Campagne de France wins RORC Championship

Seven Class40s will be racing to Le Havre, including RORC Transatlantic Race winners, Halvard Mabire and Miranda Merron in Campagne de France © Arthur Daniels / RORC Seven Class40s will be racing to Le Havre, including RORC Transatlantic Race winners, Halvard Mabire and Miranda Merron in Campagne de France © Arthur Daniels / RORC

by Association Class40 today at 7:44 am

The Royal Ocean Racing Club has crowned its 2017 champions in the Class 40 category; the Franco-British duo Halvard Mabire / Miranda Merron who succeed the 2016 winner, Tony Lawson's Concise 2.

Winner of the RORC Transatlantic Race, the first of the 10 races included in the championship, as well as the Morgan Cup, second in the RORC Caribbean 600, third in the Myth of Malham and also racing in the famous Rolex Fastnet Race in their striking green and blue 40, the Class40's president and Miranda have been rewarded for their dedication on the circuit and the number of races they have competed in since the boat was launched in 2016.

Alongside them on the podium, are two British Class40s. Phorty, skippered by Peter Harding, finished second. The vintage Class40 number 23 Arwen skippered by Austen Clark completes the podium for 2017. There are 26 boats are classified this year on this championship.

"I am naturally delighted with the title," said Miranda, an associate RORC member. "The RORC races are incredibly organized, both on land and on sea, and always for a very affordable cost. It's always a great pleasure to participate. These events attract a lot of runners, including our Class40s, and the French are not wrong to be participating in more and more of these event, both in the Channel or the Atlantic. We sailed tremendously this year with more than 20 000 miles on the clock, most of which in competition. We are proud to offer this success to our partner, Campagne de France.''

