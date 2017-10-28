Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Superhuman

Warmth without weight

by Musto today at 11:42 am 28 October 2017

Musto
MENS
WOMENS
ACTIVITY
ACCESSORIES
OUR WORLD
Warmth without weight

Complete comfort on the move. Featuring natural duck down PrimaLoft® insulation for balanced, lightweight warmth. And a packable design
for effortless storage

SHOP NOW
Myers Packaway jacket
Yocto Packaway Jacket
Myers Gilet
SHOP NOW
Myers packed away
Yocto packed away

“The Myers Packaway Jacket is proof that the best can get better. It’s now super- lightweight, waterproof and breathable. Contrast stitching on the collar and pocket seams adds a modern look that adds style and
versatility to your everyday.” 

 Shane Rhone, Musto Design Manager

Women's Myers packaway jacket
Women's Yocto Packaway Jacket
Women's myers gilet
SHOP NOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram youtube Pinterest
Royal Warrants

Registered Office: Musto Limited, International House, St Katharine Docks, London, E1W 1UN, England

Related Articles

Musto Shearling & Tidal Polartec®
Incredibly Durable. Supremely Warm. Designed to keep soldiers focused. Reimagined to keep athletes performing. Experience advanced insulation with Polartec® fleece. Posted on 14 Oct Musto partner with Team Brunel
Official Supplier in the Volvo Ocean Race Musto is proud to be announced as the official supplier to Team Brunel, skippered by Dutch Sailor and Volvo Ocean Race Veteran Bouwe Bekking. Team Brunel will compete in the Race starting in Alicante, Spain on 22nd October 2017. Posted on 12 Oct Musto's Lighthouse Store
Located in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Every so often, a retail space opens that allows you to immerse yourself in the brand as well as its products. Musto's Lighthouse Store, located in the Gunwharf Quays, is one of these. Posted on 25 Sep Ease into Autumn: Musto Technical Jackets
Protect yourself against the weather Protect yourself against the weather. Breathable and waterproof, these technical jackets are made to take on the outdoors. And win. Posted on 21 Sep Final Days Of the Musto Sale
Don't Miss Out! Discover the outdoors for less. But hurry! The Musto summer sale ends midnight GMT Friday 8 September. Posted on 4 Sep Musto announced as Official Supplier
To Dee Caffari's Turn the Tide on Plastic team Musto are proud to be announced as the official suppliers to Turn the Tide on Plastic, skippered by British Sailor and MBE recipient Dee Caffari. Posted on 1 Sep Top rated Musto products
Tried, reviewed and rated by you You wore them. You liked them. Discover Musto's top rated products. Tried, reviewed and rated by you. Posted on 30 Aug Ian Walker Interview
Musto ambassador, Volvo Ocean Race winner, Olympic medallist We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust. Posted on 21 Jul Musto launches Volvo Ocean Race collection
Company also set to save 11 tons of plastic a year The release of the new range also marks a major milestone for the Musto business, as the brand continues to make major innovations to drive greater sustainability in its global business operations. Posted on 14 Jul Musto: Layer up
Come rain, come shine Come rain. Come Shine. Musto's performance layers will keep you ready for both. Set sail in warm, showerproof and breathable layers. It's all in the preparation. Posted on 12 Jul

Upcoming Events

Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy