semenova (RUS)
  • Dmitry Sharomov (RUS)
  • Tobias Stoerkle (GER)
  • Sander van der Borch (NED)
The leading countries are: Russia (4 pictures), France (4 pictures), Spain (3 pictures), USA and Germany (2 pictures), New Zealand, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Italy and The Netherlands (1 picture).

The votes by the public on Internet are still open, and not restricted to the top 20 images selected by the Jury.

The partnership between World Sailing and the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image will provide great visibility to the world's best photographers, and showcase their work to their current and potential future clients.

The delegates from World Sailing's annual conference will be asked to vote for their favourite picture. Their votes will be added to the voices from the delegates of the Yacht Racing Forum, and will contribute to the election of the winner of the Yacht Racing Forum award.

Started in 2010, the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award is the world's premier photography competition dedicated to the sport of sailing, celebrating the very best yacht racing image taken during the year, and which best represents the essence and excitement of the sport. Open to professional photographers, it provides an opportunity for yacht racing specialists to display their work and share their passion with a wide audience. More than one million people saw the pictures submitted for the last edition of the contest.

International financial services Group Mirabaud is the official title sponsor of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award.

New partner Hublot will provide the winner of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award with a beautiful and prestigious wall clock.

Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image Award 2017
Officially launched today The eighth edition of the leading sailing picture award will once again reassemble the world's most talented yacht racing photographers. Posted on 3 May Jean-Marie Liot wins top award
In Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image 2016 No less than 149 professional photographers spanning twenty-five nations submitted a picture for the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image 2016 and generated an exceptional selection of images that summarize the yacht racing season better than words. Posted on 29 Nov 2016 Top 20 unveiled
In the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image 2016 The top twenty pictures from the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award will be exhibited firsthand during World Sailing's Annual Conference in Barcelona (November 5 - 13). Today, we disclose the photographers selected. Posted on 3 Nov 2016 Public vote is open
For Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image contest The world's greatest marine and yacht racing photographers have entered this year's international Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image contest and voting is open to the public! Click here to discover the world's best sailing pictures of the year. Posted on 18 Oct 2016 Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image 2016 to be exhibited
At World Sailing conference in Barcelona The top twenty pictures from the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award will be exhibited firsthand during World Sailing's annual conference in Barcelona (November 5 - 13). Posted on 26 Sep 2016 Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image 2016
Officially launched today Professional sailing photographers from all over the world are invited to join the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award 2016. Submission of the pictures open until October 13. Prize giving during the Yacht Racing Forum in Malta on November 29. Posted on 12 Sep 2016 International jury 2016 announced
For the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image The international jury, made of Ian Walker, Andy Hunt, Antonio Palma, Keith Taylor and Anna-Lena Elled will select the best picture taken in 2016. Posted on 7 Sep 2016 Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image
2016 Award Officially Launched The world's best sailing photographers will be celebrated for the seventh consecutive time in 2016. Posted on 13 Apr 2016 New rules announced
For Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award The world's premier photography competition dedicated to the sport of sailing improves thanks to the feedback of some of the world's best yacht racing photographers. Posted on 12 Mar 2016 Nikos Zagas and Rick Tomlinson win
Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image awards 2015 The sixth edition of the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image welcomed 135 professional photographers spanning 29 countries and generated an exceptional selection of images. Nikos Zagas (GRE) won the main award. Posted on 10 Dec 2015

