'Best Of' content from Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1 - this is what we couldn't let you miss

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 9:38 pm

Best of digital content delivered to you from the Onboard Reporters of the Volvo Ocean Race, live from the ocean.

Speeds are up and the pressure is on as the Volvo Ocean Race fleet enter the fifth day of racing between Alicante and Lisbon. You can track the fleet's progress here.

It's game on and every single minute the boats are at sea, the competition is heating up between the teams. So far the Volvo Ocean Race fleet have sailed through a variety of conditions on Leg 1, from 1 to 40 knots of wind - all conditions have offered a unique selection of raw content for race fans and sports journalists alike to enjoy. We promised to deliver the best of content straight to your inbox so here we go...

Wingin' it

An unexpected glimpse into nature courtesy of team AkzoNobel's Onboard Reporter Konrad Frost

Top 5 images from the Leg so far:

Don't forget to head to raw.volvooceanrace.com for all the latest, unfiltered content coming off the boats.