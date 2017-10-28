Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Product Feature
ICOM IC-M400BB Black Box VHF/DSC Marine Transceiver
ICOM IC-M400BB Black Box VHF/DSC Marine Transceiver

Boats for sale

Enterprise 22816
located in Southend-on-sea
Enterprise 22409
located in Tenterden

Enterprise Open Meeting at Rudyard Lake Sailing Club

by Steve Blackburn today at 7:28 am 28 October 2017

As we arrived at the idyllic lake we was greeted by welcoming members and shortly after we all went about rigging our 8 boats for the days racing. The wind was coming from a northerly direction but still mild for the time of year with a 12c registering on the van thermometer. The wind was gusty 4 to 5 and shifting from left to right, which we all learn about later when we were on the water.

Race 1, the event was combined with the Albacores and they started 5 minutes ahead of the Enterprise's. It was our time to start and Steve Blackburn & Molly Nixon (West Lancs), had the superior start, with Mark Nield & Jacky Finch (Chester) only a smidgen behind. Pulling there into second throughout the 1mile beat was Martin Davies & Rebecca Bradley (Rugby & Daventry SC) and we rounded the windward buoy onto a loose run. The fleet really bunched into a tight pack.

With everyone expecting to create room at the gybe mark and we all hurtled across the lake on a tight reach. Then back onto a run with another gybe this time followed by a flying broad reach to let the Enterprise rip across the water to the following mark, which was in front of the clubhouse. You could either gybe on the mark or later on at the final leeward mark with the win or swim attitude and back on the beat through the line for lap 1.

Steve eventually pulled ahead of the disappearing fleet in to the dark abyss of the lake, as it was either a sharp veering gust or a deadly rear main gybe that was catching out the Enterplankers. Paul Young & Gabrielle Barthelemy (Midland) sailed extremely reservedly and moved up into second whilst boats were falling down like skittles in a force 6 bowling alley. Mike Heap & Sarah Rumball (Ogston) came in 3rd, with Oliver Mason & Megan Ward (Midland) 4th and Ian Rawlinson & Bruce Carter (Rudyard lake) in 5th.

We all came a shore for a super dinner fit for any sailor, Chicken, Sausage Veg and Mash and for dessert Chocolate Cake (as I can't spell Gateaux) and Cream. Definitely upwind performance was needed for the following race.

Race 2, The breeze had increased, as if a force 5 – 6 was enough this time white horse could be seen on the lake increasing the force 6 – 7. As one by one the Enter-subs launch off the slipway and we were effortlessly planning to and throe across the starting area. Again the Albacore's went first. Then the Ents were off.

This time Martin created the best start on a cocky port flyer, Mike Heap was in second up the challenging beat. At times it wasn't enough the let the main flog uncontrollably you had to let the jib out and hike to the max just to stop the boat from falling in. Steve caught up with the leader Martin and went onto a run to the next gybe mark. Martin and Steve were both hit with a huge veering gust which punch over martin as we were screaming onto a now broad reach to the gybe mark, onto the tight reach, onto another short run and then gybe....

To the almighty of a screaming planning, white knuckle, bouncing, slapping and nearly foiling as the Enter-skiff took off to the dreaded, full on, fighter jet, black gust gybe in front of the club house with peering eyes watching, who was going to triumph or fall on to the Top gun, permission to flyby! planning run to the leeward buoy. This was becoming all too much hard work for the sailors!

This meant we only managed two laps of race two and the OD shorten and called time on the racing for the day as the wind increased further and was just too much for the final race. It was great days sailing even if you learnt how to remove mud from your sail, right your dingy dinghy or the new magic trick of the disappearing burgee.

Again thanks to everyone at Rudyard Lake for putting on a great event.

Overall Results:

PosSailNoClubHelmNameCrewNameR1R2TotalPts
122461West Lancs.Steve BlackburnMolly Nixon       1122
222901Midland S.C.      Paul Young         Gabrielle Barthelemy    2244
319007Ogston S.C.        Mike Heap         Sarah Rumball  3366
420361Midland S.C.      Oliver Mason    Megan Ward     4RDG               88
521791RLSC  Ian RawlinsonBruce Carter                5DNF1414
622320Rugby & Daventry S.C.  M Davies            Rebecca Bradley              DNFDNF1818
621806RLSC     Janet Shields Shay Dawson  DNFDNF1818
621333Chester S.C.       Mark Nield         Jacky Finch         DNFDNC1818
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Enterprise South West Areas at Looe
National Champions continue their winning streak Congratulations to Enterprise National Champions Jeremy and Becca Stephens, who continued their winning streak at the 2017 South West Area Championships held at Looe Sailing Club on 7 – 8 October. Posted on 21 Oct Enterprises at Emberton Park
Midland Area Double Chine series round 7 This event, the seventh in the Enterprise Association Midland Area Double Chine series, was held at Emberton Park Sailing Club on Sunday 1st October 2017. Posted on 17 Oct Enterprises at Frensham Pond
Increased fleet size for penultimate SE Area Open The penultimate SE Area Enterprise meeting on 8th October saw an increased fleet consisting of 4 visitors and 9 home boats sharing the water with a similar number of GP14s. Posted on 10 Oct Two more entertaining reports win
In Henri Lloyd Report of the Month The Henri Lloyd Report of the Month has yet again seen over one hundred reports nominated and, aptly in championship season, two National Championship reports are our August and September winners of the Land Rover BAR caps. Posted on 9 Oct Noble Enterprise Youth Nationals
Including a great day of coaching at Bristol Corinthian This year's Noble Enterprise Youth Nationals was held at Bristol Corinthian YC on Sunday. Following a brilliant day of coaching from Olympic coach Adam Bowers the previous day, the 8 youth teams were prepared for some hotly contested racing. Posted on 29 Sep Horning SC Open Dinghy Weekend
Perfect weather conditions on Hoveton Little Broad Horning Sailing Club held their Open Dinghy Weekend over 23/24th September on Hoveton Little Broad. In perfect weather conditions, competitors enjoyed good racing with gentle winds on Saturday, these picking up on Sunday along with brilliant sunshine. Posted on 25 Sep Enterprises at Chester
Entertaining, challenging and testing Eleven Enterprises took part for an entertaining, challenging and testing day on a very swollen River Dee. The river had quite a flow and the wind was light with gusts reaching force 2–3, the wind was from a south westerly direction Posted on 18 Sep Minima Regatta 2017
Full range of sailing conditions at Kingston Crews at the Minima regatta, which is sponsored by TWM solicitors, faced pretty well the full range of sailing conditions at Kingston at the weekend. Posted on 5 Sep Allen Enterprise Nationals at Abersoch overall
Competitive on the water and social off it The Enterprise Class held its National Championship this year at Abersoch, hosted by South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club, from 6th to 11th August. The event was generously sponsored by Allen, Rooster, Selden, SpeedSix, and T&L Leasing. Posted on 19 Aug Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week final report
A range of conditions for the second half of the event After Wednesday's light winds organisers and competitors waited with interest to see what the second half of the week would bring. Thursday had a misty start and there was a brief postponement until the wind filled in from the West. Posted on 15 Aug

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy