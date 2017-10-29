J/105 North American Championship at Lakewood Yacht Club - Day 2

by Christopher Howell today at 8:51 am

Steve Rhyne's appropriately-named Mojo continued to cast a spell on the 22-boat fleet at the J/105 North American Championship hosted by Lakewood Yacht Club on Saturday. Winds at 12-14 knots allowed an additional three races to be completed for a total of 10 so far, with one more on the docket for Sunday.

Rhyne and crew posted another two race wins and added a rare sixth to give the local helmsman 23 points total. With a 27-point advantage, Rhyne has already secured the Championship.

Bill Zartler on Deja Vodoo recorded scores of 4,10,12 but maintained a hold on second place with 50 points. Bill Lakenmacher's Radiance stumbled in race 9 with a 15th place but recovered with a bullet to retain the third position overall with 57 points.

Rhyne and Rick Goebel's Sanity locked in the gold and silver spots in Saturday's first two contests, followed initially by Osmond Young and then by Bruce Stone's Good Trade. Lakenmacher ended the day on a positive note, as did James Macdonald's Distant Passion and Uzi Ozeri's Infinity in the top trio.

Racing continues through Sunday. Photos are available on the J/105 Class Facebook page, and complete results may be found at www.j105nac.com.