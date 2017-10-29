J/105 North American Championship at Lakewood Yacht Club - Day 1

J/105 North American Championship day 1 © Christopher Howell J/105 North American Championship day 1 © Christopher Howell

by Christopher Howell today at 6:54 am

Under sunny skies and with breeze at 10-15 knots, 22 teams completed four races on the first day of the J/105 North American Championship hosted by Lakewood Yacht Club in Seabrook, TX.

Local Steve Rhyne's Mojo grabbed the early advantage with scores of 4,1,1,2 for 8 points. Bill Zartler's Deja Vodoo put together a solid day with a line of 1,3,4,4 for 12 points and second place. Rick Goebel's Sanity holds the third position with 21 points.

Winds began at 10 knots, when Zartler kicked off the regatta with a victory, ahead of two Class Presidents (Past President James Macdonald's Distant Passion and current President Bill Lakenmacher's Radiance). The breeze built throughout the day to 15 knots. Rhyne earned bullets in races two and three, ahead of Osmond Young and Zartler in the second meeting and in front of two Californians in the third (Bruce Stone's Good Trade and Goebel). Goebel took the final win of the day, as Rhyne and Rick Schaffer's Double Dare rounded out the top three.

Racing continues through Sunday. Photos are available on the J/105 Class Facebook page, and complete results may be found at www.j105nac.com.