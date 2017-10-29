Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Superhuman
Product Feature
Cyclone Soft Shell Vest
Cyclone Soft Shell Vest
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

China Cup International Regatta - Day 2

by Andy Rice, SailingIntelligence.com today at 4:44 pm 26-29 October 2017

Vanhang Longcheer made sense of a difficult day to move into the lead of the Beneteau 40.7 fleet at the China Cup International Regatta. The defending champion boat skippered by Joseph Dennis O'Keeffe was the most consistent on a day when the wind was light and often quite fickle.

In the second race of the day, the bottom of the run proved a massive turning point for a number of teams, and it worked out perfectly for George Anyon, skipper of AMG Mercedes AMG. "Everyone parked up in front of us in no wind at the leeward mark," said the young New Zealander, "but there was a small gap between the mark and the boats; we stuck it through the gap, trucked straight through, got the new breeze and managed to carry the momentum for the rest of the race." AMG sailed from 8th into 1st with that move, while Yiihua Pocket Emirates Team New Zealand were one of the losers, dropping from 4th back to 11th in the leeward-mark shake-up.

Josh Junior at the helm of Yiihua Pocket Emirates Team New Zealand on day 2 of the 11th China Cup International Regatta - photo © China Cup / Studio Borlenghi
Josh Junior at the helm of Yiihua Pocket Emirates Team New Zealand on day 2 of the 11th China Cup International Regatta - photo © China Cup / Studio Borlenghi

Josh Junior, who's steering the Team New Zealand boat this week, is still enjoying himself even when the going gets tough. "We won the first race and then we lost out big time in the next one at that turning mark, but it's still very good fun," said Junior, who was part of the winning crew in the America's Cup earlier this year. "Compared with flying at 45 knots in the America's Cup boats, well, it's nothing like that because we're only doing 5 knots through the water. But tactically it's very challenging and there's plenty going on."

Anyon said the key is to keep the speed on at all costs. "These boats are really hard to sail well and keep moving. It's super challenging. You can't just come out of a tack, pull the sails on and go. You're going top speed at 5 knots and building for a whole minute out of a tack before you get back up to speed."

So while AMG Mercedes and the New Zealanders won a race apiece, it's Longcheer that holds the lead with Cheung Kong Sailing Team in second place. The South Africans on My Side, after winning the passage race the previous day, suffered on the windward-leeward race track - with scores of 10,13 dropping them to fifth overall.

In IRC Division A, Frank Pong is racing for victory but was hampered in the first race when a sticker came unstuck from the side of a rival boat, fell in the water and caught around the keel of his 75-footer Jelik. The dastardly sticker wouldn't come unstuck for the whole of the race. Jelik finished 5th but, after a gap between racing and an opportunity for one of the crew to dive down and free the sticker, Pong's boat was back on song, winning the next race and moving to second overall behind Standard Insurance Centennial Sailing Team.

The most dominant boat in the regatta across all 11 racing divisions is Shenzhen SeaWolf, with Yan Yuye and his team scoring a perfect three wins from three races so far.

Day 2 of the 11th China Cup International Regatta - photo © China Cup / Studio Borlenghi
Day 2 of the 11th China Cup International Regatta - photo © China Cup / Studio Borlenghi

Sailors travel from far and wide to compete at the China Cup and many are back year after year. In 2016, Ali Al Balushi and his team mates on Oman Sail finished third in the FarEast 28R keelboats. This year the ambitious young skipper wants to win, although Philippine Sailing Association won both races today. "Two days to go and you're never finished until it's finished," said Al Balushi, proud to represent his nation with an all-Omani crew. "We like this place, very nice people like in Oman. We have a good history between Oman and China. Last year we were third and this time we're here to win."

It was a slow day for the M32s competing on their own race course near the shore in Match Cup China, the World Championship finals for the World Match Racing Tour. The Super 16 knock-out round has yet to be decided so there is plenty of racing to be completed with just two days remaining.

Aside from the racing, there is plenty of partying going on in the evenings, with sailors gathering both at the spectacular new Lavenna Hotel which overlooks the racing area, and the Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Golden Bay which hosted the lavish prizegiving tonight. Saturday sees a continuation of the inshore racing, with a weather forecast of more light winds.

Regatta Website: www.chncup.com
Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/chncup

Day 2 of the 11th China Cup International Regatta - photo © China Cup / Studio Borlenghi
Day 2 of the 11th China Cup International Regatta - photo © China Cup / Studio Borlenghi
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Atlantic Double: RORC Transatlantic Race
A record entry is expected A record entry is expected for the fourth edition of the RORC Transatlantic Race, starting at Marina Lanzarote, Canary Islands, on 25th November, 2017. Close to 25 teams are expected, racing a huge variety of ocean going yachts. Posted today at 10:37 am A Date with the 2018 Festival of Sails
Rob Date excited about his newest Scarlet Runner So excited is Rob Date about his newest Scarlet Runner that he's entered the J111 in the one design division of the 175th anniversary Festival of Sails 2018 before it's arrived in Australia. Posted today at 7:09 am Hong Kong to Shenzhen Passage Race
China Cup International Regatta opener The 11th edition of the China Cup International Regatta opened with the passage race from Hong Kong to Shenzhen today. Posted on 26 Oct Bogatyr wins 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race
Trophy goes to Igor Rytov's Russian-crewed JPK 1080 Igor Rytov's Russian-crewed JPK 1080 Bogatyr has been declared the overall winner of the 38th Rolex Middle Sea Race. While a number of yachts are still racing, none has the possibility of beating Bogatyr's corrected time. Posted on 25 Oct Leaderboard taking shape
In the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race By 10.30 CEST on the morning of the fifth day, some 25 yachts have finished. The brutal Mistral-driven conditions have resulted in a high attrition rate with 60 of the 104 yachts now officially retired. 19 yachts are still racing. Posted on 25 Oct Tough but exhilarating ride
In the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race After four days of racing in the Rolex Middle Sea Race, 7 yachts have completed the race, 47 are still racing, and 50 yachts have now officially retired. Posted on 24 Oct Belfast Lough Autumn Series 2017
Storm Brian puts paid to the final day's racing The Mackey Opticians sponsored Belfast Lough Autumn Series came to a sad finale yesterday with Storm Brian hanging around long enough to put paid to the morning's racing. Posted on 24 Oct Line honours for Rambler 88
In the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race George David's American Maxi Rambler 88 has taken Line Honours in the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race, crossing the finish line at the Royal Malta Yacht Club at 21:48:09 CEST on Monday 23rd October, in an elapsed time of 2 days, 9 hours 48 minutes 9 seconds. Posted on 24 Oct Hamble Winter Series day 4
Lively day in the Central Solent Following Saturday's visit by Storm Brian and some forecasts predicting high gusts all day, Sunday on the Solent was always going to be lively. Posted on 23 Oct Rolex Middle Sea Race day 3
Leaders in their element As expected, near gale force winds arrived in the early hours of this morning (Monday) rapidly changing the character of the 38th Rolex Middle Sea Race. Posted on 23 Oct

Upcoming Events

Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy