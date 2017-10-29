Rooster RS Tera End of Seasons at Draycote Water Sailing Club

by Emily Davis today at 9:51 pm

The weather had brought a sudden chill to the air as 68 eager sailors arrived at Draycote Water Sailing Club for the Rooster Sailing RS Tera End of Season Championships this weekend. With a windy forecast of 20kts by the afternoon, it looked set to be an exciting weekend!

After a briefing from PRO Ally Jones the fleet was launched in time for racing to begin at 11.25. The regatta fleet of 11 boats enjoyed a brief onshore introduction and then took to the water for some short coached races.

As the breeze picked up, the first race in the Pro fleet was dominated from the start by Jonathan Bailey (Hunts SC), extending his lead all the way through the 4 lap race with Jack Oakley (RHS) and Luke Anstey (Frensham Pond) taking second and third. A sudden squall blew through half way through the second race decimating the rear end of the fleet but the front runners kept it together and battled on. Jonathan remained dominant for race 2 but Dylan McPherson (Burnham SC) and Samuel Blaker (Benfleet YC) had a close tussle for second and third with Dylan clinching it in the end.

With the fleet reduced to 17 the third trace looked to have Luke Anstey taking the lead right to the end; however he turned out to have been black flagged giving Jonathan the win once more. Jack and Dylan took second and third.

The wind having dropped off slightly after the squall it was great to see local sailor James Knight returning to the fleet again to join the last race for the day. Luke managed to keep the right side of the line at the start and it was a great race to the end with Samuel Blaker once more taking a podium spot and Jack a close third. Jonathan had the overnight lead from Jack and Luke.

In the Sport fleet, Abby Hire (RLymYC) gave a great demonstration of strong wind sailing, pulling away from the rest of the fleet to take a commendable lead from the rest of the pack. Much place changing occurred with Alice Davis (Great Moor SC) eventually fighting her way through the pack to take second from Peter Cope (IoMYC). When the squall came through, the safety team were very busy with the back end of the fleet; only 19 managing to finish the race! Abby once more flying away from Ben Meek (SWYSA/ Salcombe) who was having the race of his life and Jakey Wood (HISC) in third.

Race three saw the wind begin to drop; Max Sydenham (Dell Quay) decided at the last minute to rejoin the racing, starting a god couple of minutes behind it was great to see him catch up the fleet and even take a few places! At the front of the pack Tristan Ahlheid (Frensham Pond) knocked Abby from the top spot with James Johnson (Windermere) coming in second and Joseph Blaker (Benfleet SC) taking third. Tristan once more fought hard to take first again in the fourth race from Abby, Max Steele (WHSC) having a great race to come in third. Abby had a great overnight lead from Tristan and Alice.

The regatta fleet enjoyed 3 races in challenging conditions with the fleet getting smaller and smaller as they found themselves to be in the windiest part of the lake! All sailors proved what guts Tera sailors have in tough conditions, Kai Blackah (WHSC) being the overnight leader from clubmates Lauren Attwell and Toby Smith (Rutland SC).

An early evening supper of fish and chips for tired and chilly children (not to mention parents!) and judging of the annual Pumpkin Carving Competition took place; with Toby Smith being the resounding winner with his amazing creation of the Good Ship Tera 3091.

After a welcome lie in due to the clocks going back, all arrived back at Draycote on Sunday Morning ready for the first start at 0955. With the wind still fresh but having swung round to the North today's challenge was shift spotting.

In the Pro Fleet, Luke Anstey continued his form from the previous day coming in first, Alastair Brown (Great Moor SC) fighting off Jack Oakley all the way to take second. Race 6 saw Becky Caiger pull off an amazing victory with Jonathan Bailey snapping at her heels all the way, Luke relegated to third.

In race 7 Luke pulled himself together to take the win from Jack, Dylan McPherson once more climbing onto the podium in third. With Luke and Jonathan now on equal points and equal number of firsts, it was all down to the last race! Race four began, Luke took the lead early on and was comfortably sailing towards the finish when he realised that he had not done the required number of laps!

With the entire fleet following him before anyone realised, the tables turned quickly when he realised and altered course to go up the beat again. The race was in the balance as Alastair Brown (Great Moor), in his final race in the Tera, took the win from Jack with Luke managing to clinch third and the title.

The sport fleet racing began and Alice Davis (Great Moor SC) showed what a good night's sleep she had had soaring away from the fleet to take the win from Joseph Blaker (Benfleet) and Max Steele (WHSC) once more in third. Race 6 saw Akira Blackah sailing his socks off fighting with Alice for the first 2 laps before she sailed away once more taking the win, Akira holding onto second from Joseph Blaker.

In race 7 the top places were hard fought with much place changing going on between several sailors; at the top of the last beat Jakey Wood (HISC) and Alice were clear ahead of the rest but neck and neck; Alice clinching it on the leeward mark getting room and taking the win once more; James Johnson (Windermere) falling back to third after leading for much of the way. Alice had now won the Championship with a race to spare but that did not hold her back as she went on to win the final race, Jakey once more in second and Joseph Blaker third.

In the regatta fleet they held 8 more races, making up for time lost yesterday, with the results going down to the last race, Toby Smith taking the regatta fleet title from Akira Blackah by one point! Lauren Attwell continuing her form and finishing third. We look forward to seeing the regatta fleet sailors making their way to the main fleet at next years events.

Prizegiving took place as soon as possible with amazing prizes from our Event Sponsor, Rooster Sailing, allowing families to begin their arduous journey home to lands far away by 4pm. Our thanks go to Draycote Sailing Club and Rooster Sailing for making the event run so smoothly with great prizes.

Winter Squad training will take place at various venues over the winter; for more information on events and training in your area please contact the area reps from the website uk.rstera.org

Our next event will be the Start of Seasons at Northampton SC, 21-22 April 2018. We welcome sailors old and new to the class and pride ourselves on being friendly and accessible to all. The intention is to have a regatta fleet at the event, designed for sailors who can sail a triangular course but are new to fleet racing. For more information please see the website.

PRO Fleet Results:

Pos Sail No Club Helm R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1 2391 Frensham Pond SC Luke Anstey 3 ‑5 (BFD) 1 1 3 1 3 12 2 3375 Hunts SC Jonathan Bailey 1 1 1 ‑4 ‑9 2 4 4 13 3 2612 Royal Hospital School Jack Oakley 2 ‑4 2 3 3 ‑7 2 2 14 4 2442 Burnham Sailing Club Dylan McPherson ‑11 2 3 5 5 10 3 ‑11 28 5 2842 Great Moor sailing club Alastair Brown 6 ‑11 5 ‑11 2 9 6 1 29 6 1693 Draycote Water Sailing Club Fergus Pye 5 6 4 ‑9 4 6 ‑10 7 32 7 2584 Sevenoaks School Becky Caiger 7 7 ‑8 7 7 1 5 ‑9 34 8 2472 Benfleet Yacht Club Samuel Blaker 8 3 9 2 6 ‑14 ‑15 10 38 9 2632 Burnham sailing club Caitlin Morley 4 ‑10 6 6 ‑12 8 7 8 39 10 3211 Bough Beech SC Joseph Warwicker ‑14 (DNF) 10 14 8 4 8 5 49 11 2167 Alton Water Sailing Club Oliver Johnson 10 9 7 8 ‑14 11 9 ‑12 54 12 2086 Royal Harwich Yacht Club James Russell 13 13 ‑15 13 11 5 ‑20 6 61 13 3444 Isle of Man Yacht Club Charlie Whitbread 9 8 11 12 10 15 ‑18 ‑20 65 14 2171 Rutland SC Carys Attwell 12 12 12 10 ‑13 13 12 ‑16 71 15 2936 DWSC James Knight 15 (DNF) (DNC) 16 18 18 13 13 93 16 2279 Royal Lymington Yacht Club Theo Bell ‑19 15 ‑16 15 16 16 16 15 93 17 2305 Olton Mere Sailing Club William Sunderland 20 (DNF) 14 (DNF) 15 12 17 17 95 18 743 Emsworth SC Lizzie Foster 16 (DNF) 13 18 17 17 14 ‑19 95 19 2323 Royal Corinthian Otters Imogen Palmer 18 (DNF) (DNC) DNC 19 20 11 14 106 20 985 Emsworth SC Ollie Williams ‑22 14 17 17 22 ‑23 22 22 114 21 1885 Draycote Water S.C. Isabella Hughes 17 (DNF) (DNC) DNC 20 19 19 18 117 22 3251 Burnham Sailing Club Callum Fraser 21 (DNF) (DNC) DNC 23 22 21 21 132 23 719 BSC Thomas Goodsell 23 (DNF) (DNC) DNC 21 21 DNF DNC 137

Sport Fleet Results:

Pos Sail No Club Helm R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1st 798 Great Moor Sailing Club Alice Davis 2 ‑5 4 ‑5 1 1 1 1 10 2nd 344 Hayling Island Sailing Club Jakey Wood 5 3 5 ‑8 4 ‑11 2 2 21 3rd 2025 Royal Lymington YC Abby Hire 1 1 ‑10 2 7 9 ‑12 6 26 4th 2743 Benfleet Yacht Club Joseph Blaker 10 ‑11 3 ‑11 2 3 6 3 27 5th 1874 FPSC Tristan Ahlheid (DNF) 8 1 1 11 ‑13 5 4 30 6th 2950 Windermere School James Johnson 7 4 2 9 5 ‑20 3 ‑16 30 7th 3354 Isle of Man Yacht Club Peter Cope 3 ‑10 8 4 ‑10 7 4 5 31 8th 2644 WHSC Max Steele 6 7 6 3 3 ‑10 10 ‑15 35 9th 1881 SWYSA / Salcombe Ben Meek 4 2 ‑12 10 9 4 ‑16 12 41 10th 1906 Middle Nene SC Toby Hatsell 8 (DNF) 7 6 6 6 ‑14 9 42 11th 3262 Northampton Sailing Club Imogen Wade 9 9 11 7 ‑14 ‑12 8 7 51 12th 1901 Dell Quay Sailing Club Max Sydenham 11 (DNF) ‑15 15 15 8 7 8 64 13th 888 Frensham Pond Beth Lewis 13 6 16 13 8 ‑17 ‑19 13 69 14th 2968 Windermere School Tom Johnson 14 13 13 (DNF) ‑16 16 9 11 76 15th 3443 Isle of Man Yacht Club Tom Whitbread 12 12 9 12 18 ‑22 ‑23 20 83 16th 3496 Felpham Adelicia Lavender 17 15 14 16 ‑20 15 ‑20 14 91 17th 2157 Hayling Island Sailing Club (HISC) Sophie Blaydes ‑28 14 18 18 ‑24 18 11 17 96 18th 2941 Welsh Harp Sailing Club Akira Blackah 18 (DNF) (DNC) DNC 17 2 13 18 103 19th 1922 Llandudno/Rydal Penrhos Fflur Pierce 16 (DNF) (DNC) 14 21 14 18 21 104 20th 2838 Brightlingsea SC/Royal Harwich Yacht Clu Harry McTiernan 15 (DNF) (DNC) DNC 12 5 15 DNF 117 21st 2872 HISC Holly Mitchell ‑27 18 17 17 ‑28 26 24 19 121 22nd 2162 Olton Mere Sailing Club Freddie Sunderland 22 (DNF) (DNC) DNC 13 19 DNF 10 134 23rd 2357 Llandudno/Rydal Penrhos School Keira Luke 25 17 19 20 ‑31 ‑28 27 27 135 24th 2652 Welsh Harp Sailing Club Troy Tsang 24 19 (DNF) (DNC) 22 27 22 28 142 25th 2392 FPSC Oliver Stratton‑Brown 30 16 (DNF) 19 27 (DNF) 29 23 144 26th 625 Hayling Island SC Ben Stokes 20 (DNF) (DNC) DNC 23 DNF 17 24 154 27th 2645 Welsh Harp Sailing Club Joseph Henderson 29 (DNF) (DNC) DNC 19 24 25 22 154 28th 2987 Northampton Thomas Humphrey 26 (DNF) (DNC) DNC 26 21 21 26 155 29th 2893 Brightlingsea SC Edward Eeles 19 (DNF) (DNC) DNC 29 23 26 DNC 167 30th 2670 HISC Alex Baker 31 (DNF) (DNC) DNC 25 DNF 30 25 181 31st 2739 Royal Harwich Yacht Club Nathan Russell 32 (DNF) (DNC) DNC 30 25 28 DNC 185 32nd 2611 Llandudno/Rydal School Freddie MacLaverty 21 (DNF) (DNC) DNC DNF DNC DNC DNC 196 33rd 2122 Bartley SC Millie Hardiman 23 (DNF) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 198 34th 2664 Alton Water Sailing Club William Johnson 33 (DNF) (DNC) DNC 32 29 DNF DNC 199

Regatta Fleet Results:

Pos Sail No Club Helm R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 Pts 1st 3091 Rutland Water Toby Smith 1 ‑2 (DNC) 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 13 2nd 3250 Welsh Harp Sailing Club Kai Blackah ‑3 1 1 1 3 1 3 1 2 1 ‑4 14 3rd 2456 Rutland SC Lauren Attwell 2 3 2 ‑4 4 3 4 ‑6 3 4 3 28 4th 1316 Shropshire Sailing Club James Barraclough 5 (DNF) (DNC) 3 2 4 2 5 4 6 2 33 5th 745 Royal Lymington Yacht Club Violet Edwards 4 (DNC) (DNC) 5 5 5 5 7 7 3 6 47 6th 1901 Dell Quay Sailing Club Alex Sydenham 6 4 (DNC) 6 6 ‑8 8 3 5 5 5 48 7th 45 Royal Lymington Yacht Club Marcus Edwards 8 (DNC) 4 ‑9 7 6 6 4 6 9 9 59 8th 1216 Christchurch Sailing Club William Sears ‑9 6 3 8 8 7 7 9 9 8 (DNC) 65 9th 2081 Great Moor Oskar Shepherd 7 5 (DNC) 7 (DNC) DNC DNC 8 8 7 8 74 10th 3263 Northampton Sailing Club Harriet Wade ‑10 7 (DNC) 10 9 9 9 10 10 10 7 81 11th 719 BSC Enzo luis Goodsell (DNF) (DNC) DNC DNC DNF DNC DNC 11 DNC DNC DNC 107