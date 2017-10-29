Rooster RS Tera End of Seasons at Draycote Water Sailing Club
28-29 October 2017
The weather had brought a sudden chill to the air as 68 eager sailors arrived at Draycote Water Sailing Club for the Rooster Sailing RS Tera End of Season Championships this weekend. With a windy forecast of 20kts by the afternoon, it looked set to be an exciting weekend!
After a briefing from PRO Ally Jones the fleet was launched in time for racing to begin at 11.25. The regatta fleet of 11 boats enjoyed a brief onshore introduction and then took to the water for some short coached races.
As the breeze picked up, the first race in the Pro fleet was dominated from the start by Jonathan Bailey (Hunts SC), extending his lead all the way through the 4 lap race with Jack Oakley (RHS) and Luke Anstey (Frensham Pond) taking second and third. A sudden squall blew through half way through the second race decimating the rear end of the fleet but the front runners kept it together and battled on. Jonathan remained dominant for race 2 but Dylan McPherson (Burnham SC) and Samuel Blaker (Benfleet YC) had a close tussle for second and third with Dylan clinching it in the end.
With the fleet reduced to 17 the third trace looked to have Luke Anstey taking the lead right to the end; however he turned out to have been black flagged giving Jonathan the win once more. Jack and Dylan took second and third.
The wind having dropped off slightly after the squall it was great to see local sailor James Knight returning to the fleet again to join the last race for the day. Luke managed to keep the right side of the line at the start and it was a great race to the end with Samuel Blaker once more taking a podium spot and Jack a close third. Jonathan had the overnight lead from Jack and Luke.
In the Sport fleet, Abby Hire (RLymYC) gave a great demonstration of strong wind sailing, pulling away from the rest of the fleet to take a commendable lead from the rest of the pack. Much place changing occurred with Alice Davis (Great Moor SC) eventually fighting her way through the pack to take second from Peter Cope (IoMYC). When the squall came through, the safety team were very busy with the back end of the fleet; only 19 managing to finish the race! Abby once more flying away from Ben Meek (SWYSA/ Salcombe) who was having the race of his life and Jakey Wood (HISC) in third.
Race three saw the wind begin to drop; Max Sydenham (Dell Quay) decided at the last minute to rejoin the racing, starting a god couple of minutes behind it was great to see him catch up the fleet and even take a few places! At the front of the pack Tristan Ahlheid (Frensham Pond) knocked Abby from the top spot with James Johnson (Windermere) coming in second and Joseph Blaker (Benfleet SC) taking third. Tristan once more fought hard to take first again in the fourth race from Abby, Max Steele (WHSC) having a great race to come in third. Abby had a great overnight lead from Tristan and Alice.
The regatta fleet enjoyed 3 races in challenging conditions with the fleet getting smaller and smaller as they found themselves to be in the windiest part of the lake! All sailors proved what guts Tera sailors have in tough conditions, Kai Blackah (WHSC) being the overnight leader from clubmates Lauren Attwell and Toby Smith (Rutland SC).
An early evening supper of fish and chips for tired and chilly children (not to mention parents!) and judging of the annual Pumpkin Carving Competition took place; with Toby Smith being the resounding winner with his amazing creation of the Good Ship Tera 3091.
After a welcome lie in due to the clocks going back, all arrived back at Draycote on Sunday Morning ready for the first start at 0955. With the wind still fresh but having swung round to the North today's challenge was shift spotting.
In the Pro Fleet, Luke Anstey continued his form from the previous day coming in first, Alastair Brown (Great Moor SC) fighting off Jack Oakley all the way to take second. Race 6 saw Becky Caiger pull off an amazing victory with Jonathan Bailey snapping at her heels all the way, Luke relegated to third.
In race 7 Luke pulled himself together to take the win from Jack, Dylan McPherson once more climbing onto the podium in third. With Luke and Jonathan now on equal points and equal number of firsts, it was all down to the last race! Race four began, Luke took the lead early on and was comfortably sailing towards the finish when he realised that he had not done the required number of laps!
With the entire fleet following him before anyone realised, the tables turned quickly when he realised and altered course to go up the beat again. The race was in the balance as Alastair Brown (Great Moor), in his final race in the Tera, took the win from Jack with Luke managing to clinch third and the title.
The sport fleet racing began and Alice Davis (Great Moor SC) showed what a good night's sleep she had had soaring away from the fleet to take the win from Joseph Blaker (Benfleet) and Max Steele (WHSC) once more in third. Race 6 saw Akira Blackah sailing his socks off fighting with Alice for the first 2 laps before she sailed away once more taking the win, Akira holding onto second from Joseph Blaker.
In race 7 the top places were hard fought with much place changing going on between several sailors; at the top of the last beat Jakey Wood (HISC) and Alice were clear ahead of the rest but neck and neck; Alice clinching it on the leeward mark getting room and taking the win once more; James Johnson (Windermere) falling back to third after leading for much of the way. Alice had now won the Championship with a race to spare but that did not hold her back as she went on to win the final race, Jakey once more in second and Joseph Blaker third.
In the regatta fleet they held 8 more races, making up for time lost yesterday, with the results going down to the last race, Toby Smith taking the regatta fleet title from Akira Blackah by one point! Lauren Attwell continuing her form and finishing third. We look forward to seeing the regatta fleet sailors making their way to the main fleet at next years events.
Prizegiving took place as soon as possible with amazing prizes from our Event Sponsor, Rooster Sailing, allowing families to begin their arduous journey home to lands far away by 4pm. Our thanks go to Draycote Sailing Club and Rooster Sailing for making the event run so smoothly with great prizes.
Winter Squad training will take place at various venues over the winter; for more information on events and training in your area please contact the area reps from the website uk.rstera.org
Our next event will be the Start of Seasons at Northampton SC, 21-22 April 2018. We welcome sailors old and new to the class and pride ourselves on being friendly and accessible to all. The intention is to have a regatta fleet at the event, designed for sailors who can sail a triangular course but are new to fleet racing. For more information please see the website.
PRO Fleet Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Club
|Helm
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1
|2391
|Frensham Pond SC
|Luke Anstey
|3
|‑5
|(BFD)
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|12
|2
|3375
|Hunts SC
|Jonathan Bailey
|1
|1
|1
|‑4
|‑9
|2
|4
|4
|13
|3
|2612
|Royal Hospital School
|Jack Oakley
|2
|‑4
|2
|3
|3
|‑7
|2
|2
|14
|4
|2442
|Burnham Sailing Club
|Dylan McPherson
|‑11
|2
|3
|5
|5
|10
|3
|‑11
|28
|5
|2842
|Great Moor sailing club
|Alastair Brown
|6
|‑11
|5
|‑11
|2
|9
|6
|1
|29
|6
|1693
|Draycote Water Sailing Club
|Fergus Pye
|5
|6
|4
|‑9
|4
|6
|‑10
|7
|32
|7
|2584
|Sevenoaks School
|Becky Caiger
|7
|7
|‑8
|7
|7
|1
|5
|‑9
|34
|8
|2472
|Benfleet Yacht Club
|Samuel Blaker
|8
|3
|9
|2
|6
|‑14
|‑15
|10
|38
|9
|2632
|Burnham sailing club
|Caitlin Morley
|4
|‑10
|6
|6
|‑12
|8
|7
|8
|39
|10
|3211
|Bough Beech SC
|Joseph Warwicker
|‑14
|(DNF)
|10
|14
|8
|4
|8
|5
|49
|11
|2167
|Alton Water Sailing Club
|Oliver Johnson
|10
|9
|7
|8
|‑14
|11
|9
|‑12
|54
|12
|2086
|Royal Harwich Yacht Club
|James Russell
|13
|13
|‑15
|13
|11
|5
|‑20
|6
|61
|13
|3444
|Isle of Man Yacht Club
|Charlie Whitbread
|9
|8
|11
|12
|10
|15
|‑18
|‑20
|65
|14
|2171
|Rutland SC
|Carys Attwell
|12
|12
|12
|10
|‑13
|13
|12
|‑16
|71
|15
|2936
|DWSC
|James Knight
|15
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|16
|18
|18
|13
|13
|93
|16
|2279
|Royal Lymington Yacht Club
|Theo Bell
|‑19
|15
|‑16
|15
|16
|16
|16
|15
|93
|17
|2305
|Olton Mere Sailing Club
|William Sunderland
|20
|(DNF)
|14
|(DNF)
|15
|12
|17
|17
|95
|18
|743
|Emsworth SC
|Lizzie Foster
|16
|(DNF)
|13
|18
|17
|17
|14
|‑19
|95
|19
|2323
|Royal Corinthian Otters
|Imogen Palmer
|18
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|19
|20
|11
|14
|106
|20
|985
|Emsworth SC
|Ollie Williams
|‑22
|14
|17
|17
|22
|‑23
|22
|22
|114
|21
|1885
|Draycote Water S.C.
|Isabella Hughes
|17
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|20
|19
|19
|18
|117
|22
|3251
|Burnham Sailing Club
|Callum Fraser
|21
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|23
|22
|21
|21
|132
|23
|719
|BSC
|Thomas Goodsell
|23
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|21
|21
|DNF
|DNC
|137
Sport Fleet Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Club
|Helm
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1st
|798
|Great Moor Sailing Club
|Alice Davis
|2
|‑5
|4
|‑5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|10
|2nd
|344
|Hayling Island Sailing Club
|Jakey Wood
|5
|3
|5
|‑8
|4
|‑11
|2
|2
|21
|3rd
|2025
|Royal Lymington YC
|Abby Hire
|1
|1
|‑10
|2
|7
|9
|‑12
|6
|26
|4th
|2743
|Benfleet Yacht Club
|Joseph Blaker
|10
|‑11
|3
|‑11
|2
|3
|6
|3
|27
|5th
|1874
|FPSC
|Tristan Ahlheid
|(DNF)
|8
|1
|1
|11
|‑13
|5
|4
|30
|6th
|2950
|Windermere School
|James Johnson
|7
|4
|2
|9
|5
|‑20
|3
|‑16
|30
|7th
|3354
|Isle of Man Yacht Club
|Peter Cope
|3
|‑10
|8
|4
|‑10
|7
|4
|5
|31
|8th
|2644
|WHSC
|Max Steele
|6
|7
|6
|3
|3
|‑10
|10
|‑15
|35
|9th
|1881
|SWYSA / Salcombe
|Ben Meek
|4
|2
|‑12
|10
|9
|4
|‑16
|12
|41
|10th
|1906
|Middle Nene SC
|Toby Hatsell
|8
|(DNF)
|7
|6
|6
|6
|‑14
|9
|42
|11th
|3262
|Northampton Sailing Club
|Imogen Wade
|9
|9
|11
|7
|‑14
|‑12
|8
|7
|51
|12th
|1901
|Dell Quay Sailing Club
|Max Sydenham
|11
|(DNF)
|‑15
|15
|15
|8
|7
|8
|64
|13th
|888
|Frensham Pond
|Beth Lewis
|13
|6
|16
|13
|8
|‑17
|‑19
|13
|69
|14th
|2968
|Windermere School
|Tom Johnson
|14
|13
|13
|(DNF)
|‑16
|16
|9
|11
|76
|15th
|3443
|Isle of Man Yacht Club
|Tom Whitbread
|12
|12
|9
|12
|18
|‑22
|‑23
|20
|83
|16th
|3496
|Felpham
|Adelicia Lavender
|17
|15
|14
|16
|‑20
|15
|‑20
|14
|91
|17th
|2157
|Hayling Island Sailing Club (HISC)
|Sophie Blaydes
|‑28
|14
|18
|18
|‑24
|18
|11
|17
|96
|18th
|2941
|Welsh Harp Sailing Club
|Akira Blackah
|18
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|17
|2
|13
|18
|103
|19th
|1922
|Llandudno/Rydal Penrhos
|Fflur Pierce
|16
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|14
|21
|14
|18
|21
|104
|20th
|2838
|Brightlingsea SC/Royal Harwich Yacht Clu
|Harry McTiernan
|15
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|12
|5
|15
|DNF
|117
|21st
|2872
|HISC
|Holly Mitchell
|‑27
|18
|17
|17
|‑28
|26
|24
|19
|121
|22nd
|2162
|Olton Mere Sailing Club
|Freddie Sunderland
|22
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|13
|19
|DNF
|10
|134
|23rd
|2357
|Llandudno/Rydal Penrhos School
|Keira Luke
|25
|17
|19
|20
|‑31
|‑28
|27
|27
|135
|24th
|2652
|Welsh Harp Sailing Club
|Troy Tsang
|24
|19
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|22
|27
|22
|28
|142
|25th
|2392
|FPSC
|Oliver Stratton‑Brown
|30
|16
|(DNF)
|19
|27
|(DNF)
|29
|23
|144
|26th
|625
|Hayling Island SC
|Ben Stokes
|20
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|23
|DNF
|17
|24
|154
|27th
|2645
|Welsh Harp Sailing Club
|Joseph Henderson
|29
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|19
|24
|25
|22
|154
|28th
|2987
|Northampton
|Thomas Humphrey
|26
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|26
|21
|21
|26
|155
|29th
|2893
|Brightlingsea SC
|Edward Eeles
|19
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|29
|23
|26
|DNC
|167
|30th
|2670
|HISC
|Alex Baker
|31
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|25
|DNF
|30
|25
|181
|31st
|2739
|Royal Harwich Yacht Club
|Nathan Russell
|32
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|30
|25
|28
|DNC
|185
|32nd
|2611
|Llandudno/Rydal School
|Freddie MacLaverty
|21
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|196
|33rd
|2122
|Bartley SC
|Millie Hardiman
|23
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|198
|34th
|2664
|Alton Water Sailing Club
|William Johnson
|33
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|32
|29
|DNF
|DNC
|199
Regatta Fleet Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Club
|Helm
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|Pts
|1st
|3091
|Rutland Water
|Toby Smith
|1
|‑2
|(DNC)
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|13
|2nd
|3250
|Welsh Harp Sailing Club
|Kai Blackah
|‑3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|‑4
|14
|3rd
|2456
|Rutland SC
|Lauren Attwell
|2
|3
|2
|‑4
|4
|3
|4
|‑6
|3
|4
|3
|28
|4th
|1316
|Shropshire Sailing Club
|James Barraclough
|5
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|3
|2
|4
|2
|5
|4
|6
|2
|33
|5th
|745
|Royal Lymington Yacht Club
|Violet Edwards
|4
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|5
|5
|5
|5
|7
|7
|3
|6
|47
|6th
|1901
|Dell Quay Sailing Club
|Alex Sydenham
|6
|4
|(DNC)
|6
|6
|‑8
|8
|3
|5
|5
|5
|48
|7th
|45
|Royal Lymington Yacht Club
|Marcus Edwards
|8
|(DNC)
|4
|‑9
|7
|6
|6
|4
|6
|9
|9
|59
|8th
|1216
|Christchurch Sailing Club
|William Sears
|‑9
|6
|3
|8
|8
|7
|7
|9
|9
|8
|(DNC)
|65
|9th
|2081
|Great Moor
|Oskar Shepherd
|7
|5
|(DNC)
|7
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|8
|8
|7
|8
|74
|10th
|3263
|Northampton Sailing Club
|Harriet Wade
|‑10
|7
|(DNC)
|10
|9
|9
|9
|10
|10
|10
|7
|81
|11th
|719
|BSC
|Enzo luis Goodsell
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|11
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|107
