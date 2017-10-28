RS200 SEAS End of Series Open Meeting at Island Barn Reservoir SC
by Jim Champ today at 12:58 pm
28 October 2017
David Jessop and Sophie Mear en route to winning the RS200 SEAS End of Series Open Meeting at Island Barn © Jim Champ
Autumn sailing has its own special character. Most notoriously, at
least for my contemporaries, it's equinoctial gales at Plymouth and
full on sailing outside the breakwater. But that was another time,
and other classes. Today it was the first frost, and the nip in the
air at rigging time at one end of the day, and a marvellous golden
glow across the sky on the way home at the other. And this being the
age of social media and universal phone cameras, if you missed the
sunset there will be a hundred photos available on the usual
platforms. In between we had a lovely mild and bright autumn day,
with sunshine appearing and disappearing through high cloud, and a
moderate westerly wind that served up some very competitive racing.
Mellow and relaxing, like the colours of the leaves on the trees...
There were twenty entries, and one thing I noticed, doing the
entries, I think this is the first event I have ever scored where the
Ladies outnumbered the Gentlemen in the racing boats, and I was very
pleased to see it. The way things are going we'll need to rejig the
changing rooms, and a good thing too.
Anyway, the racing. The course for the day was a conventional
windward leeward with a spreader mark at the top, a gate at the
bottom and a short reach to the finish line, mostly after 3 laps.
Andy and Jill Peters (QMRSC) led round the windward mark for race 1,
with Tim Ellis/Amy Seabright and David Jessop/Sophie Mear (Grafham)
in the close vicinity. By the end David & Sophie had taken the lead
and won by a short distance from Andy & Jill, with Andy Barnett and
Jo Lloyd, from the home club, having worked up to third. 4th were
Simon Cory and Denise Judd from Downs, 5th Julie Harrison and Liz
Birtles, mainly from QMRSC, whilst Tim and Amy had slipped back to
6th.
Race 2 I think it was saw a general recall, with the fleet having
decided there was more than enough bias for a thorough crush at the
pin end. From then on the I flag was out, which proved sufficient to
keep things within bounds. David and Sophie took this race as well,
and doubtless retired to lunch content with their morning. Tim/Amy
were second, and third Andy/Jill. Alex Beaney and Hannah Liptrot
(Wembley) were 4th Andy and Jo 5th, and Joseph and Benjamin Bradley
from Hill Head rounded out the top 6.
Lunch followed on a generous, maybe even over-catered scale!
Race three saw the first blip for David and Sophie, being over the
line at the start and having to thread back through a tight pack. Tim
and Amy took the win, with Andy/Jill second. Alex /Hannah were 3rd,
Andy/Jo 4th, and 5th went to Julian Bradley and Helen Cafferata
(Wembley) with David and Sophie recovering to 6th.
David/Sophie won again in race 4, with Andrew/Jill second, Tim/Amy
3rd and Andy/Jo 4th. Jo/Benjamin were 5th and Julian/Helen 6th. This
left David and Sophie very much in the driving seat, provided they
stayed at or near the front. With a 6 on the card a bad race would
let Andy and Jill or Tim and Amy, who were tied for second at this
stage, go past them. There was another well fought start, and perhaps
unlucky to be picked out were CJ and Uta from the home club, who
consequently were to get scored OCS.
In the end Andy/Jill won, which
secured them second place, but David/Sophie were 2nd, which was
enough to take the event by a couple of points. Tim and Amy were 3rd,
which gave them 3rd overall, Andy and Jo 4th, for 4th overall, and
5th Julian and Helen. Sixth across the line, in what would have been
their best race, were CJ and Uta, but they were greeted with the
dreaded silence. Alex and Hannah inherited 6th, and comfortably took
5th overall.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Club
|Helm
|Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1st
|1347
|Grafham Water SC
|David Jessop
|Sophie Mear
|1
|1
|‑6
|1
|2
|5
|2nd
|1559
|Queen Mary SC
|Andrew Peters
|Jill Peters
|2
|‑3
|2
|2
|1
|7
|3rd
|1237
|HISC
|Tim Ellis
|Amy Seabright
|‑6
|2
|1
|3
|3
|9
|4th
|1635
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|Andy Barnett
|Jo Lloyd
|3
|‑5
|4
|4
|4
|15
|5th
|1025
|Wembley
|Alex Beaney
|Hannah Liptrot
|7
|4
|3
|‑8
|6
|20
|6th
|1046
|Hill Head SC
|Joseph Bradley
|Benjamin Bradley
|‑8
|6
|7
|5
|8
|26
|7th
|1178
|Wembley SC
|Julian Bradley
|Helen Cafferata
|(RET)
|13
|5
|6
|5
|29
|8th
|1265
|QMRSC/Island Barn Reservoir SC
|Julie Harrison
|Liz Birtles
|5
|7
|8
|9
|‑13
|29
|9th
|1018
|Downs
|Simon Cory
|Denise Judd
|4
|9
|11
|7
|‑14
|31
|10th
|227
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|Ian Cleaver
|Claire Cleaver
|11
|10
|‑18
|11
|7
|39
|11th
|456
|Hill Head SC
|Simon Jones
|Sam Jones
|9
|8
|12
|‑13
|12
|41
|12th
|237
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|Ching Wong
|Elinor O'Leary
|‑17
|14
|9
|10
|10
|43
|13th
|407
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|Lily Barrett
|Ollie Williamson
|‑15
|11
|10
|12
|11
|44
|14th
|1140
|Redoubt SC/ Downs SC
|Hannah Mumford
|Tara Head
|12
|12
|14
|‑16
|15
|53
|15th
|345
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|Martin Lown
|Colin Lown
|10
|15
|20
|(RET)
|9
|54
|16th
|1241
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|CJ Cavallari
|Uta Griesenbach
|13
|16
|15
|17
|(OCS)
|61
|17th
|651
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|Andy Groves
|Tessa Groves
|14
|‑18
|16
|14
|18
|62
|18th
|1409
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|Clare James
|Claire Archer
|‑19
|17
|13
|15
|19
|64
|19th
|1311
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|Anna Rowe
|Megan Rowe
|16
|‑19
|19
|18
|16
|69
|20th
|818
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|Nick Marley
|Kirsten Marley
|18
|‑20
|17
|19
|17
|71
