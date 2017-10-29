Please select your home edition
29er Eurocup at Vela Garda Trentino, Lake Garda - Overall

by Elena Giolai today at 10:40 am 26-29 October 2017

The 29er Eurocup has concluded after nine races with light wind. This morning - fourth and final day, two more races have been sailed both for the gold and silver fleet, after which the second worst score was excluded, that for some has deeply changed the final ranking.

The French Theo Revil with his bowman Gautier Guevel managed to stay on top of the overall chart, winning 14 points ahead of the Finnish Grönblom-Ehmrooth, clearly at their ease with this morning's breeze (6-8 knots) ranking second and first today, and winning the women's overall division. The British Robins-Vennis-Ozanne placed third only one point away from second place.

The following positions resulted from today's last two races: some teams improved their performances, while some others did not. Great recovery for the Italians Boletti-Torchio (SCGarda Salò), who with 7-8 climbed the chart to final rank 17. Both participants and the organization had four demanding days with very early starts in the morning in order to benefit from the light wind available.

The Race Committee, the secretary office, and the staff on water did their best to sail as many races as possible in a season during which the wind is not very predictable. Nevertheless, it has been a great season finale: Fraglia Vela Riva ended the sporting season with a record-breaking event not only for Italy, but also for Europe with 120 teams from 20 countries.

The 29er class proves to be very appealing for young sailors, who enjoy themselves on this skiff preparatory for the faster Olympic classes, such as 49er and Nacra. On one hand, it is true that the season is over, but on the other Fraglia Vela Riva is already dealing with the 2018 Lake Garda Optimist Meeting: the Guinness World Records regatta that as every Easter will welcome the young sailors of the class.

Final results: www.fragliavelariva.it/sites/default/files/regatta/r2273-result-f5374.htm

Photo gallery: photos.app.goo.gl/87toI3lHFv3WLBO53

29er Eurocup at Lake Garda - photo © Elena Giolai
29er Eurocup at Lake Garda - photo © Elena Giolai
