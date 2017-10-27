Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing - Zest Shallows 728x90

RS Sailing Autumn Update

by RS Sailing today at 7:43 am 27 October 2017
RS Sailing South West Demo Event at Roadford Lake SC on 3-4 November 2017 © RS Sailing

Are you looking to test drive any of the RS Sailing latest additions? We are co-running an event alongside the RYA at Roadford Lake in the South West on the 3rd and 4th November 2017. Here you can try the RS Zest, RS Quest, RS Neo and RS Aero.

Sign up here!

If your club is interested in hosting a demo day please get in touch with Steve.

RS Used Boats and Kit

Have you checked out the new Facebook group RS Used Boats and Kit? It's a great platform to sell second hand RS boats and spare kit.

Why join?

  • Speak to existing RS customers
  • Find barely used sails
  • Find left over lightly used spares
  • Sell to Clubs/Centres looking to refresh their RS Fleets
  • Find trailers and trolleys

www.facebook.com/groups/rsboatsalesandkit

RS Aeros in Garda

RS Aerocup at Malcesine, Lake Garda - photo © Marcus Cremer
RS Aerocup at Malcesine, Lake Garda - photo © Marcus Cremer

The RS Aeros descended on the stunning venue of Malcesine, Lake Garda for the annual Aerocup event, this year sponsored by Rooster. Over 50 entries from 13 countries entered the event and the sailing was in true RS Aero style - close, competitive and friendly. The 3 RS Aero fleets had individual starts, and sailors were tested by the varied and challenging conditions Garda has to offer.

Read the full event report here.

Charter Boats Available

There are still a handful of Ex-Charter Boats available - but hurry they won't hang around for long!

Contact the Sales Team for pricing or call the office on 01794 526760.

RS Venture Connect Scanstut Para Sailing

The RS Venture Connect Scanstrut Para Sailing System has been nominated for a DAME Design Award!

The Scanstrut Para Sailing System is a conversion kit that enables an RS Venture Connect dinghy to be converted for most disabilities including para sailing.The revolutionary yet simple plug and play kit provides total engineered adaptability to convert the boat for most disabilities.

The DAME Design Award is the largest marine competition of its kind, anywhere in the world. It focuses attention on the art and science of design in all aspects, from styling, functionality, and innovation, through to ease of implementation and practicality of use!

RS Venture Connect dinghy - photo © RS Sailing
RS Venture Connect dinghy - photo © RS Sailing

One Thousand RS Quests

After all the dedication that goes into creating a new RS boat it is seriously rewarding and, to be honest, quite a relief when it all comes good and the boat goes on to be a major success. So, as the 1000th RS Quest hits the water only two years after launch at the Southampton Boat Show in 2015 we're pretty happy.

Full marks to master training boat designer Jo Richards and our RS development team, whose job it was to distill input from potential buyers and translate it into a design that delivers more hassle-free features and rewarding experiences for training centres and families than ever before in a boat this size....

Read the full article here.

RS Anniversary Games 2018 - photo © RS Sailing

Happy sailing!

RS Sailing
01794 526760
19 Premier Way - Abbey Park, Romsey, Hampshire, SO51 9DQ
www.rssailing.com/en

Related Articles

RS Aeros at the Quahog Dinghy Regatta
Held at Bristol YC, Rhode Island, USA Eight RS Aeros registered for the inaugural Quahog Regatta at Bristol Yacht Club in Bristol, RI. I awoke to drizzle and grey skies, and on the 2.5-hour drive to Bristol encountered nothing that would indicate conditions would be different there. Posted on 24 Oct RS Aeros at the Puget Sound Sailing Championship
Held at the Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle The annual Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle PSSC regatta is the local championship regatta marking the traditional end of the racing season in Seattle, though there is great racing through the winter on Puget Sound. Posted on 23 Oct Rooster RS Aerocup at Lake Garda overall
Big breeze and an early start for the final day! The crisp morning Peler mountain breeze from the North had been regularly stronger that the afternoon's Ora from the South and, to ensure reliable racing, some good variety and a prompt finish on the final day, the call had been made for an 08:30 start. Posted on 23 Oct RS Aero UK events coming up this Autumn
The season is a changing! We have some great RS Aero events coming up - make the most of them before the weather turns colder! Posted on 18 Oct RS Aeros at Chelmarsh
On the 110 acre reservoir near Bridgnorth On Saturday 14th October, 2017, Chelmarsh Sailing Club held their RS Aero Class Open on their picturesque, 110 acre reservoir near Bridgnorth, Shropshire. Posted on 17 Oct NEW RS Zest and Autumn Sale
The latest from RS Sailing This bulletin contains our family, club and training fleet highlights. Please find more information below about our latest boats, the RS Zest, the RS Neo, the RS Quest and the RS Aero just for fun! Posted on 15 Oct Rooster RS Aerocup at Lake Garda day 2
Southerly breeze arrives like clockwork The RS Aerocup at Lake Garda saw a slight increase in breeze for Day 2. Like clockwork the southerly breeze came down the lake in time for the 13:00hrs start after the fresh morning northerly had dissipated. Posted on 10 Oct Rooster RS Aerocup at Lake Garda day 1
Superb international fleet of 50 boats at Malcesine The RS Aerocup kicked of Sunday with 50 entries from 13 countries signed up, providing an awesomely international fleet set for some intense but friendly racing, extending the season at Italy's legendary venue. Posted on 9 Oct RS Aerocup at Lake Garda starts Sunday
50 entries from 13 countries are signed up The 3rd RS Aerocup, supported by Rooster Sailing, kicks off at Fraglia Vela Malcesine, Lake Garda this week. Entries continue to build year on year following the successful previous annual Aerocups at Barcelona and Malcesine. Posted on 7 Oct RS Aeros at Papercourt
A fantastic mix for inaugural event The first ever Papercourt Sailing Club RS Aero open meeting saw a fantastic mix of sailors. 20 entries, 12 clubs from Cornwall to Cambridgeshire, all three rig sizes and all entry categories (juniors, youths, ladies and masters). Posted on 1 Oct

Upcoming Events

Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy