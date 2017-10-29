Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
Crewsaver Crewfit 180N Pro
Crewsaver Crewfit 180N Pro

Boats for sale

Solo 4298
located in Guildford
Solo Sailing Dinghy No 3011
located in Emsworth

Solo Western Championship at Salcombe Yacht Club

by Simon Dobson today at 11:07 am 28-29 October 2017
Solo Western Championship at Salcombe © Margaret Mackley

On the weekend of October 28th and 29th Salcombe hosted the Western Area Championship for the Solo dinghy, the event sponsored by Coast and Country Cottages.

Salcombe's association with Solos dates back to the 1950s thanks to local boat builder and multiple national champion Alec Stone and it is still home to one of the largest Solo fleets in the country. The ranks of local sailors were joined by a healthy influx of visitors, including two professionals from North Sails, so that 37 boats lined up for the first race on Saturday afternoon. The format saw the two Saturday races held on courses set inside the Estuary followed by another two races on Sunday held out at sea in order to level the playing field somewhat for the visitors.

Saturday saw a dreaded north-westerly wind present Race Officer Martin Payne, himself a former Solo National Champion, with a course setting headache that he solved by laying a temporary mark in Yalton Creek and sending the fleet on a couple of laps between that and Crossways before a trip to Gerston and home. A flat calm on the start line made getting away against the tide very difficult and those that were able to gain an early advantage by and large held on to it until the finish. John Reed, a visitor from Bough Beech looked to have the race wrapped up when he rounded Gerston with a comfortable lead but in Salcombe the contest is never over until the finish, especially in a north-westerly and as the fleet entered the light and flukey stuff close to the line Paul Ellis snuck through to steal victory. Iain McGregor was third. The second race of the day saw a more conventional course to Gerston via Crossways, followed by a loop to Saltstone and back to Gerston and from there to the finish. Once again, getting away from the dead zone on the start line was crucial and this time Paul Ellis won that battle and established a lead that he would never relinquish. Behind him Tim Law and Paul Rayson filled the remaining podium positions.

Solo Western Championship at Salcombe - photo © Alan Walker
Solo Western Championship at Salcombe - photo © Alan Walker

Sunday dawned grey and drizzly with a light breeze still blowing from the northwest but as the morning progressed the skies cleared and the breeze freshened so that by late morning the fleet was enjoying some fabulous racing conditions in the vicinity of Gammon Head. The first race saw the wind veer right just before the starting gun making the committee boat favoured and leaving those at the pin end with plenty to do. The early running was made by Steve Conroy, Tim Law and Paul Ellis. On the second beat there were large variations in wind strength and direction across the course with the middle least favoured. Tim Law suffered here whilst others prospered, most notably North Sails man Nick Bonner who made huge gains out to the left to round in second behind Conroy. On the final beat the wind strengthened and Bonner and Ellis passed Conroy. This result meant that Paul Ellis had taken the Championships with a race to spare.

Solo Western Championship at Salcombe - photo © Alan Walker
Solo Western Championship at Salcombe - photo © Alan Walker

In the final race, Tim Law made an excellent start and sailed away from the fleet for a comfortable victory that ensured he took second overall. Behind him Paul Rayson came through to take second place with Bonner third. This gave Rayson third overall with Bonner fourth.

Sincere thanks to Martin Payne and the race team. Special thanks to Peter Cook our results officer and to Adrian Griffin our excellent Solo fleet captain. Also to Coast and Country Cottages, our sponsors and purveyors of fine holiday lets in Salcombe.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1st5757Paul EllisSYC112‑54
2nd5743T Law ** 42‑617
3rd5181Paul RaysonSYC/Fishers Green‑1538213
4th5705Nick BonnerHISC‑17151319
5th5573Chris CleavesSYC74(DNC)1021
6th5744I McGregor ** 31112(DNC)26
7th5257Roger Guest ** ‑25139426
8th5755Graham Cranford SmithSYC‑22127726
9th5444***** 1674(DNC)27
10th5617David GreeningSYC8‑1613829
11th5328Steve ConroyFishers Green‑24832031
12th5676Simon DobsonSYC‑1310101232
13th5303Lawrence Creaser 10‑1717633
14th5657Tim Polglaze ** 6‑19161436
15th5598Billy JagoSYC5‑25151939
16th5568Phi King ** ‑315211541
17th5180Paul PlayleSYC11‑23191343
18th5045***** 224‑271844
19th4801Godfrey ClarkFishers Green14625‑2645
20th5331Andrew SquireSYC19225‑2546
21st5741Stephen Graham 9928(DNC)46
22nd5096Robin HodgesSYC23‑28141148
23rd4372Ken Comrie ** 121818(DNC)48
24th5747Roger LumbySYC30(DNF)11950
25th5601Simon YatesSYC1820‑241755
26th5683Andy Hyland 20‑26201656
27th5739Mike RoundSYC/ South Cerney21‑30232165
28th5183Malcolm MackleySYC271429(DNC)70
29th4705Mike WhitehouseSYC/Chelmarsh26‑34262476
30th5364Nigel BlazebySYC‑3421332781
31st5734Adrian GriffinSYC29‑33302281
32nd5157Olly AlexanderSYC‑3529312383
33rd5088Tristram SquireSYC33‑35342895
34th5282Vernon PerkinsSouth Cerney323132(DNC)95
35th5278***** 2832(DNC)DNC108
36th5873  (DNC)DNC22DNC118
37th5453******** (DNC)27DNCDNC123
38th5271Peter Hammond ** (DNF)DNCDNCDNC144

Date for your diary: (all fleets welcome)

  • Salcombe Regatta: 5th-10th August 2018
  • Salcombe Town Regatta: 12th-17th August 2018
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Roger Battersby Remembered
A tribute race at Sutton Bingham SC to be held on 5th November On Sunday 5 November Sutton Bingham Sailing Club are hosting Roger Race, a tribute to the life of Roger Battersby, a long time member of the club who sadly passed away suddenly back in August. Posted on 18 Oct Streakers and Solos at Yeadon
Enjoying the breezy conditions Yeadon Sailing Club hosted Streaker and Solo open meetings on Saturday 14th October and competitors were greeted with sunshine, warmth and a brisk South Westerly breeze which unusually for Yeadon stayed remarkably consistent throughout the day's racing. Posted on 17 Oct Solos at Papercourt
A terrific day's sailing for the 32 helms 32 boats, including 14 visitors, contested what resulted in a terrific day's sailing in unseasonably warm weather for October. The day started grey with a gentle breeze. Posted on 16 Oct Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 7
Club buzzing with dinghy sailing activity On Saturday the 14th October the Salcombe Estuary was buzzing with dinghy sailing activity and had Race Officer Geoff Gilson and his team expertly controlling both a 34 boat Lark Class Masters sailing event together with the normal Club Racing. Posted on 15 Oct National Solo End of Season Championship
Stunning conditions for the 60 helms at Grafham Water Sixty Solos journeyed to the popular venue of Graham Water to contest the final event of the Season and with it the conclusion to the Super Series, sponsored generously with a new sail from North Sails. Posted on 15 Oct Solos at Royal Harwich
On a bright and breezy Saturday A bright and breezy Saturday morning greeted the competitors to Woolverstone. After seeing the forecast a few would be competitors handed in their sick notes and registered their aches and pains so they could watch from the comfort of the clubhouse! Posted on 12 Oct Solos at Hunts
Ten visitors join 12 home boats On 30th September ten visitors joined twelve home boats for the Solo open meeting at Hunts Sailing Club. Competitors were greeted with sunshine and a light to moderate breeze. Posted on 12 Oct National Solo Season round-up
And look ahead to the End of Seasons Saturday sees the conclusion to the 2017 National Solo "Majors" calendar with the final event, The End of Season Championship at Graham Water. 44 qualifiers with another 21 who need the EOS result to be included in the North Sails Super Series. Posted on 9 Oct Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 6
Sheltering from the 40 knot winds On Saturday morning the weather station at Prawle Point was reporting wind speeds in excess of 40 knots from the west. Fortunately for the sailors contesting race 6 of the Salcombe Yacht Club Autumn Series, the estuary provides a fair bit of shelter. Posted on 9 Oct Solos at Hollingworth Lake
Three helms in Northern Series showdown Eight visitors from 6 clubs joined 11 home boats to compete in the Solo Open meeting on 7 October 2017. However, the real business of the day was to determine which of 3 helms would win the Solo Northern Series overall. Posted on 9 Oct

Upcoming Events

Chichester YC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Chichester YC- 14 Jul 2018
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy