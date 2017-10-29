Please select your home edition
29er Eurocup at Vela Garda Trentino, Lake Garda - Day 1 & 2

by Elena Giolai today at 8:10 am 26-29 October 2017

Day 2

The wind is still light on day 2 of the 29er Eurocup, international event for the youth skiff class that is getting more and more successful, organized by Fraglia Vela Riva and taking place at the club until Sunday.

Despite the very early rising and the punctual start at 08:30 am, the conditions were stable with north wind, that peaked 10-12 knots but then blew around 7-8 knots due to the cloudy weather that stopped the power of gusts. The races revealed to be very technical and within all teams' means, also for the young and less experienced teams, many of which are in Riva del Garda at their first change of class (from Optimist, O'pen Bic or RS Feva).

29er Eurocup at Lake Garda - photo © Elena Giolai
29er Eurocup at Lake Garda - photo © Elena Giolai

This morning, two races have been sailed, while none took place in the afternoon, for a total of three races at present. By now, the British are leading the way with three teams in the Top 5: Freya Black (helmsman) and Millie Aldrige (bowman) are first with the most regular performances (2-7-4), the French Revil-Guevel (third overall at the Worlds) are just one point away (12-1-1). The British Freddie-Elliott are now third, winning race 2 (11-1-5). The German Mueller-Ulrich won race three, today's last race.

The best results among Italians is scored by Cestari-Carbonelli (Soc. Can. Garda Salò), placed 18th (5-23-9). There is still a long way to go, and if the wind blows stronger on the upcoming days, it will be possible to sail four more races excluding the worst score, which will make a difference. On Saturday the start is scheduled at 9.00 am.

Day 1

A light south wind welcomed the first race of the 29er Eurocup, which is taking place at Fraglia Vela Riva until Sunday. The 120 teams (record number of participants) are divided into two fleets. Unfortunately, the cloudy weather arose around 2:00 pm weakened the south wind that had allowed all the teams - some at their debut - to sail the first technical race smoothly.

Scandinavian teams won both the races: the Finnish Korhonen-Berner and the Norwegian Dahl Andersen-Edland placed first respectively, followed by Britain, Slovenia, Germany, Russia, France and Cestari-Carbonelli the first among the Italians, placed fifth in their fleet.

Full results: www.fragliavelariva.it/sites/default/files/regatta/r2273-result-f5353.htm
More photos: photos.app.goo.gl/87toI3lHFv3WLBO53

29er Eurocup at Lake Garda - photo © Elena Giolai
29er Eurocup at Lake Garda - photo © Elena Giolai
