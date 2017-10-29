Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Product Feature
WEST SYSTEM G/flex Epoxy
WEST SYSTEM G/flex Epoxy
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

11th China Cup International Regatta - Overall

by Andy Rice, SailingIntelligence.com today at 6:13 pm 26-29 October 2017

Yiihua Pocket Emirates Team New Zealand has won the China Cup after sailing a strong final day in the Beneteau 40.7 one-design division. The breeze blew in at around 10 knots this morning, setting up the perfect scenario for a big battle between the defending champion Vanhang Longcheer and the America's Cup winners, along with some other hot contenders that included My Side from South Africa and Team Hollywood from Australia.

Mainsheet man Andy Maloney had said the previous day that Yiihua Pocket Emirates Team New Zealand was feeling confident, although it was Joseph Dennis O'Keeffe's Longcheer who held the points advantage going into the final day. After the first race of the morning, however, the Kiwis had pulled level with their rivals after a 3rd place to Longcheer's 4th. Whoever beat who in the final race would win the title.

Josh Junior, New Zealand's Finn representative at last year's Olympic Games in Rio, helmed the Kiwi boat to a strong start and they went on to win the race, with O'Keeffe back in 4th place. The winners of the 2017 America's Cup had finally won the China Cup. "It's taken us three years to do it, but we've finally won the event, exciting!" said Junior. "We knew that if we sailed well we could win it today. We've been making a few mistakes around the race course this week but today we kept improving like we have all regatta; we got a couple of great starts and sailed really well."

Asked why a team of the Kiwis' calibre hadn't managed to win on previous occasions, Junior commented: "It's not an easy venue to sail in, often quite light, and a tricky race course to sail on. So if you've spent any time sailing the Beneteaus and sailing here, you're probably at quite a big advantage. But we've learned quickly this time around and we sailed really well."

The New Zealanders bring to an end a strong run by Vanhang Longcheer which has won the past four China Cups, and no doubt O'Keeffe, Steve McConaghy and the rest of the crew will come back stronger next year to try to take wrest the trophy back from Emirates Team New Zealand.

Day 4 of the 11th China Cup International Regatta - photo © China Cup / Stefano Gattini
Day 4 of the 11th China Cup International Regatta - photo © China Cup / Stefano Gattini

While it was Junior's first China Cup, for Ray Roberts who was nipping at the heels of the front two Beneteaus at the helm of Team Hollywood, this was his first time back to Shenzhen since the inaugural regatta 10 years ago.

"The first China Cup was a very exciting event," said the skipper from Sydney. "Everyone was very excited about China getting into some real sailing and inviting international teams to race in Shenzhen. I really enjoyed it. There was a sense of innocence and happiness and glory for all those that participated in the first event. It was a thoroughly enjoyable regatta. However since the first one, I think the level of professionalism has stepped up a peg or two. Which is good, that's what China needs, more competitive sailing and more international sailing."

One example of just how Chinese sailing is forging ahead is in Sean Kang's decision to move from IRC B to IRC A with a new Ker 46, Alpha+. "I used to have a Beneteau First 50 in IRC B which we won many times," said Kang, veteran of eight China Cups. Alpha+ lost by a point to Standard Insurance Centennial Sailing Team although Kang had no regrets. "I wanted to have more competition in a fast racing boat, and that's why I bought this new boat. More competition makes it more fun, you don't just sail to win all the time, you sail for good competition which is what we had this year."

With Kang having moved on from IRC B, there was always going to be a new winner and that was TongJi Blue Sharks-Ocean Link Team who won ahead of Team Arctic Tern. Shenzhen Seawolf was the most dominant performer across the whole China Cup, winning all six races in IRC Division C.

Day 4 of the 11th China Cup International Regatta - photo © China Cup / Luca Butto
Day 4 of the 11th China Cup International Regatta - photo © China Cup / Luca Butto

Born Fearless was almost flawless in the Bavaria 37 fleet, winning all the races that counted and discarding a worst score of 2nd. It was a similar story of dominance for the Philippine Sailing Association who wiped the floor in the ASAF Keelboat Class. Qingdao Boat Song won the J/80s, Jingrui XT won HKPN B, and HKPN A went to Windseeker helmed by Bridget Chan. "I have won once before, and it's very nice to win here again," said Chan. "I love sailing with my friends and also the chance to meet with so many international sailors. The organisers have done a great job every year, with great parties, and the race village is good to walk around and enjoy after racing. I love the whole atmosphere." Which is why sailors keep on coming back year after year, not just from China, but from every corner of the globe.

In Match Cup China, the finals of the World Match Racing Tour, Australian sailor Torvar Mirsky caused a big upset in beating the event favourite and defending World Champion Phil Robertson from New Zealand, Mirsky winning 3-1 in the M32 catamarans.

The 12th edition of the China Cup International Cup will take place at the end of October 2018.

Regatta Website: www.chncup.com
Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/chncup

Day 4 of the 11th China Cup International Regatta - photo © China Cup / Luca Butto
Day 4 of the 11th China Cup International Regatta - photo © China Cup / Luca Butto
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Rolex Middle Sea Race summary
New heroes embellish the legend An old adage in yacht racing dictates that to win a race, you first need to finish. A strenuous 38th edition of Rolex Middle Sea Race, held from 21-28 October, proved an emphatic case study. Posted today at 10:26 am Smuggler first entry
For Sydney Short Ocean Racing Championship Entries are now open for Middle Harbour Yacht Club's Sydney Short Ocean Racing Championship to be conducted on the weekend of 25-26 November, and Sebastian Bohm, with his Rogers 46, Smuggler, was quick off the mark to enter in the Premier Class. Posted today at 5:29 am China Cup International Regatta day 3
Longcheer moves further ahead with Round the Island victory Vanhang Longcheer extended her lead in the Beneteau 40.7 division of the China Cup International Regatta after winning Saturday's round the island race. The defending champion skippered by Australia's Joseph Dennis O'Keeffe is proving hard to beat. Posted on 28 Oct China Cup International Regatta day 2
Tactical challenges on first day of inshore battle Vanhang Longcheer made sense of a difficult day to move into the lead of the Beneteau 40.7 fleet at the China Cup International Regatta. The defending champion boat skippered by Joseph Dennis O'Keeffe was the most consistent on a day with fickle wind. Posted on 27 Oct A Date with the 2018 Festival of Sails
Rob Date excited about his newest Scarlet Runner So excited is Rob Date about his newest Scarlet Runner that he's entered the J111 in the one design division of the 175th anniversary Festival of Sails 2018 before it's arrived in Australia. Posted on 27 Oct Hong Kong to Shenzhen Passage Race
China Cup International Regatta opener The 11th edition of the China Cup International Regatta opened with the passage race from Hong Kong to Shenzhen today. Posted on 26 Oct Bogatyr wins 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race
Trophy goes to Igor Rytov's Russian-crewed JPK 1080 Igor Rytov's Russian-crewed JPK 1080 Bogatyr has been declared the overall winner of the 38th Rolex Middle Sea Race. While a number of yachts are still racing, none has the possibility of beating Bogatyr's corrected time. Posted on 25 Oct Leaderboard taking shape
In the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race By 10.30 CEST on the morning of the fifth day, some 25 yachts have finished. The brutal Mistral-driven conditions have resulted in a high attrition rate with 60 of the 104 yachts now officially retired. 19 yachts are still racing. Posted on 25 Oct Tough but exhilarating ride
In the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race After four days of racing in the Rolex Middle Sea Race, 7 yachts have completed the race, 47 are still racing, and 50 yachts have now officially retired. Posted on 24 Oct Belfast Lough Autumn Series 2017
Storm Brian puts paid to the final day's racing The Mackey Opticians sponsored Belfast Lough Autumn Series came to a sad finale yesterday with Storm Brian hanging around long enough to put paid to the morning's racing. Posted on 24 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy