Zhik 2016 ZKG

Zhik nominated for DAME Award second year in a row

by Liz Rushall, Zhik today at 9:30 am 14-16 November 2017
Zhik clothing put through its paces during the Volvo Ocean Race © Konrad Frost / Volvo Ocean Race

Zhik's innovative new 'modular' ocean racing gear, Isotak® X has been nominated for a DAME Award at METS 2017, the marine industry trade show.

The all new Zhik Isotak® X ocean range is the result of extensive development work with the Dongfeng Race Team and team AkzoNobel, who currently wearing it in their quest to win the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18.

Zhik clothing put through its paces during the Volvo Ocean Race - photo © Benoit Stichelbaut / Dongfeng Race Team
You are welcome to visit the Zhik stand any time during the Show to see a demonstration of the breakthrough Isotak® X design developments including:

  • the new Hydrovision™ hood with a completely clear 'see through' visor to protect the face and give great all round vision
  • the 'Adaptive™' hood and collar on the Isotak X Ocean Smock and Drysuit, enabling the modular hood-collar unit to be inter-changed with different balaclavas for different weather conditions
  • newly enhanced Reziseal™ system for the neck and cuffs - soft, stretchy, durable and comfortable and fantastic at keeping water out

Zhik clothing put through its paces during the Volvo Ocean Race - photo © Rich Edwards / Volvo Ocean Race
Zhik clothing put through its paces during the Volvo Ocean Race - photo © Rich Edwards / Volvo Ocean Race

