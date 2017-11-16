Rooster Sailing at METSTRADE 2017

Rooster's layering system will be on display at METS 2017 © Rooster Sailing / Dave Treagust Rooster's layering system will be on display at METS 2017 © Rooster Sailing / Dave Treagust

by Lucy Burn, Rooster Sailing today at 11:49 am

Visit us on stand 12.907

Rooster® look forward to welcoming members of the trade to preview our exciting range of products at this year's METSTRADE Show from the 14th – 16th November in Amsterdam.

Alongside our bestselling layering system, we will be showcasing some exciting new registered designs, our innovative DAME-nominated Lace Tidy® and offering insight into the development of our new ladies and shore side ranges.

This year we'll also have members from our marketing and product development teams on-hand to offer their expertise, advice and support to our stockists and distributors.

If you share our passion and are interested in working together then get in touch! Rooster are actively seeking new stockists worldwide so come along to stand 12.907 to find out more.

www.roostersailing.com