J/105 North American Championship at Lakewood Yacht Club - Day 2

by Christopher Howell today at 2:27 pm 26-29 October 2017
J/105 North American Championship day 2 © Christopher Howell

As the spotlight shines on Houston for the World Series, so does the focus at the J/105 North American Championship hosted by Lakewood Yacht Club.

Locals Steve Rhyne on Mojo and Bill Zartler on Deja Vodoo continued to dominate the 22-boat fleet, as seven races are now in the books of the no-throw- out series. By way of a 1,5,1 on Friday, Rhyne holds a nine-point advantage over Zartler (Mojo tallies 15 points to Deja Vodoo's 24).

Fellow Lakewood Yacht Club member Bill Lakenmacher's Radiance moved up to third overall with 35 points.

It was another solid day on the racecourse with winds between 12-16 knots and puffs into the 20s. Rhyne earned his first of two bullets in the initial contest, trailed by Zartler and Rick Goebel's Sanity.

Bruce Stone's Good Trade seized the win in Friday's middle battle, as Josh Richline's Veloce and Rick Schaffer's Double Dare made the top three.

The familiar Rhyne and Zartler were the one/two punch in the last race, followed by Lakenmacher.

Racing continues through Sunday. Photos are available on the J/105 Class Facebook page, and complete results may be found at www.j105nac.com.

J/105 North American Championship day 2 - photo © Christopher Howell
J/105 North American Championship day 2 - photo © Christopher Howell
