Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Product Feature
Zhik New Superwarm Steamer
Zhik New Superwarm Steamer
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Qualifier at Royal Yacht Club Hollandia

by Edwin Lodder today at 11:43 am 24-27 October 2017
Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Qualifier at Medemblik 2017 © Laurens Morel / www.saltycolours.com

After 14 races in great conditions the Suisse Nacra 15 team Max Wallenberg & Amanda Bjork-Anastassov and the Tunisia Nacra 15 team Chaima Chamari & Sami Arjoun have qualified their countries to participate in the Youth Olympics 2018 in Argentina.

With 28 Nacra 15's from 13 countries at the starting line and good sailing conditions it was fantastic sailing in Medemblik. In the overall results (open class and mixed) the GBR team Benno Martsaller & Chloe Collenette have won the regatta, followed by Australia Shannon Dalton & Jayden Dalton, and third the SUI team Max & Amanda.

During this week all 28 teams from 13 countries were very eager to sail in all kind of weather conditions. A total of 14 races are sailed. Sailors are very happy and look back to a great sailing week. It was amazing to see how these young sailors are sailing the new Nacra 15. Since a year this new class is existing and already over 100 teams are sailing worldwide. Most of them started sailing the Nacra 15 this year. A lot of sailors are coming from Optimist. The Nacra 15 is the "pathway class" to the Olympic Nacra 17 multihull. For many sailors the next big event will be the World Sailing Youth Worlds in Sanya (China) in December.

The qualification system to participate the Youth Olympics is based on four qualication events: This week in Medemblik the best European and best African country have qualified. Folowed by a qualifier event in Miami (November) to qualify the best North- and best South American country; In January in Queensland the qualifying of the best Asia and Oceania country. Argentina will get a wild-card due to being the host nation and in April during the Nacra 15 Worlds the final seven country placings will be earned and qualified. Once a country is selected then their organising authorities will then organize their own selections. To represent your country at the Youth Olympics Games in the Nacra 15 class really is the pinnacle of Youth Performance Sailing.

The Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Qualifier event is organized by the Nacra 15 International Class and the Royal Yachting Club Hollandia. The event is sponsored by Forward WIP, Island Tribe sun protection, PEGA boat trailers, City of Medemblik, Province Noord-Holland and Nacra Sailing.

Full results: www.nacra15class.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Total14races-1.htm
Class website: www.nacra15class.com
Class Facebook page: www.facebook.com/nacra15class/?ref=bookmarks

Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Qualifier at Medemblik 2017 - photo © Laurens Morel / www.saltycolours.com
Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Qualifier at Medemblik 2017 - photo © Laurens Morel / www.saltycolours.com
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Entry opens for 2018 RYA Youth Nationals
To be held at Largs from 30 March to 6 April Entries are now open for the 2018 RYA Youth National Championships at Largs Sailing Club from 30 March – 6 April. Posted on 27 Oct First Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Qualifying event
Racing starts on Tuesday in Medemblik Right now in Medemblik, The Netherlands, 28 eager Nacra 15 teams representing 13 Nations and four continents are preparing their first Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Qualifying event. Posted on 23 Oct Launch pad for Olympic Campaigns
At 23rd edition of Sail Sydney Woollahra Sailing Club will host the 23rd edition of Sail Sydney from December 11-17 with the support of Drummoyne Sailing Club, Middle Harbour Yacht Club and Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron. Posted on 9 Sep U.S. Youth Sailing Championship
177 of America's top youth sailors in Texas The sun cascaded upon Corpus Christi Bay this morning for the fourth and final day of competition at the 2017 U.S. Youth Championships, hosted by Corpus Christi Yacht Club. Posted on 29 Jun International winners crowned
At Dutch Youth Regatta The Dutch Youth Regatta concluded after four days of racing. On the final day it was still all to play for in most of the 9 youth classes. Posted on 29 May Racing moving into finals stage
At the Dutch Youth Regatta The first two qualifying days are done and dusted at the 16th edition of the Dutch Youth Regatta. The qualifying races have been sailed and the event will continue into the finals on Saturday. Posted on 27 May Dutch Youth Regatta about to start
With record number of entries The 16th edition of the Dutch Youth Regatta (DYR) will kick off in just a few days. There are currently 773 entries in 9 classes. Posted on 22 May How Does a Catamaran Clinic Help You?
A regular feature at Wildwind Vassiliki Since 2010 catamaran clinics have been a regular feature at Wildwind Vassiliki, and once again we are kicking off our season with our intensive training weeks which offer top class race coaching to the club enthusiast. Posted on 11 May Next spots for the ilovesailing calendar
Tony Ketley's & Will Heritage's photos chosen Tony Ketley from Marlow, Bucks and Will Heritage from Cowes, Isle of Wight have secured the next two spots on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar. Posted on 8 May 40th Bala Catamaran Open
Increased attendance as club breaks with tradition The 40th Bala Catamaran open meeting took place over the May bank holiday weekend, 29th April - 1st May. A total of 17 boats entered, an increase of 6 boats, mainly due to the 4 boats which ventured across the welsh mountains from Tresaith Mariners SC. Posted on 7 May

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy