Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Smock
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Smock

'Best Of' content from Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1 - this is what we couldn't let you miss

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 9:38 pm 25 October 2017

Best of digital content delivered to you from the Onboard Reporters of the Volvo Ocean Race, live from the ocean.

Speeds are up and the pressure is on as the Volvo Ocean Race fleet enter the fifth day of racing between Alicante and Lisbon. You can track the fleet's progress here.

It's game on and every single minute the boats are at sea, the competition is heating up between the teams. So far the Volvo Ocean Race fleet have sailed through a variety of conditions on Leg 1, from 1 to 40 knots of wind - all conditions have offered a unique selection of raw content for race fans and sports journalists alike to enjoy. We promised to deliver the best of content straight to your inbox so here we go...

Wingin' it

An unexpected glimpse into nature courtesy of team AkzoNobel's Onboard Reporter Konrad Frost

Top 5 images from the Leg so far:

On boat MAPFRE during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1: Alicante to Lisbon - photo © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race
On boat MAPFRE during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1: Alicante to Lisbon - photo © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race
On board Team Brunel during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1: Alicante to Lisbon - photo © Martin Keruzore / Volvo Ocean Race
On board Team Brunel during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1: Alicante to Lisbon - photo © Martin Keruzore / Volvo Ocean Race
On board Sun Hung Kai / Scallywag during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1: Alicante to Lisbon - photo © Jeremie Lecaudey / Volvo Ocean Race
On board Sun Hung Kai / Scallywag during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1: Alicante to Lisbon - photo © Jeremie Lecaudey / Volvo Ocean Race
On board Turn the Tide on Plastic during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1: Alicante to Lisbon - photo © Jen Edney / Volvo Ocean Race
On board Turn the Tide on Plastic during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1: Alicante to Lisbon - photo © Jen Edney / Volvo Ocean Race
On board Team Brunel during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1: Alicante to Lisbon - photo © Martin Keruzore / Volvo Ocean Race
On board Team Brunel during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1: Alicante to Lisbon - photo © Martin Keruzore / Volvo Ocean Race

Don't forget to head to raw.volvooceanrace.com for all the latest, unfiltered content coming off the boats.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Speeds up for downwind flyers
In Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1 Speeds are up as the Volvo Ocean Race fleet left the island of Porto Santo to starboard early this morning and turned north, aiming towards the final mark of the course before the finishing line off Lisbon, Portugal. Posted today at 2:58 pm Tussles at the front and back
MAPFRE's big gamble during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1 A big gamble by MAPFRE and a slick recovery on Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag set the scene for the drag race to Porto Santo... Posted on 25 Oct Fleet likely to compress in Leg 1
As light winds block the Volvo Ocean Race fleet The Volvo Ocean Race fleet was punching into the Atlantic on Tuesday after surviving their first test from the weather gods through the Gibraltar Strait overnight. Posted on 24 Oct Vestas 11th Hour Racing lead the way
In Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1 to Lisbon An eventful opening 24 hours in the Volvo Ocean Race has seen skipper Charlie Enright's Vestas 11th Hour Racing grab the lead as the fleet converge on the Strait of Gibraltar. Posted on 23 Oct The World Sailing Show - November 2017
Volvo Ocean Race Form Guide and 36th America's Cup protocol Seven boats, seven hungry teams and one clear goal, to win the Volvo Ocean Race. Having trawled through team biogs, walked the boards and tapped into the dockside gossip, its time to set out the World Sailing Show form guide to the 45,000 mile race. Posted on 23 Oct Nic Douglass Volvo Ocean Race Dock Walk
Dramatic developments as the fleet leave Alicante It's go time! The first confirmation on the AkzoNobel crew list following Tienpont winning his court case and return to the team, leaving Brad Jackson and Jules in Spain. Posted on 22 Oct Dongfeng leads the fleet away
As Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1 starts Conditions couldn't have been better for the start in Alicante on Sunday afternoon. The fleet of seven of the best sailing teams in the world started Leg 1, a 1,450 nautical mile sprint to Lisbon, Portugal in bright sunshine and a 15-20 knot breeze. Posted on 22 Oct More Nic Douglass Volvo Ocean Race interviews
Ahead of today's Leg 1 start in Alicante Today is the day that we see the Volvo Ocean Race finally kick into gear. There was plenty happening in the village yesterday; another change to the AkzoNobel skipper, and for myself plenty more catch ups with sailors who are all keen to get out there. Posted on 22 Oct Tienpont returns to lead team AkzoNobel
In the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 Following extensive discussions, we are pleased to announce that team AkzoNobel will be starting the Volvo Ocean Race today under skipper Simeon Tienpont. Posted on 22 Oct Spectacular Sunday on tap
As crews ready for the start of the Volvo Ocean Race It's finally here – the official start of the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 takes place on Sunday afternoon at 14:00 local time in Alicante, Spain (12:00 UTC). Posted on 21 Oct

Upcoming Events

Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy