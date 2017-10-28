Clipper 2017-18 Stormhoek Race: Punta del Este to Cape Town - Day 24

by Julia Fry today at 2:54 pm

It's the final day of a long and eventful Leg 2 for PSP Logistics but the end is finally in sight in Race 2: The Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms.

Skipper of PSP Logistics, Roy Taylor, says: "After quite a bouncy night with three reefs Staysail and Yankee 3 we woke to glorious sunshine and easing wind. At 0845 the cry 'land ho' went out as we sighted Table Mountain, still 50 nautical miles away but standing proud in the fantastic visibility."

PSP Logistics is currently estimated to cross the finish line in Cape Town between 1800 – 2000 local time (1600 – 1800 UTC) today and a large crowd is expected to gather when the team arrives in to the V&A Waterfront around an hour after crossing the finish line.

Reflecting on the race so far, Roy reported: "It's been quite an adventure and although we didn't score too high on this rare occasion PSP Logistics is now in fine order and ready for the next challenge."

PSP Logistics' ETA will be kept up-to-date on the Clipper Race Website and you can keep an eye on the final stretch for via the Clipper Race Viewer and the Team Page.

Conditions permitting, the Clipper Race team aims to bring you PSP Logistics' arrival directly to you via the Clipper Race: LIVE Facebook page.

