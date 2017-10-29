Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Rigsense - 728x90
Product Feature
TridentUK Dinghy Stacker For Towing - Laser or Topper
TridentUK Dinghy Stacker For Towing - Laser or Topper
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Marblehead Vane weekend at Fleetwood Model Yacht Club

by Tony Wilson today at 7:54 pm 28-29 October 2017

For Saturday we were going to have a westerly, that's fine, but at 26 mph gusting to 40 mph, it might be challenging, if the Championships ever goes ahead. Sunday should be a little more pleasant, swinging to the North and only 15 mph but with the temperature dropping by a few degrees.

Entries for the weekend weren't too bad, seven skippers in total. We had the Bell brothers David and Robert from Wales along with dad, just to keep an eye on his lads. Damien Akroyd from over Yorkshire way, near Huddersfield. The Fleetwood guys Eddie Greenwood and Peter Whiteside. Dave Mathers along with his 'Black Prince' oldie from the seventies and Alan Oxlade from Southern England with a really old boat 'Mariette' from the 50's. It turned out his boat previously named Ballerina was an original Fleetwood design and had even been sailed by our Derek Priestly in 1966 when he was still a teenager.

The wind didn't look too bad although most had their first C rigs fitted. Peter was telling me he had three in the C size. Helpers were a plentiful and meant we could keep up a good pace with guys with poles spread out along each bank.

The first beat up the lake and we had our first breakage. The oldest Vintage boat had it's mast snap at the foot. This attracted half a dozen helpful hands as we couldn't let our distant traveller down, being that he had driven a long way and had apparently took him all day due to heavy traffic.

David was sailing 'Asterix' while his brother Rob was sailing an earlier version the Pixel, both boats designed by John Roberts and they are fast. Peter was sailing a Starkers, as also was Damian and Eddie who had borrowed one of the same from Derek in all Red attire.

An early lunch was called as a smaller suit was required with the wind getting up, it was 11:30 and we had only paced up and down four times. Eric was hoping for a full seven heats on Saturday and the same again on Sunday, so that each Skipper would have had their fair share of a Weather beat start position.

It was a bit of a mixed bag of results and a hard call to guess who would be leading by the end of the day. Eddie seemed to be surprising a few of us with a boat that he would have not sailed to often. Mid afternoon and a couple were re rigging their boats yet again. Peter told me he had now gone through his full C range of sails, one to three.

Marblehead Vane weekend at Fleetwood - photo © Tony Wilson
Marblehead Vane weekend at Fleetwood - photo © Tony Wilson

Damian seemed to be struggling on the last two beats, it went better on one tack and was hopeless on the other. Then he found that his mast would need a bit of attention as it was working loose. The hard conditions were certainly testing the worthiness of all the machines. Peter then found that one of his mast shrouds had pulled out, so decided along with Damian to leave the Run leg until later.

By about 4pm worn out Skippers returned to the club hut for repairs and to arrange for an evening supper down the local pub to discuss the daily sailing in the strong 30 mph winds.

Sunday and a prompt start of 10 am was a lot more like a nicer day. Extra helpers had been drafted in by the clear blue skies, and we were looking at 10-12 mph blowing roughly from the bridge end, with a slight bias from the pump station.

At times there were about seven Pole helpers along the sand hill side with little to do except for the odd stray boat and the return Beat leg as the favoured side was by the road.

By about 2:45 it was getting near to the end of the competition. A very close fought battle had the tops guys separated by just a couple of points.

Eddie was on 38 points and so was Peter. Damian and Peter still had a rerun from the previous day. If Peter lost out he would tie with Eddie and need a sail off for second.

Peter won the beat leg, but only received 2 points as it had to be in the Run direction from the previous day. This now put him on equal points of 40 with Rob and required a sail off with Rob. It had all got very exiting for a nice finish for the day. Two beat legs are sailed for each to take best chosen start position. If each win one, then an additional beat leg decides.

Peter lost the first leg as Rob just got the edge on pointing slightly higher towards the finish. The second leg was also taken by Rob and he effectively had engaged the guy spring for the last couple of feet to take the day.

Please enjoy the videos for the full feel of the enjoyable weekend had by all.

Nationals and Commodores Cup results:

1st - Rob Bell 40 pts + Sail off
2nd - Peter Whiteside 40 pts
3rd - Eddie Greenwood 38 pts

Highest points win for Saturday - Northern District Trophy - Rob Bell
Highest points win for Sunday - Clapham Cup - Eddie Greenwood

Saturday Vintage winner - David Mathers
Sunday Vintage winner - Alan Oxlade plus overall Vintage winner for the weekend

Model makers trophy - Eddie Greenwood for being a Newbie to the high results

Joint team winners (Team of Two) - Damian Akroyd and Eddie Greenwood 63 points

Marblehead Vane weekend at Fleetwood - photo © Tony Wilson
Marblehead Vane weekend at Fleetwood - photo © Tony Wilson
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

DF Racing Series at Weecher Reservoir
Both DragonForce 65 and DragonFlite 95 yachts racing The penultimate weekend of the DF Racing Series for radio controlled DragonForce 65 and DragonFlite 95 racing yachts promised much wind and unseasonably mild conditions at Weecher Reservoir, the home waters of the Keighley club. Posted on 19 Oct RC Laser TT at Ardleigh
Southern District Championship and National TT Event With the unfortunate cancellation of the Sheerness TT, Ardleigh stepped up to the plate to host the TT event and Southern District Championship on the 14th October. Posted on 19 Oct RC Laser and DF65 Northern Autumn Series day 1
Superb fun at West Lancs West Lancashire Yacht Club at Southport was the first location for the Autumn 5-part sailing series up North. A great venue with good facilities which is also used for a large variety of other full-size sailing dinghy classes. Posted on 16 Oct Vane 36-R Training Day at Fleetwood
Help learning the ropes on these revived classics John Plant had upgraded and was now the happy owner of the previously owned boat from Martin Pritchard. Tony was quick off the mark to ask and was now delighted that he could use John's back-up boat Taxachun N043. Posted on 15 Oct Waldringfield Bottle Boat Championship
Plenty of wind leads to a spectacular day's sailing Plenty of wind and sun gave 16 competitors a spectacular day's racing for BOTTLE boats on the river Deben at Waldringfield Sailing Club. Posted on 10 Oct Marbleheads at Watermead
A healthy entry of 19 skippers A healthy entry of 19 Marblehead skippers arrived at the newly revised facilities at Watermead MBC who had volunteered to run the event with the Chelmsford club unable to host as originally scheduled. Posted on 9 Oct RC Lasers at Fleetwood
Northern Summer & District Championship Round 8 The wind was 12mph from the West North West, which is good for Fleetwood. It then should be straight down the lake enabling us to start near the hut. Posted on 9 Oct RC Lasers at Ayr Bay
Club works hard to remove the weed The Boating Pond at Irvine Beach Park has been weeded up since early June, but the season and some clearing efforts by the Ayr Bay club nearly succeeded in making it weed-free, but not quite. Posted on 3 Oct DF65 Nationals at Eastbourne
41 skippers race in perfect conditions The 23rd & 24th September saw the 2017 DF65 Nationals take place at Eastbourne MYC and with the promise of a good weekend both weather wise and sailing wise an entry of 41 boats appeared lakeside for the skippers briefing. Posted on 26 Sep Vane 36R Beesley Cup at Fleetwood
Avoiding the Northern delicacy 'Jellied Keel' A dry forecast for a change with an 8mph breeze from the South East, and we were good to go for yet another exiting day in the world of Vane sailing. Again, like the last Vane outing, we would be reaching along the lake from both directions. Posted on 25 Sep

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy