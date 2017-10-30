Zhik Christmas Gift Guide

by Andrew Dowley, dinghy-rope.co.uk today at 4:45 pm

Okay, it’s October, and yes, we are going to start mentioning Christmas! We will apologise now...

In 2016 we saw a lot of Zhik products being sold as Christmas gifts, the most popular products last year were gloves, boots and PFDs (buoyancy aids).

For 2017 we thought we would provide you with a Zhik Christmas Gift Guide to show you what’s available to buy within a range of price categories.

For those that haven’t heard of Zhik before, they are an Australian company providing innovative sailing kit for sailors across the World. Tested and proven, Zhik is the clear winning choice of Olympic and World Champions.

Explore by Price - Gifts Under £15 - Gifts Under £25 - Gifts Under £50 - Gifts Under £100 - Gifts Over £100

Zhik Gifts for Under £15

The clear winners in this category are going to be the Zhik Sailing Gloves, and also the Zhik Superwarm Headband.

The Zhik Grip Gloves are made form a lightweight nylon with a grippy latest coated palm.

The Superwarm headband uses the same fantastic superstretch neoprene used in the Superwarm wetsuit range. It also has a fast drying hydrobase inner lining which not only provides thermal insulation but it also dries very quickly.

Zhik Gloves

Superwarm Headband

Zhik Gifts for Under £25

Caps, visors, beanies and spandex vests all fall into this category. The Zhik headwear range has always been popular and they all look great on.

We would say the most popular item for a gift is going to be the Visor which is available in 5 different colours. The caps are also available in 5 colours, the beanie is a perfect winter product for on and off the water, these are available in 3 colours.

Zhik Headwear Range

Zhik Rash Vests (starting from £22.50)

Zhik Gifts for Under £50

In the under £50 category are a lot of items which any sailor would love. This includes the very popular Zhik 160 ankle cut boots, more of the rash vest (spandex) range and also Superwarm socks. We also have 25 litre dry bags available for £29 each in grey or black.

Zhik 25 Litre Dry Bag – Black (£29)

Zhik 25 Litre Dry Bag – Grey (£29)

Zhik 160 Ankle Cut Sailing Boots (£45)

Zhik Superwarm Socks (£42)

Zhik Gifts for Under £100

In 2016 this was by far the most popular category as it includes the following excellent gifts:

Zhik PFD’s (available in 6 colours)

Zhik 260 and 460 boots

Kids wetsuit range

Powerpads (hiking pads)

Helmets

ZKGs (the ultimate on and off the water sailing shoe made from neoprene)

Zhik PFD

The Zhik PFD is designed for high performance sailing, it has a close to body fit and unique features such as material inside to stop it riding up.

The most popular colours are the Cyan blue and Black.

View the Zhik PFD range

Sailing Boots

The most popular boots from Zhik are the 260 model, they are made from a 4mm neoprene with a hard wearing sole. The boots have a lace up system and a big Velcro strap which goes around the top to support you whilst sailing. The 460 model is the same but is made from a 2mm neoprene and has a thinner sole.

View the Zhik sailing boots range

Zhik Kids Wetsuits

Excellent new juniors range of products from Zhik which includes a steamer, hikers, shortie, skiff suit, neo top and also the new dinghy top.

The same great Zhik quality but in an affordable kids range.

View the Zhik Junior wetsuit range

Zhik Gifts for Over £100

When you move above £100 you are looking at adult wetsuits which are available in both mens and womens cuts.

The main wetsuit ranges from Zhik are the Microfleece which is focused on spring and summer. They then have the very popular Superwarm range which is fantastic for sailing in March, April, October and through the winter. It can also be worn for a long day sailing in breezy conditions.

All of the Zhik wetsuit ranges are based on layering principles meaning you can change your top or bottoms you wear between different kit depending on conditions.

A few other items you might want to consider:

FREE Delivery

Remember, we also offer free delivery on all Zhik items purchased.

Gift Vouchers

If you are just not sure what to buy your loved one as a gift then we do offer gift vouchers in a range of values. This might be the easier approach where the person gets exactly what they would like, and in the right size.

Dinghy Rope Sailing Gift Vouchers

Returns

We appreciate that you would like to get prepared, buy early and also help spread the cost of Christmas. That’s why we are going to be offering returns and exchanges for any gift purchased in November and December up until the 14th January. Please do take a look at our returns policy; other areas of the policy still apply.

Questions

We are always happy to take questions about all of our products, the quickest way to get an answer is to phone us but please do feel free to drop us an email too. You can call 07793 953564 or email .

Happy shopping!