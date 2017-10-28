Please select your home edition
Spinlock's Lume-On lights up Safety at Sea Awards

by Sarah Griffin today at 6:57 pm 28 October 2017
Spinlock donate £1000 to Seafarers UK to honour the charity's 100 years supporting the maritime community © Spinlock

Spinlock, designers and manufacturers of rope holding equipment and personal safety products for leisure and commercial water users, have been announced as winners of the Safety at Sea Awards 2017.

The Safety at Sea Awards recognise those who improve seafarer competence and risk management with innovations and achievements in the fields of training, operations, equipment and services. Spinlock were presented with the Best Safety Product of the Year for their Lume-On™ lights.

Spinlock's CEO Chris Hill says: "We are always thrilled to receive recognition for our innovative products. We actively campaign about the importance of individuals taking personal responsibility for their safety at sea by understanding more about their own lifejacket, and part of this is ensuring you can be seen should you fall overboard thanks to our range of lifejacket lights."

Spinlock's Doug Vincett explains the innovative product in further detail: "Visibility is key for any man overboard (MOB) situation and when we launched the Lume-On™ we saw it as a simple but ground-breaking step forward in lifejacket safety. The water activated LED lights are designed to be easy and cost effective to fit, yet hugely effective. They will transform any standard lifejacket bladder into a large flashing beacon."

In celebration of the achievement, Spinlock donated £1000 to Seafarers UK. Spinlock CEO Chris Hill explains: "Unfortunately we were unable to attend the awards ceremony, but pledged if we were successful to make this donation to support the important work of this charity. Seafarers UK, who are celebrating their centenary this year, are a charity close to the heart of the industry as they continue to support the past, present and future of seafaring."

For more information about Spinlock's revolutionary products, please visit: www.spinlock.co.uk

Lume-On™ Lifejacket bladder illumination lights increase visibility and aid location - photo © Spinlock
Lume-On™ Lifejacket bladder illumination lights increase visibility and aid location - photo © Spinlock

