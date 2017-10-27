Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Qualifier at Royal Yacht Club Hollandia

Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Qualifier at Medemblik 2017 © Laurens Morel / Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Qualifier at Medemblik 2017 © Laurens Morel / www.saltycolours.com

by Edwin Lodder today at 11:43 am

After 14 races in great conditions the Suisse Nacra 15 team Max Wallenberg & Amanda Bjork-Anastassov and the Tunisia Nacra 15 team Chaima Chamari & Sami Arjoun have qualified their countries to participate in the Youth Olympics 2018 in Argentina.

With 28 Nacra 15's from 13 countries at the starting line and good sailing conditions it was fantastic sailing in Medemblik. In the overall results (open class and mixed) the GBR team Benno Martsaller & Chloe Collenette have won the regatta, followed by Australia Shannon Dalton & Jayden Dalton, and third the SUI team Max & Amanda.

During this week all 28 teams from 13 countries were very eager to sail in all kind of weather conditions. A total of 14 races are sailed. Sailors are very happy and look back to a great sailing week. It was amazing to see how these young sailors are sailing the new Nacra 15. Since a year this new class is existing and already over 100 teams are sailing worldwide. Most of them started sailing the Nacra 15 this year. A lot of sailors are coming from Optimist. The Nacra 15 is the "pathway class" to the Olympic Nacra 17 multihull. For many sailors the next big event will be the World Sailing Youth Worlds in Sanya (China) in December.

The qualification system to participate the Youth Olympics is based on four qualication events: This week in Medemblik the best European and best African country have qualified. Folowed by a qualifier event in Miami (November) to qualify the best North- and best South American country; In January in Queensland the qualifying of the best Asia and Oceania country. Argentina will get a wild-card due to being the host nation and in April during the Nacra 15 Worlds the final seven country placings will be earned and qualified. Once a country is selected then their organising authorities will then organize their own selections. To represent your country at the Youth Olympics Games in the Nacra 15 class really is the pinnacle of Youth Performance Sailing.

The Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Qualifier event is organized by the Nacra 15 International Class and the Royal Yachting Club Hollandia. The event is sponsored by Forward WIP, Island Tribe sun protection, PEGA boat trailers, City of Medemblik, Province Noord-Holland and Nacra Sailing.

Full results: www.nacra15class.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Total14races-1.htm

Class website: www.nacra15class.com

Class Facebook page: www.facebook.com/nacra15class/?ref=bookmarks