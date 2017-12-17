Zhik to partner with Sail Melbourne International

Please select your home edition
Australia's technical sailing apparel producer Zhik has come on board as Official Apparel Partner and Event Supplier of the 2017 Sail Melbourne International regatta (29 November - 3 December 2017).

Zhik, who is a proud supporter and partner of the World's best sailors, adds the Sail Melbourne International (SMI) partnership to their existing support of Australian Sailing and the Australian Sailing Team.

The new partnership will see a Zhik event merchandise shop at the event with items also being available online. Also, every entry in the regatta will receive a Zhik SMI branded cap as a part of their entry and Zhik will provide prizes for the Invited Class winners as part of their partnership.

"We're looking forward to extending our Australian Sailing partnership and supporting Sail Melbourne as one of our iconic international Sailing Events in Australia. It will be great to have the Australian Sailing Team compete alongside Australia's up and coming talent on home waters," David Crow, Zhik CEO, said about the new partnership.

"Zhik has been a long time supporter of sailing in Australia and the Australian Sailing Team and we are very excited to have Zhik join the Sail Melbourne International team this year. Our volunteers cannot wait to be seen in the new Zhik volunteer shirts," Mark Turnbull, Managing Director New Tack Events, added.

See the Sail Melbourne International Zhik webstore here.

