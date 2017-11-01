Please select your home edition
Team Brunel's explanation of how the Volvo Ocean Race works

by Team Brunel today at 5:54 pm 1 November 2017

The Volvo Ocean Race is the toughest sailing race in the world. Over 9 months and 45000 nautical miles, boats from 7 teams will visit every continent on earth as they race to circumnavigate the globe.

In two minutes, we will take you through this adventure from an engineering perspective.

Beware of the boom!
Whirlwind first leg for Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag Who knew that the most dangerous part of an offshore ocean racing leg would be AFTER the finish line? Posted on 31 Oct The life of a Volvo Ocean Race sailor in pictures
Eat, sleep, sail, repeat Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race saw the teams race 1,850 nautical miles from Alicante to Lisbon, spending approximately 6 days at sea. Here are some of the best images that show just how weird life offshore can be... Posted on 30 Oct MAPFRE & Dongfeng complete Leg 1 podium
Just two hours after Volvo Ocean Race leader Vestas 11th Hour Racing have won Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race, crossing the finish line in the River Tagus in Lisbon, Portugal, to complete the 1,870 nautical mile leg in light winds on Saturday afternoon. Posted on 28 Oct Vestas 11th Hour Racing win VOR Leg 1
A tremendous victory for Charlie Enright and his team Vestas 11th Hour Racing have won Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race, crossing the finish line in the River Tagus in Lisbon, Portugal on Saturday afternoon. Posted on 28 Oct 'Best Of' content from Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1
This is what we couldn't let you miss Best of digital content delivered to you from the Onboard Reporters of the Volvo Ocean Race, live from the ocean. Posted on 26 Oct Speeds up for downwind flyers
In Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1 Speeds are up as the Volvo Ocean Race fleet left the island of Porto Santo to starboard early this morning and turned north, aiming towards the final mark of the course before the finishing line off Lisbon, Portugal. Posted on 26 Oct Tussles at the front and back
MAPFRE's big gamble during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1 A big gamble by MAPFRE and a slick recovery on Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag set the scene for the drag race to Porto Santo... Posted on 25 Oct Fleet likely to compress in Leg 1
As light winds block the Volvo Ocean Race fleet The Volvo Ocean Race fleet was punching into the Atlantic on Tuesday after surviving their first test from the weather gods through the Gibraltar Strait overnight. Posted on 24 Oct Vestas 11th Hour Racing lead the way
In Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1 to Lisbon An eventful opening 24 hours in the Volvo Ocean Race has seen skipper Charlie Enright's Vestas 11th Hour Racing grab the lead as the fleet converge on the Strait of Gibraltar. Posted on 23 Oct The World Sailing Show - November 2017
Volvo Ocean Race Form Guide and 36th America's Cup protocol Seven boats, seven hungry teams and one clear goal, to win the Volvo Ocean Race. Having trawled through team biogs, walked the boards and tapped into the dockside gossip, its time to set out the World Sailing Show form guide to the 45,000 mile race. Posted on 23 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
