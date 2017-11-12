Please select your home edition
Blithfield Barrel Winter Series 2017-18 starts on 12 November

by Tim Male today at 7:52 pm 12 November 2017 - 11 February 2018
Blithfield Barrel Winter Series 2017-18 © Tim Male

The weekends have got windier, the nights are colder and the days are shorter, which can only mean it's time dig out the thermals and come for a blast at the Blithfield Barrel. Could this be the year that the ever threatening RS300s or Supernovas make it to the front or will the Merlins take another victory?

The event starts on 12th November, continues on 3rd December, 14th January and finishes on the 11th February. The event is sponsored by Freedom Brewery, Creation Covers, Dinghytec and Birmingham Dinghy Services.

All monohulls with a PN greater than 845 are welcome. Racing is run in accordance with the RYA average lap racing guidelines, if it gets too busy, we will use two consecutive flights to ease start line congestion. For 2017 we have reduced the entry fee for single handers to £10, doublehanders remain at £15. Races are at 12:00 and 14:00 with food available between races and the bar open afterwards.

The event website is www.blithfield.org.uk/barrel

