Lymington Town Sailing Club Solent Circuit 2017 - Day 3

by Alex Barnes & Paul Rutland today at 6:15 pm 29 October 2017

Video highlights of the Lymington Town Sailing Club Solent Circuit 2017 featuring plenty of action across all four fleets.

Racing was tight throughout in blustery conditions on Sunday morning. This was the second race of the series after competition last weekend was abandoned due to the weather conditions.

Full results for each fleet can be found here.

Lymington Town Sailing Club Solent Circuit day 3 - photo © Alex Barnes
Lymington Town Sailing Club Solent Circuit day 3 - photo © Alex Barnes
