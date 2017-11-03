Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Offshore Hi-Fit 0.2
Henri Lloyd Offshore Hi-Fit 0.2
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Kay Cottee to be inducted into the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame

by Megan McKay, Australian Sailing today at 7:09 am 3 November 2017
Kay Cottee self portrait - half-way celebration during her 1988 circumnavigation © Kay Cottee collection / Australian National Maritime Museum

Kay Cottee AO, the first woman to perform a single-handed, non-stop and unassisted circumnavigation of the world is to be inducted into the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame (ASHOF). In its inaugural year, the ASHOF will induct seven of Australia's greatest sailing individuals and teams this Friday, 3 November in Sydney.

An initiative of Australian Sailing in partnership with the Australian National Maritime Museum, the ASHOF was established to recognize the greats of Australian Sailing. According to the highly regarded Selection Panel, Cottee has achieved at the highest level in our sport.

"Kay Cottee AO inspired generations of female sailors when she became the first woman to sail unassisted, non-stop around the globe via both hemispheres," said the Selection Panel in announcing her induction. "To this day, Cottee remains an inspiration to people of all generations across the globe."

Born in 1954, Cottee circumnavigated the globe in her 37 foot (11 m) yacht Blackmores First Lady in 1988. Her extraordinary feat was made even more remarkable by the fact that she completed it at a time when modern GPS was in its infancy.

Cottee's circumnavigation was eastbound from Sydney, Australia and took her around the five great capes in the southern ocean. Departing Sydney she headed south of New Zealand, across the Pacific Ocean, around infamous Cape Horn and then north to cross the equator and round St Peter and St Paul Rocks in the North Atlantic. From there Kay headed south again and rounded the Cape of Good Hope before crossing the Indian and Great Southern Oceans on her way home around the southern tip of Tasmania. She then turned north for the final long run up the east coast of Australia to Sydney.

Cottee spent more than six months alone at sea. She started out on November 29, 1987, and after sailing for 189 days, 0 hours and 32 minutes she finished on June 5, 1988. Her voyage saw her log 22,100 miles at an average speed of 116.93 miles per day. The voyage was completed without touching land, and without any form of outside aid apart from radio contact.

Cottee's numerous records include:

  • the first woman to complete a singlehanded nonstop circumnavigation;
  • the first woman to circumnavigate nonstop west to east, south of the five southernmost capes;
  • the fastest time for a solo circumnavigation by a woman;
  • the fastest speed (average speed 4.87 miles per hour during her round-the-world voyage) for a solo circumnavigation by a woman;
  • the longest period alone at sea by a woman; and the greatest nonstop distance covered by a solo woman.

During the voyage, her yacht overturned off the coast of southern Africa in 100-knot winds and 70-foot seas. She was washed overboard and saved only by the two safety lines that harnessed her to the boat. Having just missed a collision with a tanker, she recalls in her book:

"My life flashed before my eyes for the second time in an hour as I was washed just over the top of the leeward safety railing before my harness lines pulled me up short. I held my breath under the water until my lungs felt they would burst, willing my lovely to right herself and praying that the two harness lines did not give way. She took her time, but true to form gracefully rose once again, this time with me dangling over the side."

Cottee relied on the mechanical Fleming wind vane that corrected to a course charted with sextant and compass, with help from a satellite navigation system. Satellite navigation was in its infancy at that time and offered nothing like the coverage and precision we all take for granted from Global Positioning Systems (GPS) today.

Cottee and her major sponsor, Blackmores used the voyage to raise more than $1 million for the Reverend Ted Noffs' Life Education Program. Cottee also undertook an 18-month national schools tour, speaking to over 40,000 senior high school students, inspiring them with her message that you can achieve your dreams if you work steadily towards them.

Kay Cottee's boat, Blackmore's First Lady is currently on display at the Australian National Maritime Museum, fitted out as if on voyage complete with Kay's favourite food, navigation tools and more. To find out more about the boat, visit: arhv.anmm.gov.au/objects/132738

Seven Hall of Famers will be inducted into the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame this Friday, 3 November 2017 at the Hyatt Regency, Sydney.

http://sailinghalloffame.org.au

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Australian Olympic medallists confirmed
For Sail Melbourne International Regatta The Australian Sailing Team, including its Olympic medallists, will head to Melbourne at the end of November for the 2017 edition of the Sail Melbourne International Regatta. Posted on 28 Oct Vital time on the water for Nacra crews
At Sail Melbourne And Sail Sydney Australia's top Nacra 17 sailors are keen to gain precious experience in the full-foiling boats at Sail Melbourne and Sail Sydney, but confirmation the events will be 100-point regattas is sure to stir the competitive spirit. Posted on 27 Oct Olympic Week to influence Tokyo preparation
According to Australian Finn sailor Jake Lilley The outcomes from Enoshima Olympic Week will have a significant impact on the way Australian Sailing approaches the rest of the Olympiad, Finn sailor Jake Lilley believes. Posted on 26 Oct Australian Sailing Awards
Set to recognise diverse achievements The first woman to solo circumnavigate Antarctica, an America's Cup-winning skipper and a pair of youth world champions who made a remarkable sacrifice to pursue their Olympic dream are among an eclectic selection of high achievers announced as finalists. Posted on 21 Oct Smuggler first across the border
For Australian Yachting Championship 2018 Sebastian Bohm's Smuggler leads a fleet of interstate starters - including Australian Sailing President Matt Allen's newest version of Ichi Ban – for the 2018 Australian Yachting Championship, to be held at Sandringham Yacht Club. Posted on 21 Oct Japan lead-up to suit Aussie sailors
Close proximity to the 2020 Olympics host nation Australian Sailing Head Coach Victor Kovalenko has indicated on the eve of the first round of the 2017-18 World Cup Series in Japan that Australia's proximity to the 2020 Olympics host nation should provide our elite sailors respite. Posted on 14 Oct Questions Answered at Discover Sailing Day
On October 22nd in Australia More than quarter of a million Australians take part in organised sailing each year. However, for some others, concerns about logistics, costs and safety prevent them from ever getting out on the water. Posted on 6 Oct Olympic Champions stun competitors
At Australian Youth Championships A surprise appearance by Olympic Gold medallist Tom Burton at the NSW Youth Championships was the icing on the cake of a successful trio of state-based junior events to round out Australian Sailing's youth regattas for 2017. Posted on 4 Oct Queensland Youth Championships preview
Racing starts Friday at Keppel Bay SC Hailey Lea began her journey sailing Sabots, but was soon captivated by the rush of windsurfing. It was a good decision. The Cootharaba Sailing Club youngster is now one of the rising stars in the Class. Posted on 21 Sep Nominations now open for Australian Sailing Awards
This year's best, plus the Lifetime Achievement Award The 2017 Australian Sailing Awards will recognise the achievements of members of the sailing and boating community over the past 12 months, as well as acknowledging those who have contributed to our sport for many years. Posted on 17 Sep

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy