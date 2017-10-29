Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Elements 2016
Product Feature
Rooster Regatta Towel
Rooster Regatta Towel

Boats for sale

Osprey 1316
located in Ayr

Osprey Final Fling at Rutland Sailing Club

by Terry Curtis today at 1:43 pm 28-29 October 2017

The Osprey class once again joined forces with Contenders and Hornets for the annual end of season event at Rutland, on 28/29 October.

Partly due to the forecast a smaller than normal sized Osprey fleet attended, however for the 13 brave teams that did attend, Rutland delivered a roller coaster of an event.

On arrival it was clear that we were due a brisk day's sailing, by the time the boats were rigged and teams fully briefed the white caps were already making an appearance. Once the fleet was assembled in the race area with a mean of 25 knots and gusts in the mid thirties it was fairly clear that this was to be an epic day's sailing. Fortunately with the wind blowing from the West the air temperature was in the early teens which made things a little more bearable.

The fleet was off cleanly at the first attempt with Terry Curtis and Peter Grieg rounding first with a clear upwind speed advantage. As they set off down the reach in a 30 knot gust and a cloud of spray they decided to let the fleet decide when it was time to fly kites. Alistair Raynard and Rob Burdekin lead the rest of the pack around the mark. Curtis and Greig extended up the next beat and headed down the run with a big lead.

Alex and Nick Willis decided to up the anti by hoisting their kite followed by one or two others. Curtis and Greig had spotted the end of the start gate which was effectively a mark of the course for the downwind leg. The rest of the fleet were heading for the middle of the line when they realised and a number of crash gybes resulted in half the fleet swimming. Curtis and Greig sailed a conservative race to take the win from Raynard/Burdekin and and the Willis's coming in 3rd.

If anything there was more wind for the start of the second race with some huge gusts raking down the lake and big waves. With a minute to go to the start Curtis and Greig were blown in by a gust resulting in them starting 30 seconds behind the fleet with a boat full of water. The fleet battled their way up the first beat with mains flogging. By the windward mark Curtis and Greig had managed to regroup and round first by a whisker. With Phil Meakins and Chris Dodds hot on their heels once again the reaches were two-sailers.

At the end of the second reach Curtis/Greig, Meakins/Dodds and Raynard/Burdekin were all in a line when a massive gust took control. Meakins went for a swim while the rest took off. Once again Curtis/ Greig extended their lead upwind and were looking comfortable until a rash moment when they decided to gybe at the wing mark resulting in a windward capsize (explain that! - something to do with too much single-handed sailing?). Fortunately their lead was sufficient to enable them to right the boat and take their second win of the day with Raynard/ Burdekin keeping on the pressure with another second. With upturned hulls scattered all over the race area, wisely Race 3 was postponed.

A swing to the North overnight happened as forecast, but with the air temp down and the actual wind strength 10 knots more than the 15-20 knot that was forecast, racing did not look too appealing as we looked directly at the whitecaps rolling towards the clubhouse. Fortunately by race time the breeze had settled at around 15 knots and 3 more sensible races took place.

Curtis and Grieg carried on where they left off by taking the win in Race 3. Initially under pressure from Gareth Caldwell and Jon Gibbons, but again Raynard/Burdekin pulled through to second from the Willis's and Alec Mamwell and Arthur Butler showing some speed to come home 4th.

By Race 4 the wind had moderated further. Curtis/Greig narrowly led again for the first round but ran into the back of the Contender start up the second beat. Struggling to find clear air they tacked right with the majority of the fleet staying left. The Willis's came out big winners rounding comfortably first which they held to the end with Raynard/Burdekin again in second and Richard Marshall and Andy Edmonds third. With Curtis/Greig only managing 5th the door was now open for the ever steady pair from Carsington.

With the regatta still to play for Curtis/Greig again found the best route up the first beat, but the whole fleet were close on their tail. By the bottom of the run Viola and Mike Scott had picked up a puff from the left and came cruising in to lead the fleet to the leeward mark.

Then things unravelled for them. A congested mark with a dozen Contenders completing their reach and a 30deg header right on the mark left them in irons trapped by a couple of upturned Contenders. Curtis/Greig footed around the outside with Raynard/Burdekin to leeward. Once again the breeze started to fill back in and Curtis/Greig were able to extend to the finish taking the race, the event and enough points to win the famous Wilkinson Sword Travellers Trophy.

