Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Clipper 2017-18 Stormhoek Race: Punta del Este to Cape Town - Day 23

by Julia Fry today at 9:45 am 27 October 2017

With just 275 nautical miles left for PSP Logistics in Race 2: Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, full focus is on getting the boat in the best possible shape for a speedy turn around in Cape Town, South Africa.

Skipper of PSP Logistics Roy Taylor says: "PSP Logistics is still holding a good wind with a little blue in the sky. It is freezing cold but all good on board., though we are all looking forward to a warm bed!"

PSP Logistics is currently estimated to cross the finish line in Cape Town between 1600 - 1800 local time (1400 -1600 UTC) tomorrow, but with the winds backing around to the South East, it will be an upwind final 24 hour stretch for the team.

In order to support his crew in the meantime, the Skipper take over Galley Duty to cook hearty meal, with, of course, his favourite Duff.

Before he took to the challenge, Roy explained: "So, my appointment with the galley draws closer, the crew are concerned for my welfare, but all will be well. A sea-going version of 'Ready Steady Cook'!"

To find out how the galley experiment went, read Roy's full Skipper Blog.

It has been an eventful race for PSP Logistics and the team is overwhelmed by the support from the rest of the fleet.

"We are to be stood down on arrival for some rest and not required for duty until Monday morning," says Roy.

"The wonderful Clipper Race family will turn the boat around for us and complete any work that we have not managed to finish.

"Massive thank you from everyone on board for doing this guys and girls, it's so appreciated and means the world to us!"

Stay tuned for all the latest news at sea from Skipper Roy Taylor and the crew, on the PSP Logistics team page, to find out and keep up with its progress on the Race Viewer.

Find out more at www.clipperroundtheworld.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 22
Wind Woes for PSP Logistics PSP Logistics remains on track for a Saturday arrival into Cape Town, but the final few days of what has already been a hard Race 2: The Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms won't be easy for the team. Posted on 26 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 21
Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint results are in Day 21 saw PSP Logistics reach its final milestone mark of Race 2: Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms; the Eastern gate of the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint. Posted on 25 Oct Clipper retains host broadcaster
For 4th season of Award-Winning Global TV Series UK based 1080 Media TV production and distribution deal with Clipper Round the World Yacht Race extended to 2020. Posted on 25 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 20
Under 1000nm left for PSP Logistics Thirteen days after re-joining Race 2: The Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, PSP Logistics has hit another major milestone, passing the 1,000 nautical mile to go mark. Posted on 24 Oct Tom Way appointed as Deputy Race Director
Of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is very pleased to announce that it has appointed Tom Way as its new Deputy Race Director, with immediate effect in Cape Town, following the decision by Dan Smith to step down from the role. Posted on 23 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 19
PSP Logistics enters the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint For PSP Logistics, Day 19 of Race 2: The Stormhoek Race to The Cape of Storms marked a significant milestone in the sprint to Cape Town: the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint. Posted on 23 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 18
And then there was one Unicef crossed the finish line yesterday at 21:19:27 UTC, arriving into Cape Town after sailing over 3500nm. For PSP Logistics, this moment, celebrations and cold beers still awaits. Posted on 22 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 17
Less than 100nm left for Unicef Unicef is aiming to make today its final at sea of the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms. Posted on 21 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 16
And then there were two With ten Clipper Race teams now arrived into Cape Town, South Africa, all eyes are now on Unicef and PSP Logistics, as they work to complete Race 2: The Stormhoek Race to The Cape of Storms. Posted on 20 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 15
Battle for Final Positions After a fortnight of intense and incredibly close competition, seven of the twelve Clipper Race teams crossed the finish line in Cape Town overnight, successfully completing Race 2: Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms. Posted on 19 Oct

Upcoming Events

Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy