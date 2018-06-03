Please select your home edition
Musto MPX Gore-Tex Dry Suit- Red Clearance
Musto MPX Gore-Tex Dry Suit- Red Clearance
8th Catamarans Cup International Regatta 2017

by Panos Marinopoulos today at 7:12 am
Epifaneia win the 8th Catamarans Cup International Regatta © D Koronakis / ICARUS

The CATAMARANS CUP International Regatta, a unique race of sailing catamarans, came to a successful close after one week of racing. This year, 36 catamarans signed up to compete welcoming 330 sailors from a total of 18 countries.

The event's popularity is reflected once again in the high participation rates and is a result of the widespread international media coverage the CATAMARANS CUP has received for serving as an event that combines the opportunity for sailors of all competency levels to participate in the race as well as the chance for anyone who wishes to experience with family and friends a sailing race in the most comfortable and fun way.

This year's CATAMARANS CUP started from Alimos marina, consisted of 4 racing legs, and ended at Nafplion, Greece. Participants enjoyed 4 days of competitive sailing and 4 thematic crew competitions as well as several side events.

With Alimos marina as the race's starting point and mild north winds, the competing boats completed the 1st Leg at Poros. The award ceremony was held the same evening at Syggros building, along with the Cook Off! Competition and followed by the established party to bring the night to a close. The second day of the race towards Porto Heli, the winds were even milder and as a result, the crews struggled to reach the finish line. Porto Heli was the location for the Show Off! Competition and after that there was a party with upbeat music and lots of dancing! The third leg of the race had several variations as it included the race towards Paralio Astros with a north wind reaching 25 knots. At the new port of Paralio Astros, the Mayor of North Kynouria – Panagiotis Mantas – awarded the day race's winners and welcomed all participants with a warm welcoming event in honour of all the Regatta crews. The 4th day towards Nafplion also had variations with a north wind of up to 15 knots.

The Shoot Off! Competition took place in Nafplion and a spectacular Closing Ceremony followed with the official representatives of the local authorities, Mayor of Nafplion – Dimitris Kostouros – and Port Master of Nafplion – Spyros Marinos – awarding the Overall Winners. The contestants danced and enjoyed each other's company at the impressive party hosted by the sponsors at 3Sixty.

Skipper Ion Cechridan from Romania was the big winner in the Overall ranking, a first-time accomplishment for his crew after 7 years of participating in the International Regatta!

Overall winners:

1st - EPIFANEIA (LAGOON 440), Skipper ION CECHRIDAN
2nd - IDEA (LAGOON 500), Skipper ALEXANDROSGOUVERIS 3rd - IRIS (LAGOON 440), Skipper ALEXEY ENDAKOV

Competition winners:

BEST CREW STYLE! - HAVHUNDEN, Skipper LARS OUDRUP
COOK OFF! - EQUINOX, Skipper DENIS KARPEEV
SHOW OFF! - NEVELI IV, Skipper YULIA USTIMOVA
SHOOT OFF! - CATAKI, Skipper MICHALIS VORRADAKIS

www.catamaranscup.com

