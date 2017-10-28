Please select your home edition
or
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Details on writing and sending reports to us can be found here
Tweets
Up to 50% off and lots of Halloween Treats
by TridentUK today at 1:05 pm
28 October 2017
Tweet
Boat Care
|
Book, DVDs
|
Chandlery
|
Clothing
|
Cover & Sails
|
Engines
|
Trailers & Trollies
FREE Delivery*
FREE Delivery*
FREE Delivery*
SAVE £27.75
Thermal Dinghy Top
NOW £81.25
SAVE £29.99
Junior Isthmus Hiking Shorts
NOW £30.00
SAVE £33.00
Coast Jacket
NOW £132.00
SAVE £24.00
Men's Crew Jacket
NOW £95.00
SAVE £4.90
Instant Hull Cleaner 1L
NOW £19.60
SAVE £2.90
Sail & Canvas Cleaner 500ml
NOW £11.75
SAVE £13.50
Waterproofing w/ PTEF Teflon
NOW £53.00
SAVE £10.95
Cruiser Uno Antifouling 750ml
NOW £25.60
FREE Delivery*
FREE Delivery*
SAVE £17.00
Regatta Race Watch
NOW £68.00
SAVE £12.25
Sofia Sunglasses
NOW £36.75
SAVE £10.00
Wet/ Dry Holdall
NOW £50.00
SAVE £4.00
Long Finger Sailing Goves
NOW £16.00
See all
SALE
>>
Keith
Verified Purchase
'Excellent Company'
Trident have an excellent stock selection and are always helpful with prompt delivery.
Jan
Verified Purchase
'I will buy there again'
A very kindly service on the telephone, even for a customer from Germany who´s knowledge of the English language is a bit rusty. Thanks for that.
If you want any help or advice, please contact us
email
or call 0191 490 1736
Team Trident
Share
Tweet
Forward
+1
Share
Copyright © 2017 TridentUk, All rights reserved.
Related Articles
The cold weather is coming
Is your Drysuit ready?
At TridentUK we repair all brands of surface water drysuits, this includes drysuits used for both sports and commercial purposes. The service is both quick and simple.
Posted on 22 Oct
The Art of Layering
New Ideas, Prices, Products at TridentUK
With the arrival of Autumn the weather increases its unpredictability. The practice of layering allows sailors to adapt quickly and easily to these changing conditions.
Posted on 14 Oct
New 2018 Products at TridentUK
Crewsaver Atacama Pro drysuit now available
The Atacama Pro drysuit rivals its namesake desert as the driest place on earth. Designed using 3 layer breathable technology and enhanced waterproof properties to keep you warm and dry whilst out on the water.
Posted on 8 Oct
End of Season sale continues at TridentUK
Even more price drops and more items added
Even more price drops and more products added to the TridentUK End of Season sale. Big savings on Crewsaver and Gill drysuits, Gill dinghy tops and the Regatta Race Timer watch.
Posted on 1 Oct
TridentUK Sale continues!
Up to 50% OFF Boat Maintenance
Save on non-skid deck cleaner, Boat Guard, Instant Hull Cleaner, Star Brite and more!
Posted on 24 Sep
Save on chandlery in the End of Season Sale
Up to 30% off cleats and up to 25% off blocks
Up to 30% off cleats and up to 25% off blocks. 10% off selected ropes. Read our customer reviews, such as: "Service as it should be. Quick precise selling, good prices."
Posted on 15 Sep
TridentUK End of Season Sale
Hundreds of items reduced!
Hundreds of items have been reduced in the TridentUK End of Season Sale. Up to 25% off drysuits, 20% of Thermal Dinghy Tops, 26% off buoyancy aids and 30% off some wetsuits!
Posted on 8 Sep
Take a look at TridentUK's best Summer sellers
Including some great offers
What is it that has sold best in the summer of 2017? Chandlery such as burgees, rig tension gauges, gelcoat filler, trolley wheels and then essentials such as gloves, caps, shades and racing watches also feature.
Posted on 3 Sep
Just in at TridentUK!
The new buoyancy aid range from Crewsaver
The new buoyancy aid range from Crewsaver: Fusion 3D design buoyancy aid with unique body shaping foam that adapts to the profile of the wearer for the ultimate in unrestricted comfort and performance.
Posted on 26 Aug
The new Gill 2018 kit has landed
Get it first at TridentUK!
Including new Gill ThermoShield Dinghy Top, Race FireCell Top and FireCell Skiff Suit. Also new junior sizes!
Posted on 18 Aug
Upcoming Events
UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct
Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct
Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov
Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov
Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov
Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov
End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov
Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov
Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy