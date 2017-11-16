Zhik nominated for DAME Award second year in a row

Zhik clothing put through its paces during the Volvo Ocean Race © Konrad Frost / Volvo Ocean Race Zhik clothing put through its paces during the Volvo Ocean Race © Konrad Frost / Volvo Ocean Race

by Liz Rushall, Zhik today at 9:30 am

Zhik's innovative new 'modular' ocean racing gear, Isotak® X has been nominated for a DAME Award at METS 2017, the marine industry trade show.

All retailers and distributors are invited to visit our new METS stand - now in Hall 07.382.

The all new Zhik Isotak® X ocean range is the result of extensive development work with the Dongfeng Race Team and team AkzoNobel, who currently wearing it in their quest to win the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18.

You are welcome to visit the Zhik stand any time during the Show to see a demonstration of the breakthrough Isotak® X design developments including:

the new Hydrovision™ hood with a completely clear 'see through' visor to protect the face and give great all round vision

the 'Adaptive™' hood and collar on the Isotak X Ocean Smock and Drysuit, enabling the modular hood-collar unit to be inter-changed with different balaclavas for different weather conditions

newly enhanced Reziseal™ system for the neck and cuffs - soft, stretchy, durable and comfortable and fantastic at keeping water out

