Team Brunel's explanation of how the Volvo Ocean Race works
by Team Brunel today at 5:54 pm
1 November 2017
The Volvo Ocean Race is the toughest sailing race in the world. Over 9 months and 45000 nautical miles, boats from 7 teams will visit every continent on earth as they race to circumnavigate the globe.
In two minutes, we will take you through this adventure from an engineering perspective.