Marshal/Edmonds were enjoying the day's conditions coming in second in the last race with Raynard/Burdekin third.

Curtis and Greig thus completed a very successful season by adding the Wilkinson Sword Travellers Series to the National Championship title they won in August.

More info on Osprey class at www.ospreysailing.org or facebook.com/ospreysailing

Overall Results:

PosSail No.HelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1st1281Curtis TerryGreig PeterCastle Cove111‑514
2nd1363Raynard AlistairBurdekin RobCarsington2222‑38
3rd1291Willis AlexWillis NickKeilder Water SC3531‑712
4th1350Mamwell AlecButler ArthurConiston SC644‑10418
5th1338Brown KenButters ChrisIsle of Sheppey SC56‑96623
6th1347Meakins PhilipDodd ChrisWarsash43(DNC)7DNC28
7th1343Marshall RichardEdmonds AndrewPoole YC(DNC)DNC103229
8th1314Scott ViolaScott MichaelKielder Water SC(DNC)DNC64529
9th1369Blake RogerBlake JamieGreat Moor SC(DNC)DNC79838
10th1292Heather PaulOsloop JonathanTeign Mouth(DNC)DNC88939
11th354Packer RichardMorrie AndrewBCYC(DNF)DNC11111046
12th1331Caldwell GarethGibbons JonBlithfield SC(DNC)DNCPI1DNCDNC48
13th1298Bowers RichardBowers AdamCastle Cove(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC56
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Roger Battersby Remembered
A tribute race at Sutton Bingham SC to be held on 5th November On Sunday 5 November Sutton Bingham Sailing Club are hosting Roger Race, a tribute to the life of Roger Battersby, a long time member of the club who sadly passed away suddenly back in August. Posted on 18 Oct Kielder Water SC September Open
Including events for the Lasers and Ospreys Kielder's September Open this year included an Osprey fleet, a Laser fleet and a handicap fleet. Posted on 13 Sep Osprey Scottish & Northern Championship
Welcoming hosts at Kielder Water Kielder Water SC were the welcoming hosts for the Osprey Scottish & Northern Championships, held on 9/10 September. Visitors from Coniston, Hayling Island, Carsington and Prestwick joined the hosts. Posted on 11 Sep 125th Burnham Week Grand Finale
Town Cup J/80 glory marks conclusion Digger Harden sailing the J/80 Glorious Fools with his seasoned team including joint owner Peter Jackson, Doug Duce and Tom Adams have won the coveted Town Cup, to mark the end of the 125th anniversary celebrations of Burnham Week, writes Sue Pelling. Posted on 3 Sep 125th Burnham Week first weekend
Glorious conditions at premier east coast regatta opener Lack of wind on the first day did little to affect the carnival spirit round town at the gloriously sunny opening weekend of Burnham Week 2017, which this year celebrates 125 years. Posted on 29 Aug Osprey Nationals at Poole overall
Kebab, beer and night out technique used to win The final two races were won by the clubers and drinkers. With light winds forecast, the Race Officer decided early on to postpone the racing. This aided Curtis and Greig to recover as they had gone out with fellow competitors on the Saturday night. Posted on 14 Aug Osprey Nationals at Poole days 1, 2 & 3
One question is on everybody's lips The #OspreyNationals got under way with two races completed on Thursday within the harbour. Very patchy conditions with a up and down breeze which was also oscillating! Making it very tricky to tell what was happening up the beats. Posted on 12 Aug Osprey Nationals Runners & Riders
All set for racing in Poole next week The Osprey Nationals will be taking place at Poole Yacht club from the 10th-13th of August. This year's sponsors include Allen, Camcleat, Hartley Boats, Marlow, Rain and Sun Covers, North Sails and Seasure. Posted on 5 Aug Sailing Legends at the Osprey Nationals
Two Guests of Honour at Poole Yacht Club For those of you planning to venture to Poole YC this year for the 60th Anniversary Osprey Nationals (10-13 August), then make sure you keep the evening of Thursday 10th August free in your diary. Posted on 20 Jul Osprey Southern Area Championships
Hawkes confirm kill at Weymouth Over the weekend of the 8th and 9th of July the ever popular Weymouth Dinghy Regatta attracted some 16 Ospreys from the length and breadth of the UK. The top traveller award goes to Alan Henderson and Alastair Barrie coming all the way down from Prestwick Posted on 10 Jul

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy