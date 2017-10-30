Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 Isotak Ocean
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Jacket Womens
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Jacket Womens

Cornish catamaran crew receive Youth Worlds call-up

by Anisha Walkerley today at 4:19 pm 30 October 2017
Benno Marstaller and Chloe Collenette © Paul Wyeth

The RYA has completed its selection for this year's Youth Sailing World Championships with the final two sailors named as part of the British Youth Sailing Team in Sanya, China, in December.

Nacra 15 rising talents Benno Marstaller (Mylor YC) and Chloe Collenette (Restronguet SC) have clinched the final coveted spots to represent Great Britain at the prestigious global event (11-15 December), after the 29er, 420, Laser Radial and RS:X sailors were named throughout the summer.

The team will be among a 400-strong international fleet from 60 nations competing at the event.

The Nacra 15 open multihull fleet made its first Youth Worlds appearance at the 2016 edition in Auckland, New Zealand, with the class gaining momentum ever since. Named as one of three fleets for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, the Nacra 15 country qualification is already underway with European and African qualifier taking place in Medemblik last week (24 – 27 October).

Counting a string of top results at the Dutch event, 17-year-old Marstaller and 18-year-old Collenette stormed ahead in the 28-boat fleet to take event honours at the qualifier and with it secured selection to the British Youth Sailing Team for the Youth Worlds.

The pair were elated to receive their call-up to compete at what they described as 'the pinnacle of youth sailing' following a tough selection process.

"We are very happy to have been selected for the team, as it shows our work has paid off. The qualification process was intense, with difficult conditions and high level competition, so we are pleased to have come out on top."

The Cornish catamaran duo will be flying the flag at their last youth event before transitioning into the Olympic class scene.

"This will be our send-off to the Nacra 15, before we start our new pathway on the foiling Nacra 17," Marstaller explained.

"We are planning to attend the Nationals in Weymouth and aim to improve as much as we can in the short period of time we have left before we leave."

The duo will make their Youth Worlds debut when they form part of 14-strong team ready to do battle in Sanya, China in December.

RYA Youth Racing Manager Mark Nicholls added: "Benno and Chloe sailed a strong event in Medemblik claiming gold in a top-quality fleet.

"We're delighted to add the pair to the British line-up for the Youth Worlds. With another two international medallists amongst the British Youth Sailing Team's ranks, I'm looking forward to watching the team deliver another top performance."

Stay with us at British Youth Sailing Facebook, on Twitter @RYAYouthRacing and on Instagram @BritishYouthSailing.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Qualifier at Medemblik
Swiss and Tunisian teams qualify for Youth Olympic Games After 14 races in great conditions the Suisse Nacra 15 team Max Wallenberg & Amanda Bjork-Anastassov and the Tunisia Nacra 15 team Chaima Chamari & Sami Arjoun have qualified their countries to participate in the Youth Olympics 2018 in Argentina. Posted today at 11:43 am Entry opens for 2018 RYA Youth Nationals
To be held at Largs from 30 March to 6 April Entries are now open for the 2018 RYA Youth National Championships at Largs Sailing Club from 30 March – 6 April. Posted on 27 Oct First Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Qualifying event
Racing starts on Tuesday in Medemblik Right now in Medemblik, The Netherlands, 28 eager Nacra 15 teams representing 13 Nations and four continents are preparing their first Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Qualifying event. Posted on 23 Oct ET Team Racing Championships
Teamwork makes the dream work Some 200 sailors battled it out at the RYA Eric Twiname Youth and Junior Team Racing Championships held at Oxford Sailing Club this weekend (14-15 October). Posted on 15 Oct RYA ET Youth and Junior Team Racing
Stage set at Oxford Sailing Club Oxford Sailing Club will play host to 200 young sailors this weekend (14-15 October) as they contend the RYA Youth and Junior Eric Twiname Team Racing Championship titles. Posted on 13 Oct D-Zero South West Championship
12 helms battle it out at Restronguet Restronguet hosted 12 sailors from around Cornwall for the Deep South Championships over the weekend of 30 September - 1 October. The forecast had been showing a lovely 12-15 knots SW breeze, perfect conditions for sailing in Falmouth Bay. Posted on 2 Oct RYA Zone and Home Country Championships
Winners crowned across the nation Hundreds of the UK's most promising young sailors took part in the RYA Zone Championships this weekend (23-24 September) held at various locations across the UK. Posted on 28 Sep Young sailors raring to race
At Zone Championships across the country Hundreds of youngsters will commence battle at the 2017 RYA Zone and Home Country Championships across the country this weekend (23-24 September). Posted on 22 Sep Six sailors added
To GBR 2017 Youth Worlds line up The RYA has strengthened its entry for this year's Youth Sailing World Championships with the selection of six additional sailors to represent the British Youth Sailing Team in Sanya, China, later this year. Posted on 11 Sep Final COGS race of the 2017 season
Challenging and lively conditions in Cornwall The last race in the Cornwall Offshore Group Series (COGS) racing calendar saw some lively conditions on a day of strong squalls with the wind gusting to over 30 knots. Posted on 11 Sep

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy