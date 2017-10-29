Lymington Town Sailing Club Solent Circuit 2017 - Day 3

Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!

Racing was tight throughout in blustery conditions on Sunday morning. This was the second race of the series after competition last weekend was abandoned due to the weather conditions.

Video highlights of the Lymington Town Sailing Club Solent Circuit 2017 featuring plenty of action across all four fleets.

Related Articles

Medway YC Autumn Series Race 1

Twenty-nine yachts on the start line Twenty-nine yachts entered the 2017 Medway YC Cruiser Class Autumn Series, which started on Sunday 29th October and will run over five weekends until late November.

First all female crew in Rolex Middle Sea Race

Deydreamer has unfinished business Among the 104 starters this year saw the races' first ever all female entry, skippered by Clair Reed on her Dehler 36, Deydreamer. Clair put together a crew of five, including two highly experienced offshore racers.

Entries close with 110 yachts

All keen to contest Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race Last year's overall winner and the record-breaking line honours victor are among the quality 110 entries, including a record 31 internationals, received by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) for the 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

China Cup International Regatta overall

Kiwis win China Cup at their third attempt Yiihua Pocket Emirates Team New Zealand has won the China Cup after sailing a strong final day in the Beneteau 40.7 one-design division. The breeze blew in at around 10 knots this morning, setting up the perfect scenario for a big battle.

Rolex Middle Sea Race summary

New heroes embellish the legend An old adage in yacht racing dictates that to win a race, you first need to finish. A strenuous 38th edition of Rolex Middle Sea Race, held from 21-28 October, proved an emphatic case study.

Smuggler first entry

For Sydney Short Ocean Racing Championship Entries are now open for Middle Harbour Yacht Club's Sydney Short Ocean Racing Championship to be conducted on the weekend of 25-26 November, and Sebastian Bohm, with his Rogers 46, Smuggler, was quick off the mark to enter in the Premier Class.

China Cup International Regatta day 3

Longcheer moves further ahead with Round the Island victory Vanhang Longcheer extended her lead in the Beneteau 40.7 division of the China Cup International Regatta after winning Saturday's round the island race. The defending champion skippered by Australia's Joseph Dennis O'Keeffe is proving hard to beat.

China Cup International Regatta day 2

Tactical challenges on first day of inshore battle Vanhang Longcheer made sense of a difficult day to move into the lead of the Beneteau 40.7 fleet at the China Cup International Regatta. The defending champion boat skippered by Joseph Dennis O'Keeffe was the most consistent on a day with fickle wind.

A Date with the 2018 Festival of Sails

Rob Date excited about his newest Scarlet Runner So excited is Rob Date about his newest Scarlet Runner that he's entered the J111 in the one design division of the 175th anniversary Festival of Sails 2018 before it's arrived in Australia.