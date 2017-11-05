OK Dinghy North Sails Super Series Finale at Northampton - Preview

OK End of Season Championship at Northampton in 2015 © Anthony York / OK End of Season Championship at Northampton in 2015 © Anthony York / www.chunkypics.co.uk

by Rodney Tidd today at 7:17 pm

International OK Dinghy North Sails Super Series Finale at Northampton

The clocks have gone back and many young thoughts turn to Halloween and Guy Fawkes. However with five of the six North Sails Super Series events completed many OK sailors thoughts will be turning to the last event of the series at Pitsford reservoir.

There are nine sailors in with a chance of winning the grand prize draw for a new North mainsail. These sailors will have competed in the required number and types of events that were selected at the beginning of the season.

However the overall series is realistically a two horse race with Dave Bourne and Keith Byers, fifteen and eighteen points respectively, eight points clear of Ian Hopwood in third on twenty six and Rodney Tidd a distant fourth on forty nine.

The Notice of race together with entry forms and sailing instructions are available on both the British OK Dinghy association and Northampton Sailing Club websites.

The briefing will be held at 11.30 on Saturday 4th November with three races planned for that day. First start will be at 12.35 with a further two races to be sailed back to back. A further two races are scheduled for Sunday beginning at a respectable 10.05 allowing for an early end of season prize giving and departure before the winter darkness sets in.

The club are holding their legendary bonfire and fireworks event on the Saturday evening with competitors invited to attend. There will be no charge for the evening but competitors are asked to bring one large firework with them for the display.