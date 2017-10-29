Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta Botin Fast40
Product Feature
Lennon Racewear Merino Base Layer Top
Lennon Racewear Merino Base Layer Top
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

J/105 North American Championship at Lakewood Yacht Club - Day 2

by Christopher Howell today at 8:51 am 26-29 October 2017

Steve Rhyne's appropriately-named Mojo continued to cast a spell on the 22-boat fleet at the J/105 North American Championship hosted by Lakewood Yacht Club on Saturday. Winds at 12-14 knots allowed an additional three races to be completed for a total of 10 so far, with one more on the docket for Sunday.

Rhyne and crew posted another two race wins and added a rare sixth to give the local helmsman 23 points total. With a 27-point advantage, Rhyne has already secured the Championship.

Bill Zartler on Deja Vodoo recorded scores of 4,10,12 but maintained a hold on second place with 50 points. Bill Lakenmacher's Radiance stumbled in race 9 with a 15th place but recovered with a bullet to retain the third position overall with 57 points.

Rhyne and Rick Goebel's Sanity locked in the gold and silver spots in Saturday's first two contests, followed initially by Osmond Young and then by Bruce Stone's Good Trade. Lakenmacher ended the day on a positive note, as did James Macdonald's Distant Passion and Uzi Ozeri's Infinity in the top trio.

Racing continues through Sunday. Photos are available on the J/105 Class Facebook page, and complete results may be found at www.j105nac.com.

J/105 North American Championship day 3 - photo © Christopher Howell
J/105 North American Championship day 3 - photo © Christopher Howell
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Lipton Cup at San Diego day 1
Chicago YC leads after varied first day Variety was the theme out on the water during day one of the 103rd Challenge for the Sir Thomas Lipton Cup hosted by San Diego Yacht Club. Twelve teams from California, New York, and Illinois raced the first four races in equalized J/105s. Posted on 28 Oct J/105 North American Championship day 2
Locals take over leaderboard As the spotlight shines on Houston for the World Series, so does the focus at the J/105 North American Championship hosted by Lakewood Yacht Club. Posted on 28 Oct J/105 North American Championship day 1
Spectacular opening at Lakewood YC Under sunny skies and with breeze at 10-15 knots, 22 teams completed four races on the first day of the J/105 North American Championship hosted by Lakewood Yacht Club in Seabrook, TX. Posted on 27 Oct International Masters Regatta overall
Bill Campbell wins 2017 title The final day of the 2017 International Masters Regatta could not have been a more picturesque day out on the water. Under the bright sun in South San Diego Bay, the twelve accomplished master sailors completed the last three races. Posted on 23 Oct International Masters Regatta day 2
SDYC Commodore goes swimming The action returned to South San Diego Bay on Saturday, October 20th for day two of the International Masters Regatta hosted by San Diego Yacht Club (SDYC). Posted on 22 Oct Best of the Best set to compete
At the 2017 Lipton Cup Racing for one of the most coveted trophies on the West Coast, the 103rd Challenge for the Sir Thomas Lipton Cup will be sailed on October 27-29, 2017. Posted on 21 Oct International Masters Regatta day 1
Local Bill Campbell leads The 2017 International Masters Regatta kicked-off on Friday, October 20 with a long day of sailing in South San Diego Bay. Posted on 21 Oct International Masters Regatta Preview
All-Star Entry List Returning to the San Diego Bay on October 20-22, 2017 is the International Masters Regatta, hosted by San Diego Yacht Club for the sixth consecutive year. Posted on 12 Oct Rolex Big Boat Series overall
Six perpetual trophies awarded on the final day Racing concluded today at the 53rd edition of the Rolex Big Boat Series (September 13-17), hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club on the wind and tide-torn waters of San Francisco Bay. Posted on 18 Sep Rolex Big Boat Series day 3
Consolidating leaderboard positions When it comes to natural sailing amphitheaters, San Francisco Bay is virtually impossible to beat, especially during the Rolex Big Boat Series hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco, California. Posted on 17 Sep

Upcoming Events

Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy