Up to 50% off and lots of Halloween Treats

by TridentUK today at 1:05 pm 28 October 2017

SAVE £27.75
Thermal Dinghy Top
NOW £81.25
SAVE £29.99
Junior Isthmus Hiking Shorts
NOW £30.00
SAVE £33.00
Coast Jacket
NOW £132.00
SAVE £24.00
Men's Crew Jacket
NOW £95.00

SAVE £4.90
Instant Hull Cleaner 1L
NOW £19.60
SAVE £2.90
Sail & Canvas Cleaner 500ml
NOW £11.75
SAVE £13.50
Waterproofing w/ PTEF Teflon
NOW £53.00
SAVE £10.95
Cruiser Uno Antifouling 750ml
NOW £25.60

SAVE £17.00
Regatta Race Watch
NOW £68.00
SAVE £12.25
Sofia Sunglasses
NOW £36.75
SAVE £10.00
Wet/ Dry Holdall
NOW £50.00
SAVE £4.00
Long Finger Sailing Goves
NOW £16.00


Keith Verified Purchase


'Excellent Company'
Trident have an excellent stock selection and are always helpful with prompt delivery.
Jan
Verified Purchase


'I will buy there again'
A very kindly service on the telephone, even for a customer from Germany who´s knowledge of the English language is a bit rusty. Thanks for that.
If you want any help or advice, please contact us
email or call 0191 490 1736

Team Trident
Related Articles

The cold weather is coming
Is your Drysuit ready? At TridentUK we repair all brands of surface water drysuits, this includes drysuits used for both sports and commercial purposes. The service is both quick and simple. Posted on 22 Oct The Art of Layering
New Ideas, Prices, Products at TridentUK With the arrival of Autumn the weather increases its unpredictability. The practice of layering allows sailors to adapt quickly and easily to these changing conditions. Posted on 14 Oct New 2018 Products at TridentUK
Crewsaver Atacama Pro drysuit now available The Atacama Pro drysuit rivals its namesake desert as the driest place on earth. Designed using 3 layer breathable technology and enhanced waterproof properties to keep you warm and dry whilst out on the water. Posted on 8 Oct End of Season sale continues at TridentUK
Even more price drops and more items added Even more price drops and more products added to the TridentUK End of Season sale. Big savings on Crewsaver and Gill drysuits, Gill dinghy tops and the Regatta Race Timer watch. Posted on 1 Oct TridentUK Sale continues!
Up to 50% OFF Boat Maintenance Save on non-skid deck cleaner, Boat Guard, Instant Hull Cleaner, Star Brite and more! Posted on 24 Sep Save on chandlery in the End of Season Sale
Up to 30% off cleats and up to 25% off blocks Up to 30% off cleats and up to 25% off blocks. 10% off selected ropes. Read our customer reviews, such as: "Service as it should be. Quick precise selling, good prices." Posted on 15 Sep TridentUK End of Season Sale
Hundreds of items reduced! Hundreds of items have been reduced in the TridentUK End of Season Sale. Up to 25% off drysuits, 20% of Thermal Dinghy Tops, 26% off buoyancy aids and 30% off some wetsuits! Posted on 8 Sep Take a look at TridentUK's best Summer sellers
Including some great offers What is it that has sold best in the summer of 2017? Chandlery such as burgees, rig tension gauges, gelcoat filler, trolley wheels and then essentials such as gloves, caps, shades and racing watches also feature. Posted on 3 Sep Just in at TridentUK!
The new buoyancy aid range from Crewsaver The new buoyancy aid range from Crewsaver: Fusion 3D design buoyancy aid with unique body shaping foam that adapts to the profile of the wearer for the ultimate in unrestricted comfort and performance. Posted on 26 Aug The new Gill 2018 kit has landed
Get it first at TridentUK! Including new Gill ThermoShield Dinghy Top, Race FireCell Top and FireCell Skiff Suit. Also new junior sizes! Posted on 18 Aug

Upcoming Events

Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov
