Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Steel Core 728
Product Feature
Blue Wave Turnbuckles for 49er main and cap shrouds
Blue Wave Turnbuckles for 49er main and cap shrouds
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Maloney and Meech make their move at Enoshima Olympic Week

by Michael Brown, Yachting New Zealand today at 8:36 am 28 October 2017
Alex Maloney and Molly Meech at Enoshima Olympic Week © Yachting New Zealand

Another typhoon is starting to gather momentum and so are Alex Maloney and Molly Meech at the Enoshima Olympic Week regatta in Japan. The girls won three races in the 49erFX today.

The 49erFX Rio silver medallists had a poor first day by their standards but roared back with three bullets and a second place in today's four races to jump from seventh to first, level on points with the German pair of Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz.

New Zealand's Erica Dawson and Kate Stewart round out the top three after another solid day but Maloney and Meech were in ominous form today in the building breeze of 12-17 knots.

"We had a pretty average start to the regatta yesterday but it was also really good learning," Meech said. "It was quite tricky, light winds at the Olympic venue [yesterday]. It was cool to suss it out and try to get a feel for what it's going to be like but it was really nice to go out and have a solid day today."

Maloney likened it to sailing on Auckland's North Shore, with a fresh breeze and reasonably flat water today at the venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"It was good to have a few low scores today," Maloney said. "The points are still close [with Germany] so we're going to have to go out and smash three good races tomorrow."

Paul Snow Hansen and Dan Willcox also made a big move up the leaderboard of the men's 470. They started the day in 16th but three top-five finishes, including a win in the first race of the day, propelled them up to fifth and only three points off a podium spot.

Andrew McKenzie has had a mixed regatta but was third in one race today.

The picture also looks promising in both the 49er and Laser.

The world champion British pair of Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell dominated the day with four wins in the 49er fleet but Logan Dunning Beck and Oscar Gunn banked three top-five scores and are level on points with James Peters and Fynn Sterritt of Great Britain in second. Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey are only three points further behind in fourth.

Tom Sanders scored his second win of the regatta and is third overall in the Laser fleet, only seven points off leader Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini of Great Britain. Sam Meech is fourth, although he wasn't happy with how he sailed.

"It wasn't the best day for me," the Olympic bronze medallist said. "I had two reasonable races and the last one I was going OK but I really messed up. Kind of a day to forget.

"I will need to get some better races if I want to pull up overall. Hopefully it works well tomorrow."

A lot could depend on the weather, with the 22nd typhoon to hit Japan this year due to make landfall late on Sunday. It's not expected to be as powerful as last weekend's Typhoon Lan that caused considerable damage to Enoshima but it could disrupt sailing tomorrow and is supposed to bring heavy rain.

The New Zealand sailors will feel comfortable in stronger breezes, which are forecast to be around 18-22 knots in the afternoon but strengthen considerably into the evening.

"It should be sweet-as in the morning but the afternoon might be a bit gnarly so I'm not sure what the race committee will do," Porebski said. "It might be tricky to get much racing in because it's going to pick up pretty fast. We had one last week and we saw what it can do so it's definitely something to look out for.

"If it's sailable, we're pretty happy out there in big breeze and big waves. We have had plenty of it this year. [Last week in] Gamagori was the first light regatta of the year so we are used to it."

Susannah Pyatt is 14th in the Laser Radial and her day was highlighted by a fourth in the second race of the day.

Event website: www.jeow.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Australian Olympic medallists confirmed
For Sail Melbourne International Regatta The Australian Sailing Team, including its Olympic medallists, will head to Melbourne at the end of November for the 2017 edition of the Sail Melbourne International Regatta. Posted on 28 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan overall
Typhoon Lan approaches as five more champions crowned Five more World Cup Series Japan champions were decided in Gamagori as the inaugural World Sailing event in the land of the rising came to a close. Posted on 22 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 5
Typhoon approaches as first medals decided The first medallists at the inaugural World Cup Series event in Japan have been decided after a wet Saturday in Gamagori. Posted on 21 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 4
First set of sailors book Medal Race places The line-up for the first set of Live Medal Races, on Saturday 21 October, were confirmed today at the World Cup Series Japan in Gamagori. Posted on 20 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 3
Japanese sailing legacy born Another frustrating day at World Cup Series Japan, as the wind never really materialised meaning that no racing took place across any of the eight Olympic events present in Gamagori. Posted on 19 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 2
World Champions come to the forefront Current World Champions in five Olympic sailing events are coming to the forefront and shining after two challenging days of light breeze at Sailing's World Cup Series Japan in Gamagori. Posted on 18 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 1
Sailors battle on light wind, wet opening day Olympic medallists, World Champions and Continental titleholders were all battling at the front of the packs on a wet and light wind opening day of Sailing's 2017-18 World Cup Series in Gamagori, Japan. Posted on 17 Oct Japanese racing fortnight
Kicks off with World Cup Gamagori Olympians, World and European Champions are among a streamlined British Sailing Team entry to this week's World Cup Series event in Gamagori, Japan (17-22 October). Posted on 16 Oct Pressure on Japanese team
At first ever home World Cup Series event Japan's sailors racing at their first ever home World Cup Series event will not only have to deal with the weight of expectation from their nation, but also the pressure of selection trials for the 2018 Japanese Sailing Team. Posted on 16 Oct 2017-18 World Cup Series opener
290 sailors from 40 nations set in Gamagori, Japan Gamagori, Japan will play host to the opening event of Sailing's 2017-18 World Cup Series with more than 290 world class sailors from 40 nations ready to race across eight classes from 15-22 October. Posted on 13 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy