2017 Grafham Cat Open rescheduled to March 2018

by Bob Carter today at 5:02 pm 17-18 March 2018
Fast Cats at the Grafham Cat Open © Mark Aldridge

The Grafham Cat Open that had to be postponed due to Storm Brian has been rescheduled to 17/18 March 2018.

We would be grateful if cat classes can put the new date on their events programmes.

Further announcements will be made on YachtsandYachting.com concerning event arrangements.

Grafham SC thank competitors for bearing with them.

8th Catamarans Cup International Regatta
330 sailors from 18 countries visit Greece The CATAMARANS CUP International Regatta, a unique race of sailing catamarans, came to a successful close after one week of racing. This year, 36 catamarans signed up to compete welcoming 330 sailors from a total of 18 countries. Posted today at 7:12 am Grafham Cat Open Cancelled
In view of the high winds forecast In view of the high winds forecast for the weekend, the two day CAT Open at Grafham has been cancelled. Competitors who have already entered will be entitled to a full refund. Posted on 19 Oct 40th Bala Catamaran Open
Increased attendance as club breaks with tradition The 40th Bala Catamaran open meeting took place over the May bank holiday weekend, 29th April - 1st May. A total of 17 boats entered, an increase of 6 boats, mainly due to the 4 boats which ventured across the welsh mountains from Tresaith Mariners SC. Posted on 7 May The Grafham Catamaran Open
A total of 80 boats take part A total of 80 boats took part in the Grafham Cat Open on the fine weekend of 22/23 October. Three races were run back to back on both days - Saturday was sunny with a F2-3 Northerly wind and Sunday was overcast with a F3-4 NNE wind. Posted on 26 Oct 2016 Spitfires & Youth Cats at Stokes Bay & Weston
A busy month in the Solent September has been a busy month, starting with a weekend of new local youth sailors trying out the Spitfire and the Nacra 15 at Weston Sailing Club. The following weekend was Stokes Bay Cat Open and Spitfire Grand Prix. Posted on 23 Sep 2016 Calling all u21 catamaran sailors
Invitation extended for training sessions The UKCRA Youth Cats are widening the invitation to this year's 10 training session to any under 21 years old cat sailors, no matter what class you sail. If you sail with an adult then you are still welcome Posted on 13 Aug 2016 Firebird Championship at Flushing
Racing off Gylunvase Beach in Falmouth With the growing popularity of catamaran sailing, in both international match racing and with the America's Cup moving into two hulls, it is no surprise that one of the more popular classes locally is still on the rise. Posted on 8 Jun 2016 Cats during the Try A Youth Boat Day
At Grafham Water Sailing Club What a great day at Grafham Water Sailing Club's 'Try a Youth Boat Day'. Set up for all those junior sailors looking to transition from the RYA Junior Classes across to the RYA Youth Classes. Posted on 5 May 2016 Try a cat event at Grafham
Just one week to go! The Grafham Water Sailing Club 'Try a Youth Boat' day is on Monday 2nd May. This event will allow sailors to try a range of fast youth boats, with existing sailors on hand to talk about sailing these exciting boats. Posted on 24 Apr 2016 Get catamaran sailing at your club
UKCRA charter boats all ready to go! The three sets of UKCRA catamaran charter boats are all prepared and ready to go to new homes for the 2016 sailing season. Each charter package of two boats, trolley and road trailer are fully serviced by the UKCRA sponsor Windsport before going out. Posted on 20 Feb 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Catamaran Solent Forts Race Weekend for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 2 Jun to 3 Jun 2018
