RS Sailing Autumn Update

RS Sailing South West Demo Event at Roadford Lake SC on 3-4 November 2017 © RS Sailing RS Sailing South West Demo Event at Roadford Lake SC on 3-4 November 2017 © RS Sailing

by RS Sailing today at 7:43 am

Are you looking to test drive any of the RS Sailing latest additions? We are co-running an event alongside the RYA at Roadford Lake in the South West on the 3rd and 4th November 2017. Here you can try the RS Zest, RS Quest, RS Neo and RS Aero.

Sign up here!

If your club is interested in hosting a demo day please get in touch with Steve.

RS Used Boats and Kit

Have you checked out the new Facebook group RS Used Boats and Kit? It's a great platform to sell second hand RS boats and spare kit.

Why join?

Speak to existing RS customers

Find barely used sails

Find left over lightly used spares

Sell to Clubs/Centres looking to refresh their RS Fleets

Find trailers and trolleys

www.facebook.com/groups/rsboatsalesandkit

RS Aeros in Garda

The RS Aeros descended on the stunning venue of Malcesine, Lake Garda for the annual Aerocup event, this year sponsored by Rooster. Over 50 entries from 13 countries entered the event and the sailing was in true RS Aero style - close, competitive and friendly. The 3 RS Aero fleets had individual starts, and sailors were tested by the varied and challenging conditions Garda has to offer.

Read the full event report here.

Charter Boats Available

There are still a handful of Ex-Charter Boats available - but hurry they won't hang around for long!

Contact the Sales Team for pricing or call the office on 01794 526760.

RS Venture Connect Scanstut Para Sailing

The RS Venture Connect Scanstrut Para Sailing System has been nominated for a DAME Design Award!

The Scanstrut Para Sailing System is a conversion kit that enables an RS Venture Connect dinghy to be converted for most disabilities including para sailing.The revolutionary yet simple plug and play kit provides total engineered adaptability to convert the boat for most disabilities.

The DAME Design Award is the largest marine competition of its kind, anywhere in the world. It focuses attention on the art and science of design in all aspects, from styling, functionality, and innovation, through to ease of implementation and practicality of use!

One Thousand RS Quests

After all the dedication that goes into creating a new RS boat it is seriously rewarding and, to be honest, quite a relief when it all comes good and the boat goes on to be a major success. So, as the 1000th RS Quest hits the water only two years after launch at the Southampton Boat Show in 2015 we're pretty happy.

Full marks to master training boat designer Jo Richards and our RS development team, whose job it was to distill input from potential buyers and translate it into a design that delivers more hassle-free features and rewarding experiences for training centres and families than ever before in a boat this size....

Read the full article here.

Happy sailing!

RS Sailing

01794 526760

19 Premier Way - Abbey Park, Romsey, Hampshire, SO51 9DQ

www.rssailing.com/en