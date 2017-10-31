Beware of the boom!

Volvo Ocean Race medics take a look at navigator Steve Hayles © Jesus Renedo / Volvo Ocean Race Volvo Ocean Race medics take a look at navigator Steve Hayles © Jesus Renedo / Volvo Ocean Race

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 5:35 pm

Who knew that the most dangerous part of an offshore ocean racing leg would be AFTER the finish line?

Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag skipper David Witt had a whirlwind first leg of the Volvo Ocean Race, featuring a last-minute transfer deal, an insane Alicante start, incredibly close racing and a bizarre finish in Lisbon... You can read all about it here.

The most surprising part of the Leg was when his navigator Steve Hayles took a hit sailing into Lisbon in virtually no breeze after crossing the finish line. Here's what happened the team arrived in Lisbon after Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race...