Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 1
Product Feature
Learn To Sail by Tim Hore
Learn To Sail by Tim Hore

2.4mR Antwerp City Cup at Royal Yacht Club van België

by Megan Pascoe today at 6:54 am 26-29 October 2017

Eight British 2.4mR sailors joined the Dutch, Germans, Czechs and Belgiums for the 7th edition of the Antwerp City Cup. Some say we go for the sailing, but for most it is meeting up with some old and new friends in an amazing city at a great yacht club and the bonus of Belgium beer.

The small waters of the Galgenweel situated just the other side of the Schelde is challenging, especially with the northern wind direction, due to a rather large set of flats on that side of the lake. The best result this year was that we had wind for all 13 races and although the fleet was small the big names were still there.

It was Dirk Jan Broertjes from the Netherlands, who although he has ordered a new boat, was making his old one go fast with a win in the first race. The next 3 races saw all 3 Germans going fast with Ulli Libor taking the lead into the evening's happy hour. I had a slow start but finding my feet even if I just lost the match race to Ulli in the last race. It was great to see the Belgium entry of Jean Paul Alexander improving over the year.

The rest of the British contingent had a mixed second day with extreme shifts meaning snakes and ladders was the name of the game, with pile ups at the windward marks common. It was great to see Brian Harding and Andrew Millband from Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club back in 2.4s, although I think Brian kept missing his XOD crew, but it meant Andrew got some much needed Oppy parent practice.

Day 3 with 8 races in brought a slightly steadier breeze. As I spent the morning fixing my rudder the other Brits had found their speed and were looking after the front of the fleet. Martin Whittingham Jones (West Kirby SC) had every result inside the top 4, showing why he has been at the top of the British fleet for many years. Andrew, after a quick sail number change due to his old set falling apart, was planting himself firmly inside the top 5 while taking the lead a few times, but it was Nev Millard (Queen Mary SC) who come happy hour couldn't stop smiling like the Cheshire Cat after a 3rd and 4th in the afternoon moving himself firmly up the leader board.

The scoreboard was set for two races on Sunday with a storm set for Saturday night. It was still windy come the morning but it was only generally the gusts that were large. Some decided that the large shifts and gusts were too much. Unfortunately Keith and Martin came together overnight leaving Keith with a rather large gelcoat repair. It was a couple of hard races, especially going from 25 knots at the bottom of the course to nothing at the top. Kate Hedley (Frensham Pond SC) finished off her regatta with a 6th in the last race, especially impressive due to the strong winds.

Ultimately the top 4 were close at the top with the Dutchman Jan ten Hoeve and German Eberhard Bieberitz battling for 3rd and 4th with Biebe just taking it. Ulli was close on my heels and I was sticking close to him around the course which gave me enough to take my 6th title. It is never an easy event to win and to be racing against some sailing legends is a privilege.

David and his team at the Royal Yacht Club of Belgium do a marvellous job and they achieve a higher standard year on year. It's a great way to end the season amongst great friends and to see so many British boats travelling and to see more boats in the North of the country is a positive move.

Overall Results:

1st GBR Megan Pascoe (FPSC/CCSC)
2nd GER Ulli Libor (NRV/SC Bosen)
3rd GER Eberhard Bieberitz (SYC)
5th GBR Martin Whittingham Jones (West Kirby SC)
8th GBR Andrew Millband (Cowes Corinthian YC)
10th GBR Nev Millard (Queen Mary SC)
12th GBR Kate Hedley (Frensham Pond SC)
14th GBR Keith Gordon (Tewkesbury Cruising and Sailing Club)
15th GBR Michael Coates (Whitby YC)
16th GBR Brian Harding (Cowes Corinthian YC)

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Australian Olympic medallists confirmed
For Sail Melbourne International Regatta The Australian Sailing Team, including its Olympic medallists, will head to Melbourne at the end of November for the 2017 edition of the Sail Melbourne International Regatta. Posted on 28 Oct Fast 40+ class join the fleet in 2018
For the International Paint Poole Regatta The International Paint Poole Regatta Committee are delighted to announce that the Fast 40+ class will be competing at Poole next May as part of their race circuit for 2018. Posted on 22 Oct 10th RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta
Champions crowned at Rutland Paul Phillips (Hansa Liberty) was crowned 2017 RYA Sailability Multiclass Champion of Champions at the tenth RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta this weekend (5-6 August). Posted on 8 Aug Sail Melbourne international entries now open
Invited, Junior and Youth classes will mix with Olympic heroes Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017. Posted on 5 Aug 2.4mRs at Tewkesbury
A game of Chinese whispers mid-race Five 2.4s headed to Tewkesbury in changeable conditions. Turning up on Friday in the pouring rain the river was actually wider than remembered. I was told that the river is 90ft wide. Posted on 25 Jul Title sponsors return for 2018 Poole Regatta
Shaping up to be one of the UK's key yacht racing events Poole Regatta 2018 is now less than a year away and is shaping up to be one of the UK's key yacht racing events once again. International Paint has confirmed that they will retain their title sponsorship for the 8th regatta in a row. Posted on 21 Jul Still time to take part
In the tenth RYA Sailbility Multiclass Regatta With just over two weeks to go until RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta returns to Rutland Sailing Club (5-6 August), organisers are reminding disabled sailors that it's not too late to sign up to compete. Posted on 20 Jul 2.4mR World Championship
Report from Sneekemeer by Megan Pascoe 84 boats headed to the Sneekemeer for the 2.4 World Championships. This included 12 British boats. After a weekend of measuring and decamping to the island which was to be home for the week we were ready for racing. Posted on 14 Jul World Sailing Presidential Newsletter
Kim Andersen continues to keep us informed Another month has flown by, and as ever, it is my great pleasure to keep you all informed about what we at World Sailing have been working on during this period. Posted on 4 Jul 15th Clagett Regatta overall
Another successful year in Newport Another successful year for the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic & Regatta wrapped up today in Newport, RI. Fifteen years ago, five boats sailed in the inaugural Clagett and over the last three days of competition, twenty one boats have taken part. Posted on 26 Jun

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy