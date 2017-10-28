Cadet October Training at Frensham Pond Sailing Club

Cadet October Training at Frensham Pond © Richard Farrant Cadet October Training at Frensham Pond © Richard Farrant

by Steph Videlo today at 6:39 pm

Over the course of three Saturdays in October, 37 boats took part in the Frensham Pond Cadet October Training series. This year we were fortunate to be sponsored by dinghy-rope.co.uk who provided a generous collection of prizes.

Sailors were split into Gold, Silver and New Helm fleets and coached by Ben Hazeldine, Lucy Terkeslon, Sam Barr and George Bridge in a range of conditions. The numerous home fleet was joined by visitors from South Cerney, Pevensey Bay and Fishers Green. It was great to see so many boats (11) entering the New Helm category.

The first weekend (7 October) saw the windiest conditions of the series and provided quite a challenge for the New Helms. They sailed in the more protected water by the clubhouse and provided excellent entertainment for the parents watching from the patio. Sam Barr deserves particular praise for successfully coaching such a mixed ability group.

Racing in the Gold and Silver fleets was tight at the top. After two races, Sam and Ben Goult, crewed by the McEwan siblings, were tied on four points each. A win in the final race for either of them would secure the Silver fleet trophy. In the Gold fleet there were at least three in strong contention for the title. The first two races had been won by Charlotte Videlo/ Tom Shepherd and Amy Goult/ Zac Hardie with Rosie Targett/ Sofia Sfaxi posting consistent results. Again, a win in the final race was needed.

With a 10knot SW breeze the Gold and Silver fleets set off on the club course, with a short tricky beat. Toby Slump and Will Shepherd, trying something different, had a crack at a port hand flyer. Sadly they were a little late and ended up having to duck most of the fleet. Meanwhile Amy had the better of the starts leaving Charlotte having to tack multiple times and play the shifts up to the first mark.

Charlotte/Tom were first around the windward mark closely followed by Rosie/ Sophia, Amy/Zac and Emily Speirs/Rosie Voyantzis. All four boats were bunched as they headed off down the length of the Pond. Charlotte and Tom eked out a slender lead by the leeward mark but Rosie and Sophia kept on their tail for the rest of the lap. The second long beat was decisive with Charlotte pulling out a commanding lead. Rosie/Sophia finished second ahead of Emily and Rosie with Amy/ Zac in fourth.

Overall, this meant Charlotte and Tom won the event with two bullets; Amy & Zac were second from Rosie and Sophia.

Overall Results:

Position Helm Crew Boat name Club Gold fleet 1 Charlotte Videlo Tom Shepherd Zat Bowt FPSC 2 Amy Goult Zac Hardie Aquillo FPSC 3 Rosie Targett Sophia Sfaxi Tantrum FPSC 4 Rebecca Videlo Various Aqui Vamos FPSC 5 Yasmin Sfaxi Ryan Harris Tornado FPSC Most improved Katie Yelland Don Rowell Aeleous FPSC Silver fleet 1 Sam Goult Sarah McEwan FPSC 2 Ben Goult Alex McEwan Hiccup FPSC 3 Harrison King Elize Grist/Scarlett King It takes two FPSC 4 Max Buswell Monty Hampton All is swell South Cerney SC 5 Alana Corbett Various Jungle is Massive FPSC Most improved Alana Corbett Various Jungle is Massive FPSC New Helm fleet 1 Ella Hebron Nancy Allerton Aqua Star Pevensey Bay SC 2 Ethan Miller Various Fired Up South Cerney SC 3 Mimi Slump Various Game Buoy FPSC 4 Chris Corke Various Will 2 Win Pevensey Bay SC 5 Emilia Hampton Olivia McMorris Double Trouble South Cerney SC Most improved Ella Hebron Nancy Allerton Aqua Star Pevensey Bay SC