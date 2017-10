The life of a Volvo Ocean Race sailor in pictures

Nick Dana enjoys a peach while grinding onboard Vestas 11th Hour Racing © James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race Nick Dana enjoys a peach while grinding onboard Vestas 11th Hour Racing © James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 9:44 pm

Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race saw the teams race 1,850 nautical miles from Alicante to Lisbon, spending approximately six days at sea. Here are some of the best images that show just how weird life offshore can be...

Finally, who knew that the most dangerous point of a leg would be after crossing the finish line? Here's what happened to Scallywag navigator Steve Hayles after his team arrived into Lisbon...

For more on the Volvo Ocean Race, visit www.volvooceanrace.com