2017 Grafham Cat Open rescheduled to March 2018
by Bob Carter today at 5:02 pm
17-18 March 2018
Fast Cats at the Grafham Cat Open © Mark Aldridge
The Grafham Cat Open that had to be postponed due to Storm Brian has been rescheduled to 17/18 March 2018.
We would be grateful if cat classes can put the new date on their events programmes.
Further announcements will be made on YachtsandYachting.com concerning event arrangements.
Grafham SC thank competitors for bearing with them.
